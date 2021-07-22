Miami's Ten Best Summer Happy Hours

Bars and restaurants all over the Magic City are dusting off their happy-hour menus — a great opportunity for us to indulge in some after-work respite and early-evening comfort.
There's plenty to choose from, but we zeroed in on establishments that offer creative food and drink and an out-of-the-ordinary ambiance.
Below, listed in alphabetical order, are Miami's ten best happy hours to visit for discounted summer booze and bites.
Azabu161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
786-276-0520
azabuglobal.com
The South of Fifth outpost of Michelin-starred Azabu has relaunched its Kanpai Happy Hour, a menu of sake and wine options for $7 to $8, cocktails from $9 to $10, and draft beer for $5. Kanpai bites range in price from $5 to $15 and include a baked crab roll, hamachi jalapeño, crispy Brussels sprouts, and savory Japanese vegetable fried rice. Standout cocktails include the yuzu gin-tonic ($9) as well as a "Bubu San," a cocktail of spicy umeshu (plum liqueur), prosecco, and chili threads ($10). Available daily from 6 to 8 p.m.
Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-425-9266
est33.us
Southeast Asian flavors meet American barbecue at this Brickell City Centre restaurant, where guests gather on the outdoor patio on weekdays to enjoy social hour. Craft brews are $5, signature cocktails cost $10, house spirits $8, and wines are offered by the glass for $6. Menu favorites include spiced crispy wings ($10), mushroom spring rolls ($7), beef skewers ($9), and chicken thigh satay ($9). Available Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 pm.
Kush Coconut Grove2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove
305-456-5723
kushhospitality.com
There's never a bad time to visit Matt Kuscher's lively Coconut Grove restaurant, but weekday happy hour is a great option. Guests dining in can enjoy $5 "Moose Juice," $5 shot-and-beer specials, BOGO specials on select drafts and wine, and $2 off specialty cocktails. The playlist is great and so are the bites, from three-for-$5 oysters to $5 appetizers. Cocktail highlights include the "Buckwheat Boyz Presents: Peanut Butter Jelly Time," made with bourbon, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, and Smucker's grape jam ($13).
Mamey on 3rd (at Thesis Hotel)1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-266-2639
mameymiami.com
Chef Niven Patel’s rooftop restaurant at the Thesis Hotel hosts a daily happy hour featuring discounted cocktails and bites. The latter include white truffle and Brie grilled cheese with Homestead mango jam; an appetizer of ghee-roasted plantains served with tamarind yogurt, coconut, cilantro, and crispy chickpeas; and "Island Spiced" fries accompanied by a vibrant Homestead mango ketchup ($6 each). Happy hour imbibers can also enjoy a selection of $5 beers, $7 wines by the glass, and $7 spirits, along with $10 specialty cocktails such as the "Jerk Margarita," made with agave, fresh watermelon, jerk-infused strawberries, and citrus. Available daily from 3 to 6 p.m.
Pubbelly Sushivarious locations
pubbellyglobal.com
Miami’s favorite Asian-inspired gastropub hosts a daily happy hour at all of its locations. Come by and enjoy $5 wines and sakes by the glass, $6 beers and sake-based cocktails — such as the "Lucky Cat," made with junmai sake, watermelon, Thai basil, and tapioca. The kitchen dishes out discounted truffle corn ($8), big-eye tuna rolls ($13), Japanese fried chicken ($10), and signature butter krab roll ($11). Available daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at all locations; dine-in only.
Semilla1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-674-6522
semillamiami.com
Frederic Joulin and his wife Laetitia host a daily happy hour at their French restaurant in South Beach. The bites menu is an eclectic list of substantial comfort food that fits well with the restaurant's homey feel: Think Blue Point oysters ($1.50 apiece), Wagyu beef sliders ($5), truffle summer pasta ($12), and organic roasted cauliflower served with tomato sauce and chimichurri cilantro salsa ($9). Plenty of discounted beers, cocktails, and wines by the glass or bottle are available for pairing, and the Joulins will be happy to make recommendations. An order of the rich, signature chocolate mousse makes for a perfect sweet ending. Available daily from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Sushi Garage1784 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-763-8355
sushigarage.com
You begin your happy hour at Sushi Garage by choosing from a list of refreshing summer cocktails ($5 each) and sakes by the glass ($5 to $7). Then tickle your taste buds with shishito peppers or seaweed salad ($6 each) and keep going with tuna, salmon, or shrimp sashimi ($3). Other flavorful options include Korean pork tacos ($7), shrimp skewers ($6), and fried tofu with garlic honey ($7). The restaurant also offers a happy hour takeout bag for two, which packs edamame, crispy avocado rice, half salmon avocado, spicy tuna, and hamachi "serriole" rolls, along with shrimp tempura tacos, kurobuta sausages, and two cans of Soto Junmai sake ($45). Available Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Time Out Market Miami1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach
786-753-5388
timeout.com
The sprawling South Beach food hall is offering happy-hour drink specials every Wednesday through Sunday this summer. The deal: Pay $5 for all local draft beers, $7 for select wines-by-the-glass and $8 for select craft cocktails. For a refreshing late-afternoon buzz, try the "Cucumber Cooler," made with vodka, cucumber shrub, lemon, lime, mint, and tonic — it pairs perfectly with bites or a full-on meal from any of the market’s food stalls. Available Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tur Kitchen259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables
786-483-8014
turkitchen.com
Tur Kitchen on Miracle Mile offers a weekday happy hour; the list of discounted bites includes pides (Turkish flatbread) topped with braised beef and lamb or mushrooms, chickpea spread, and roasted squid ($6 to $12). Sit at the chic bar and lounge area and enjoy magaritas and negronis priced at $10, or go for one of the many wines by the glass ($9). There are also beers ($6) and signature cocktails on the happy hour list ($12). Available Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Uchi Miami252 NW 25th St., Miami
305-995-0915
uchimiami.com
In Wynwood, guests at Uchi's happy hour can avail themselves of half-off sparkling wines, $4 Sapporo beers, $7 wines by the glass, and $8 specialty cocktails, including the Uchi G&T, made with Roku gin, yuzu cordial, and tonic. There are discounted oysters ($2.50 each), as well as dishes like "Hama Chili," with yellowtail, ponzu, Thai chili and orange ($9); chicken yakitori ($7.50); Wagyu beef tartare with yolk custard ($10); and "Jasmine Cream," made with cilantro granita, pineapple, and honey tuile ($7). Available daily from 5 to 6:30 p.m.