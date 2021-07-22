Miami's Ten Best Summer Happy Hours

click to enlarge "Uncle Luke's Love Song" at Kush Photo courtesy of Kush Coconut Grove

click to enlarge Happy hour at Azabu Miami Beach Photo courtesy of Azabu Miami Beach

Azabu 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0520

azabuglobal.com

click to enlarge A "Malakor" at Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen Photo by 52Chefs

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

305-425-9266

est33.us

click to enlarge What's shaking at Kush Coconut Grove? Photo courtesy of Kush Coconut Grove

Kush Coconut Grove 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-456-5723

kushhospitality.com

click to enlarge Mamey's outdoor terrace Photo courtesy of Thesis Hotel

Mamey on 3rd (at Thesis Hotel) 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

305-266-2639

mameymiami.com

click to enlarge Pubbelly's big-eye tuna bite. Photo courtesy of Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi various locations

pubbellyglobal.com

click to enlarge Semilla Photo by Nath R. Photography

Semilla 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-674-6522

semillamiami.com

click to enlarge Sushi Garage Photo courtesy of Sushi Garage

Sushi Garage 1784 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-763-8355

sushigarage.com

click to enlarge Time Out Market Miami Photo by WorldRedEye.com

Time Out Market Miami 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

786-753-5388

timeout.com

click to enlarge The bar at Tur Kitchen Photo courtesy of Tur Kitchen

Tur Kitchen 259 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables

786-483-8014

turkitchen.com

click to enlarge Uchi Miami's tako special Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Uchi Miami 252 NW 25th St., Miami

305-995-0915

uchimiami.com

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us

We're reaching the heart of summer, Miami, and while we might be tempted to kvell about the heat and the humidity, we have many reasons to savor the season, not the least of which is the gift of being able to gather over food and drinks.Bars and restaurants all over the Magic City are dusting off their happy-hour menus — a great opportunity for us to indulge in some after-work respite and early-evening comfort.There's plenty to choose from, but we zeroed in on establishments that offer creative food and drink and an out-of-the-ordinary ambiance.Below, listed in alphabetical order, are Miami's ten best happy hours to visit for discounted summer booze and bites.The South of Fifth outpost of Michelin-starred Azabu has relaunched its Kanpai Happy Hour, a menu of sake and wine options for $7 to $8, cocktails from $9 to $10, and draft beer for $5. Kanpai bites range in price from $5 to $15 and include a baked crab roll, hamachi jalapeño, crispy Brussels sprouts, and savory Japanese vegetable fried rice. Standout cocktails include the yuzu gin-tonic ($9) as well as a "Bubu San," a cocktail of spicy umeshu (plum liqueur), prosecco, and chili threads ($10).Southeast Asian flavors meet American barbecue at this Brickell City Centre restaurant, where guests gather on the outdoor patio on weekdays to enjoy social hour. Craft brews are $5, signature cocktails cost $10, house spirits $8, and wines are offered by the glass for $6. Menu favorites include spiced crispy wings ($10), mushroom spring rolls ($7), beef skewers ($9), and chicken thigh satay ($9).There's never a bad time to visit Matt Kuscher's lively Coconut Grove restaurant, but weekday happy hour is a great option. Guests dining in can enjoy $5 "Moose Juice," $5 shot-and-beer specials, BOGO specials on select drafts and wine, and $2 off specialty cocktails. The playlist is great and so are the bites, from three-for-$5 oysters to $5 appetizers. Cocktail highlights include the "Buckwheat Boyz Presents: Peanut Butter Jelly Time," made with bourbon, Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, and Smucker's grape jam ($13).Chef Niven Patel’s rooftop restaurant at the Thesis Hotel hosts a daily happy hour featuring discounted cocktails and bites. The latter include white truffle and Brie grilled cheese with Homestead mango jam; an appetizer of ghee-roasted plantains served with tamarind yogurt, coconut, cilantro, and crispy chickpeas; and "Island Spiced" fries accompanied by a vibrant Homestead mango ketchup ($6 each). Happy hour imbibers can also enjoy a selection of $5 beers, $7 wines by the glass, and $7 spirits, along with $10 specialty cocktails such as the "Jerk Margarita," made with agave, fresh watermelon, jerk-infused strawberries, and citrus.Miami’s favorite Asian-inspired gastropub hosts a daily happy hour at all of its locations. Come by and enjoy $5 wines and sakes by the glass, $6 beers and sake-based cocktails — such as the "Lucky Cat," made with junmai sake, watermelon, Thai basil, and tapioca. The kitchen dishes out discounted truffle corn ($8), big-eye tuna rolls ($13), Japanese fried chicken ($10), and signature butter krab roll ($11).Frederic Joulin and his wife Laetitia host a daily happy hour at their French restaurant in South Beach. The bites menu is an eclectic list of substantial comfort food that fits well with the restaurant's homey feel: Think Blue Point oysters ($1.50 apiece), Wagyu beef sliders ($5), truffle summer pasta ($12), and organic roasted cauliflower served with tomato sauce and chimichurri cilantro salsa ($9). Plenty of discounted beers, cocktails, and wines by the glass or bottle are available for pairing, and the Joulins will be happy to make recommendations. An order of the rich, signature chocolate mousse makes for a perfect sweet ending.You begin your happy hour at Sushi Garage by choosing from a list of refreshing summer cocktails ($5 each) and sakes by the glass ($5 to $7). Then tickle your taste buds with shishito peppers or seaweed salad ($6 each) and keep going with tuna, salmon, or shrimp sashimi ($3). Other flavorful options include Korean pork tacos ($7), shrimp skewers ($6), and fried tofu with garlic honey ($7). The restaurant also offers a happy hour takeout bag for two, which packs edamame, crispy avocado rice, half salmon avocado, spicy tuna, and hamachi "serriole" rolls, along with shrimp tempura tacos, kurobuta sausages, and two cans of Soto Junmai sake ($45).The sprawling South Beach food hall is offering happy-hour drink specials every Wednesday through Sunday this summer. The deal: Pay $5 for all local draft beers, $7 for select wines-by-the-glass and $8 for select craft cocktails. For a refreshing late-afternoon buzz, try the "Cucumber Cooler," made with vodka, cucumber shrub, lemon, lime, mint, and tonic — it pairs perfectly with bites or a full-on meal from any of the market’s food stalls.Tur Kitchen on Miracle Mile offers a weekday happy hour; the list of discounted bites includes pides (Turkish flatbread) topped with braised beef and lamb or mushrooms, chickpea spread, and roasted squid ($6 to $12). Sit at the chic bar and lounge area and enjoy magaritas and negronis priced at $10, or go for one of the many wines by the glass ($9). There are also beers ($6) and signature cocktails on the happy hour list ($12).In Wynwood, guests at Uchi's happy hour can avail themselves of half-off sparkling wines, $4 Sapporo beers, $7 wines by the glass, and $8 specialty cocktails, including the Uchi G&T, made with Roku gin, yuzu cordial, and tonic. There are discounted oysters ($2.50 each), as well as dishes like "Hama Chili," with yellowtail, ponzu, Thai chili and orange ($9); chicken yakitori ($7.50); Wagyu beef tartare with yolk custard ($10); and "Jasmine Cream," made with cilantro granita, pineapple, and honey tuile ($7).