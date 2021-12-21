A Last-Minute Gift Guide for Foodies

If the last thing you want to do is make a trip to the mall and ordering socks from Amazon seems to be your only hope, fret not.
These gifts are all local and available in time for Christmas. Plus, they're all pretty amazing.
Almanac's Ugly Sweater IPAVarious locations
This California-based brewery has dressed up its Love Hazy IPA in an ugly sweater, making it the perfect gift for your favorite hop head. The can dresses up any holiday party and the IPA inside carries notes of mango, cantaloupe, and coconut. Ugly Sweater IPA is available throughout South Florida. Use the brewery's Beer Finder to locate the store nearest you.
El PiqueRican Hot Saucechefalbertcreates.com
Spice up Christmas with these locally-made hot sauces that incorporate flavors of Puerto Rico into each bottle. Flavors range from a sweet/hot tamarindo sauce to a fiery ReaperX sauce. Prices start at $12 a bottle and a four-bottle gift set costs $30. Order online for delivery.
Puptablespuptables.com
Culinary prowess runs in the Hutson family. Cindy Hutson's daughter, Ashley, creates delicious treats for your best friend with her Puptables line. Fresh Christmas cupcakes cost $25 for a six-pack or $5 each. A Christmas ornament is filled with a dozen mini-bones and stars in pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon flavors. Order by December 23 for Christmas delivery. Order at puptables.com.
Sazoned Cooking ClassesSazoned.com
Chef Jorge Montes hosts virtual and in-person private cooking classes that allow your favorite foodie to up their home culinary game. Classes range from making the perfect steak and sauces to hosting a tapas party. Best of all? If you purchase a class as a gift, you will also receive a class. Virtual classes start at an affordable $25 and private classes vary in price.
South Beach Wine and Food Festival Ticketssobewff.org
The South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns to Miami Beach this February 24-27 with nearly 100 different dinners, brunches, parties, and classes. This year, Guy Fieri, Adam Levine, and Rachael Ray are some of the big names hosting events. With so many different choices and price points starting under $100, there's a ticket for every foodie on your list.
Tripping Animals Beer and Merch2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.com
Tripping Animals brews some amazing beer, but its merch is even cooler. The brewery's mascots are adorable semi-stoned animals that are sure to please everyone on your list. For example, a four-pack of No Mames lager combined with a shirt of the adorable "no mames' chihuahua is sure to bring a smile to even the most hardened of Grinches. Pick them up at the brewery.
Vera Wang x Aubi & Ramsa Hibiscus Bellini SorbetVarious locations
aubiramsa.com
If you've got some celebrating to do, why not do it Vera Wang-style? The stylish designer, known for her gorgeous bridal designs, has teamed up with Miami's Aubi & Ramsa to create a delicious and refreshing boozy sorbet. The Vera Wang x Aubi & Ramsa hibiscus bellini sorbet ($9) is made with Vera Wang's own prosecco, rosehips, and hibiscus. It's a chic, sweet treat that makes the perfect gift to bring to friends. Pick up at any Aubi & Ramsa location in Miami.