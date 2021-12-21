Support Us

A Last-Minute Gift Guide for Foodies

December 21, 2021 10:00AM

Beer in an ugly Christmas sweater.
Christmas is this week and you're probably still stressing about what to get your friends and family.

If the last thing you want to do is make a trip to the mall and ordering socks from Amazon seems to be your only hope, fret not.

These gifts are all local and available in time for Christmas. Plus, they're all pretty amazing. 
click to enlarge Love Hazy IPA in a festive can. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ALMANAC BEER CO.
Love Hazy IPA in a festive can.
Almanac's Ugly Sweater IPA

Various locations

This California-based brewery has dressed up its Love Hazy IPA in an ugly sweater, making it the perfect gift for your favorite hop head. The can dresses up any holiday party and the IPA inside carries notes of mango, cantaloupe, and coconut. Ugly Sweater IPA is available throughout South Florida. Use the brewery's Beer Finder to locate the store nearest you.
click to enlarge El PiqueRican hot sauce - PHOTO BY LAINE DOSS
El PiqueRican hot sauce
El PiqueRican Hot Sauce

chefalbertcreates.com

Spice up Christmas with these locally-made hot sauces that incorporate flavors of Puerto Rico into each bottle. Flavors range from a  sweet/hot tamarindo sauce to a fiery ReaperX sauce. Prices start at $12 a bottle and a four-bottle gift set costs $30. Order online for delivery.
click to enlarge Your pup deserves Christmas cookies. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ASHLEY HUTSON
Your pup deserves Christmas cookies.
Puptables

puptables.com

Culinary prowess runs in the Hutson family. Cindy Hutson's daughter, Ashley, creates delicious treats for your best friend with her Puptables line. Fresh Christmas cupcakes cost $25 for a six-pack or $5 each. A Christmas ornament is filled with a dozen mini-bones and stars in pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon flavors. Order by December 23 for Christmas delivery. Order at puptables.com.
click to enlarge Give the gift of a cooking lesson. - PHOTO COURTESY OF JORGE MONTES
Give the gift of a cooking lesson.
Sazoned Cooking Classes

Sazoned.com

Chef Jorge Montes hosts virtual and in-person private cooking classes that allow your favorite foodie to up their home culinary game. Classes range from making the perfect steak and sauces to hosting a tapas party. Best of all? If you purchase a class as a gift, you will also receive a class. Virtual classes start at an affordable $25 and private classes vary in price.
click to enlarge The Grand Tasting Village at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival - PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL
The Grand Tasting Village at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine and Food Festival Tickets

sobewff.org

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns to Miami Beach this February 24-27 with nearly 100 different dinners, brunches, parties, and classes. This year, Guy Fieri, Adam Levine, and Rachael Ray are some of the big names hosting events. With so many different choices and price points starting under $100, there's a ticket for every foodie on your list.
click to enlarge The "No Mames" chihuahua - PHOTO COURTESY OF TRIPPING ANIMALS
The "No Mames" chihuahua
Tripping Animals Beer and Merch

2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.com

Tripping Animals brews some amazing beer, but its merch is even cooler.  The brewery's mascots are adorable semi-stoned animals that are sure to please everyone on your list. For example, a four-pack of No Mames lager combined with a shirt of the adorable "no mames' chihuahua is sure to bring a smile to even the most hardened of Grinches. Pick them up at the brewery.
click to enlarge Vera Wang x Aubi & Ramsa sorbet - PHOTO COURTESY OF VERA WANG
Vera Wang x Aubi & Ramsa sorbet
Vera Wang x Aubi & Ramsa Hibiscus Bellini Sorbet

Various locations

aubiramsa.com

If you've got some celebrating to do, why not do it Vera Wang-style? The stylish designer, known for her gorgeous bridal designs, has teamed up with Miami's Aubi & Ramsa to create a delicious and refreshing boozy sorbet. The Vera Wang x Aubi & Ramsa hibiscus bellini sorbet ($9) is made with Vera Wang's own prosecco, rosehips, and hibiscus. It's a chic, sweet treat that makes the perfect gift to bring to friends. Pick up at any Aubi & Ramsa location in Miami. 

Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

