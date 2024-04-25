Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami

click to enlarge The Lost Explorer cocktails from Amara at Paraiso Amara at Paraiso photo

Cinco de Mayo is a busy weekend for Miami this year as it falls on a Sunday during the Miami Grand Prix. While the city is preparing for Formula 1, restaurants and bars across the Magic City will be pouring tequila shots and shaking margaritas for Cinco de MayoThis year's food and drink events include free shots, specialty cocktails, live music, and a block party.All events take place on Sunday, May 5, unless otherwise noted.The Lost Explorer will be taking over Amara's tropical paradise for a festive brunch in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. During the brunch, guests will taste Mexican-inspired specials by newly appointed Chef Ivan Barros, including the pork belly al pastor tacos topped with roasted pineapple and chilaquiles layered with chicken tinga, sunny egg, avocado, queso blanco, and radish. The spirited cocktails by the Lost Explorer range from $17 to $25, one served in a fresh coconut made with Espadín. The brunch is held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.The brewery in downtown Miami will offer $5 house margaritas, limited-edition micheladas that pack a punch of flavor, and in celebration of the holiday, will also launch its first Mexican lager "La Guera." The event also includes a live DJ spinning tunes all day.Bodega might be the place to be for Formula 1 fans who don't want to miss the Cinco de Mayo deals. Coming from a weekend-long Formula 1 activation at their South Beach location, the space will make way for $5 draft margaritas, frozen margarita specials presented by Tres Generaciones tequila and El Tequileño all weekend long, local DJs, entertainment, giveaways, and colorful decor. For those who want to celebrate at home, Bodega offers a pre-order for Cinco de Mayo catering. Specials will be available from noon to 2 p.m.Cantina La Veinte will serve its authentic Mexican cuisine dishes to be paired with a wide selection of margaritas, including the classic fruit margarita made with Tequila Blanco and a choice of flavors like coconut, passion fruit, mango, jalapeño, strawberry, and tamarind. For a luxury cocktail, opt for the "Millionaire Margarita," made with Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar or the "Billionaire Margarita," featuring Premium Clase Azul Anejo, Grand Marnier 1800, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice. From 8 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy lively mariachi entertainment.Coyo Taco will throw five Cinco de Mayo parties across its five locations in South Florida, all with all-day $5 margaritas. Its South Miami location will have a parking lot party from noon to 10 p.m. with beer, cocktails, margaritas, outdoor games, DJs, and live mariachi. In Coral Gables, the party goes from noon to 1 a.m. and will feature live DJs, specialty cocktails, and tequila flights in the lounge, mariachi, and margaritas. The Brickell party will take place on the patio to the sounds of mariachis and a live DJ; the OG Wynwood location will offer the same but in its speakeasy-style back bar. The lively Las Olas location will host live DJs, mariachi, and margaritas from noon to 10 p.m.Naked Taco is known for its extravagant Cinco de Mayo celebrations and its delicious menu. This year, the party features food specials, crafted cocktails, fire dancers, free-flowing tequila with giveaways, live entertainment, and a DJ spinning beats to keep you dancing all night long.While all locations will have an all-day Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with specials, including Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, guests who head to Plantation will enjoy Tacocraft's annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party. The block party lineup offers live entertainment, including bands and DJs, bars offering Tacocraft's famed handcrafted margaritas and cocktails, and food stations serving a variety of bites, including tacos and street corn.The mercado-style Mexican restaurant is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes paired with classic or fruity margarita flavors like watermelon, coconut, and tamarind. To make the evening special, Tacology will offer complimentary tequila shots, live DJ entertainment, and live mariachis serenading you with traditional melodies.Taquerias El Mexicano is starting the party before Cinco de Mayo, offering specials from April 29 to May 5. The weeklong deals include $5 margaritas, beers, and housemade churros, all to be enjoyed with a live mariachi band performing at 6 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. The regular menu offers classics like the carne asada tacos, al pastor burrito, the quesadilla gringa, and the popular classic guacamole.