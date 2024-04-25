 2024 Cinco de Mayo: Miami Events, Food and Drinks Specials | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami

From free shots, specialty cocktails, live music, and a block party, here is where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami.
April 25, 2024
It's time for tequila shots, margaritas, and lots of tacos.
It's time for tequila shots, margaritas, and lots of tacos. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo
Share this:
Cinco de Mayo is a busy weekend for Miami this year as it falls on a Sunday during the Miami Grand Prix. While the city is preparing for Formula 1, restaurants and bars across the Magic City will be pouring tequila shots and shaking margaritas for Cinco de Mayo

This year's food and drink events include free shots, specialty cocktails, live music, and a block party.

All events take place on Sunday, May 5, unless otherwise noted.
click to enlarge Drinks outside
The Lost Explorer cocktails from Amara at Paraiso
Amara at Paraiso photo

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami
305-702-5528
amaraatparaiso.com
The Lost Explorer will be taking over Amara's tropical paradise for a festive brunch in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. During the brunch, guests will taste Mexican-inspired specials by newly appointed Chef Ivan Barros, including the pork belly al pastor tacos topped with roasted pineapple and chilaquiles layered with chicken tinga, sunny egg, avocado, queso blanco, and radish. The spirited cocktails by the Lost Explorer range from $17 to $25, one served in a fresh coconut made with Espadín. The brunch is held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
click to enlarge Cocktail glasses
Cheers to Cinco de Mayo.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company photo

Biscayne Bay Brewing

100 NE First Ave., Third floor, Miami
305-418-0179
biscaynebaybrewing.com
The brewery in downtown Miami will offer $5 house margaritas, limited-edition micheladas that pack a punch of flavor, and in celebration of the holiday, will also launch its first Mexican lager "La Guera." The event also includes a live DJ spinning tunes all day.
click to enlarge A party inside
Cinco de Mayo party at Bodega
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

All locations
bodegataqueria.getbento.com
Bodega might be the place to be for Formula 1 fans who don't want to miss the Cinco de Mayo deals. Coming from a weekend-long Formula 1 activation at their South Beach location, the space will make way for $5 draft margaritas, frozen margarita specials presented by Tres Generaciones tequila and El Tequileño all weekend long, local DJs, entertainment, giveaways, and colorful decor. For those who want to celebrate at home, Bodega offers a pre-order for Cinco de Mayo catering. Specials will be available from noon to 2 p.m.
click to enlarge A cocktail in a glass
Pick your favorite margarita flavor from Cantina La Veinte.
Cantina La Veinte photo

Cantina La Veinte

495 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-623-6135
cantinala20.com
Cantina La Veinte will serve its authentic Mexican cuisine dishes to be paired with a wide selection of margaritas, including the classic fruit margarita made with Tequila Blanco and a choice of flavors like coconut, passion fruit, mango, jalapeño, strawberry, and tamarind. For a luxury cocktail, opt for the "Millionaire Margarita," made with Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar or the "Billionaire Margarita," featuring Premium Clase Azul Anejo, Grand Marnier 1800, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice. From 8 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy lively mariachi entertainment.
click to enlarge A man in a mariachi hat
The mariachi show in Coyo Taco Coral Gables
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Coyo Taco

All locations
coyo-taco.com
Coyo Taco will throw five Cinco de Mayo parties across its five locations in South Florida, all with all-day $5 margaritas. Its South Miami location will have a parking lot party from noon to 10 p.m. with beer, cocktails, margaritas, outdoor games, DJs, and live mariachi. In Coral Gables, the party goes from noon to 1 a.m. and will feature live DJs, specialty cocktails, and tequila flights in the lounge, mariachi, and margaritas. The Brickell party will take place on the patio to the sounds of mariachis and a live DJ; the OG Wynwood location will offer the same but in its speakeasy-style back bar. The lively Las Olas location will host live DJs, mariachi, and margaritas from noon to 10 p.m.
click to enlarge Three tacos in a line
Tacos from Naked Taco
Photo courtesy of Naked Taco

Naked Taco

All locations
lovenakedtaco.com
Naked Taco is known for its extravagant Cinco de Mayo celebrations and its delicious menu. This year, the party features food specials, crafted cocktails, fire dancers, free-flowing tequila with giveaways, live entertainment, and a DJ spinning beats to keep you dancing all night long.
click to enlarge Chips and dip
Food spread from Tacocraft
Tacocraft photo

Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar

301 N. University Dr., at Plantation Walk
954-999-5559
tacocraft.com
While all locations will have an all-day Cinco de Mayo Fiesta with specials, including Fort Lauderdale and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, guests who head to Plantation will enjoy Tacocraft's annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party. The block party lineup offers live entertainment, including bands and DJs, bars offering Tacocraft's famed handcrafted margaritas and cocktails, and food stations serving a variety of bites, including tacos and street corn.
click to enlarge Women holding glasses
A mariachi band will be around to serenade guests for Cinco de Mayo.
Tacology photo

Tacology

Fourth Floor, Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-347-5368
tacology.us
The mercado-style Mexican restaurant is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes paired with classic or fruity margarita flavors like watermelon, coconut, and tamarind. To make the evening special, Tacology will offer complimentary tequila shots, live DJ entertainment, and live mariachis serenading you with traditional melodies.
click to enlarge A room with colors
The colorful dining room from Taquerias el Mexicano
Mad Room Hospitality photo

Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-456-5905
calleochotacos.com
Taquerias El Mexicano is starting the party before Cinco de Mayo, offering specials from April 29 to May 5. The weeklong deals include $5 margaritas, beers, and housemade churros, all to be enjoyed with a live mariachi band performing at 6 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo. The regular menu offers classics like the carne asada tacos, al pastor burrito, the quesadilla gringa, and the popular classic guacamole.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Iconic Moore Building Reopens With New Restaurant and Members-Only Club

Openings & Closings

Iconic Moore Building Reopens With New Restaurant and Members-Only Club

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: What to Eat and Drink 2024

Things To Do

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix: What to Eat and Drink 2024

By Rachel Costa
Miami Flavors Meet World-Class Dining at Palma in Little Havana

Restaurant Reviews

Miami Flavors Meet World-Class Dining at Palma in Little Havana

By Michelle Muslera
World’s 10th Best Bar Is Coming to Julia &amp; Henry’s for F1 Miami Weekend

Cocktails & Spirits

World’s 10th Best Bar Is Coming to Julia & Henry’s for F1 Miami Weekend

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation