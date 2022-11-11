Chef David Myers to Open Mediterranean-Focused Ma/re in Brickell

Top Chef and Iron Chef America regular David Myers is opening a Mediterranean-focused restaurant in Miami. Amid the restaurateur landscape, he is perhaps best known for his star-winning Los Angeles, Sona (now shuttered), as well as his six Adrift restaurants, inspired by his extensive travels.
His all-new concept Ma/re is slated to open at Hotel AKA Brickell in Spring 2023. The Miami-meets-Myers connection came, in part, thanks to the AKA Hotels CEO’s frequent visits to Myers’ L.A. restaurant and conversations stemming from them.
“The first time I visited Sona, I was just blown away by the ethereal connection I had to the space,” AKA CEO Larry Korman tells New Times. “Eventually, Myers and I met, and we connected on such a personal level... and his idea of wellbeing, authenticity, and organic offerings just clicked for what I had envisioned for Miami.”
Initial insight on the Ma/re menu includes grilled items – fish, meat, and shellfish delicacies – as well as light pasta and vegetable dishes. The wine list will focus on the diverse wines of the Mediterranean region, including Provençal rosés, Ancient World offerings from Greece, along with Super Tuscans.
The throughlines of the to-be-fully-solidified menu and overarching vibe are inspired by Myers' travels along the Mediterranean coastline.
The Spring 2023 opening of Ma/re is slated to coincide with the projected completion of enhancements being made to Hotel AKA Brickell’s lobby and guest rooms. In total, the property, which was acquired last year, boasts 36 stories and 201 rooms. As Hotel AKA Brickell looks ahead, there is no denying the importance of Ma/re and Myers’ involvement.
“We see this restaurant being the heartbeat of the property,” says Korman. “It will definitely be a place to be for guests and the community alike.”
Ma/re. Opening Spring 2023 at Hotel AKA Brickell, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; stayaka.com.