Chef David Myers to Open Mediterranean-Focused Ma/re in Brickell

November 11, 2022 9:00AM

The 25th floor of Hotel AKA Brickell will soon be home to David Myer's Ma/re.
Top Chef and Iron Chef America regular David Myers is opening a Mediterranean-focused restaurant in Miami. Amid the restaurateur landscape, he is perhaps best known for his star-winning Los Angeles, Sona (now shuttered), as well as his six Adrift restaurants, inspired by his extensive travels.

His all-new concept Ma/re is slated to open at Hotel AKA Brickell in Spring 2023. The Miami-meets-Myers connection came, in part, thanks to the AKA Hotels CEO’s frequent visits to Myers’ L.A. restaurant and conversations stemming from them.

“The first time I visited Sona, I was just blown away by the ethereal connection I had to the space,” AKA CEO Larry Korman tells New Times. “Eventually, Myers and I met, and we connected on such a personal level... and his idea of wellbeing, authenticity, and organic offerings just clicked for what I had envisioned for Miami.”

Initial insight on the Ma/re menu includes grilled items – fish, meat, and shellfish delicacies – as well as light pasta and vegetable dishes. The wine list will focus on the diverse wines of the Mediterranean region, including Provençal rosés, Ancient World offerings from Greece, along with Super Tuscans.

The throughlines of the to-be-fully-solidified menu and overarching vibe are inspired by Myers' travels along the Mediterranean coastline.
David Myers is the chef behind Ma/re at Hotel AKA Brickell.
As for the ambiance of the restaurant, Korman says that it will be a seamless experience between a welcoming/entry lounge on the ground level of the budding Hotel AKA Brickell to an elevator ride up to the 25th floor, where Ma/re will be situated. The minimalist and airy setting promises a hybrid of the relaxed nature of the Balearic and Greek Islands as well as the timeless class of the French Riviera.

The Spring 2023 opening of Ma/re is slated to coincide with the projected completion of enhancements being made to Hotel AKA Brickell’s lobby and guest rooms. In total, the property, which was acquired last year, boasts 36 stories and 201 rooms. As Hotel AKA Brickell looks ahead, there is no denying the importance of Ma/re and Myers’ involvement.

“We see this restaurant being the heartbeat of the property,” says Korman. “It will definitely be a place to be for guests and the community alike.”

Ma/re. Opening Spring 2023 at Hotel AKA Brickell, 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; stayaka.com.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

