Time to Cause a Racket: Full List of Bars and Cocktails Coming to the Miami Open

If you think part of the fun of attending a tennis match is enjoying a craft cocktail surrounded by great music and a fun atmosphere, then this year's event is for you. The Miami Open's sprawling campus at the Hard Rock Stadium will feature six full bars, as well as a few iconic Miami bar/restaurant staples, like Kiki on the River and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila.
From entire bars dedicated to frozen rosé and Champagne to a variety of full bars specializing in specific spirits like rum, gin, and tequila, guests are sure to find the signature cocktail they'll be sipping on before it's time to attend a match (and after). Organized in alphabetical order, find the complete guide to drinking at the 2024 Miami Open.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila at the Sunset TerraceLocated at the Sunset Terrace on the Miami Open campus, Bodega is set to serve its classic Mexican fare of delicious tacos and dips, as well as plenty of tequila. The restaurant and bar is a returning favorite on the Miami Open campus thanks to its fun offerings on the menu, including nachos, quesadillas, tacos, and their full bar of premium tequila. If your go-to drink is a margarita, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila should be on your list during the tournament.
Botran Rum Lounge at the Palm CourtIf rum is your go-to spirit, then this lounge is for you. Located in the Palm Court at the Miami Open, Botran Rum is returning to the Miami Open campus with a colorful lounge that offers guests seats to enjoy rum cocktails served at its specialty bar. The brand is known as one of Guatemala's top-selling aged rum producers and was the world's first rum with the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) logo.
Kiki on the River at the Palm CourtIf you're seeking a Mykonos escape in between tennis matches, then look no further than the iconic Kiki on the River bar at the Miami Open. Located at the Palm Court, the little piece of Greece is coming to the Miami Open once again with its electric atmosphere, lush decor filled with rattan lighting fixtures and hanging greenery, and modern Greek cuisine.
Maestro Dobel Tequila Bar at the Palm CourtLocated in the Palm Court, the Dobel Tequila Bar is also a returning favorite. Dobel brings 11 generations of tequila-making legacy to the Miami Open Campus serving the "Ace Paloma," its signature drink. The cocktail is a great option for guests who prefer a fruity drink made with Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino and grapefruit soda.
No. 3 Gin Courtside Club at the Sunset TerraceNo.3 London Dry Gin is this year's official gin sponsor and a newcomer on the Miami Open campus. The spirit was awarded "World's Best Gin" four times by the International Spirits Challenge (ISC), and during the tournament, guests can find exclusive signature cocktails on the second floor of the Sunset Terrace, including the "Courtside Cooler" and "Raspberry Rally." The club also features a photo booth to take some memories home.
Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden at the Sunset TerracePiper-Heidsieck Champagne is a new partner for the Miami Open and is set to offer visitors a place to relax in between the matches being played while sipping on some delicious bubbly. The Champagne Garden is sustainably designed and can be found at the Sunset Terrace.
Santa Margherita Rosé GiardinoGuests who visit the Santa Margherita Rosé Giardino bar can sip on rosé surrounded by rose flower-covered walls. The wine comes from regional vineyards in Italy and was made in tribute to founder Count Gaetano Marzotto's love for the Venetian region. The rose garden and rosé cocktail can be found at the Sunset Terrace.
Miami Open 2024. Sunday, March 17, through Sunday, March 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; miamiopen.com. Tickets cost via $29 to $1,465 via ticketmaster.com.