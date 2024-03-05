 Full List of Bars and Cocktails at the Miami Open 2024 | Miami New Times
Cocktails & Spirits

Time to Cause a Racket: Full List of Bars and Cocktails Coming to the Miami Open

From frozen rosé and champagne to premium bars offering award-winning gin, tequila, and rum, here's the ultimate bar and cocktail guide to the 2024 Miami Open.
March 5, 2024
Located at the Palm Court, Kiki on the River is coming to the Miami Open once again with its electric atmosphere.
Miami Open photo
Serve's up, Miami! The highly anticipated Miami Open tennis tournament is returning to Hard Rock Stadium from March 17 through March 31 with an all-star lineup for tennis, as well as two brand new additions to the event: Major League pickleball and wheelchair tennis. Although the food and beverage options at the tournament are always top-tier, this year, the bar scene might be better than ever.

If you think part of the fun of attending a tennis match is enjoying a craft cocktail surrounded by great music and a fun atmosphere, then this year's event is for you. The Miami Open's sprawling campus at the Hard Rock Stadium will feature six full bars, as well as a few iconic Miami bar/restaurant staples, like Kiki on the River and Bodega Taqueria y Tequila.

From entire bars dedicated to frozen rosé and Champagne to a variety of full bars specializing in specific spirits like rum, gin, and tequila, guests are sure to find the signature cocktail they'll be sipping on before it's time to attend a match (and after). Organized in alphabetical order, find the complete guide to drinking at the 2024 Miami Open.
click to enlarge Bodega sign
Find bites and tequila drinks during the Miami Open.
Miami Open photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila at the Sunset Terrace

Located at the Sunset Terrace on the Miami Open campus, Bodega is set to serve its classic Mexican fare of delicious tacos and dips, as well as plenty of tequila. The restaurant and bar is a returning favorite on the Miami Open campus thanks to its fun offerings on the menu, including nachos, quesadillas, tacos, and their full bar of premium tequila. If your go-to drink is a margarita, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila should be on your list during the tournament.
click to enlarge Rum cocktail
Enjoy rum cocktails in the Botran Rum Lounge.
Miami Open photo

Botran Rum Lounge at the Palm Court

If rum is your go-to spirit, then this lounge is for you. Located in the Palm Court at the Miami Open, Botran Rum is returning to the Miami Open campus with a colorful lounge that offers guests seats to enjoy rum cocktails served at its specialty bar. The brand is known as one of Guatemala's top-selling aged rum producers and was the world's first rum with the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) logo.
click to enlarge People at an outdoor bar
Located at the Palm Court, Kiki on the River is coming to the Miami Open with its Greek vibes.
Miami Open photo

Kiki on the River at the Palm Court

If you're seeking a Mykonos escape in between tennis matches, then look no further than the iconic Kiki on the River bar at the Miami Open. Located at the Palm Court, the little piece of Greece is coming to the Miami Open once again with its electric atmosphere, lush decor filled with rattan lighting fixtures and hanging greenery, and modern Greek cuisine.
click to enlarge Paloma
The Ace Paloma from Maestro Dobel Tequila Bar
Miami Open photo

Maestro Dobel Tequila Bar at the Palm Court

Located in the Palm Court, the Dobel Tequila Bar is also a returning favorite. Dobel brings 11 generations of tequila-making legacy to the Miami Open Campus serving the "Ace Paloma," its signature drink. The cocktail is a great option for guests who prefer a fruity drink made with Maestro Dobel Tequila Diamante Cristalino and grapefruit soda.
click to enlarge Gin cocktail
The "Courtside Cooler" from No. 3 Gin Courtside Club
No.3 London Dry Gin photo

No. 3 Gin Courtside Club at the Sunset Terrace

No.3 London Dry Gin is this year's official gin sponsor and a newcomer on the Miami Open campus. The spirit was awarded "World's Best Gin" four times by the International Spirits Challenge (ISC), and during the tournament, guests can find exclusive signature cocktails on the second floor of the Sunset Terrace, including the "Courtside Cooler" and "Raspberry Rally." The club also features a photo booth to take some memories home.
click to enlarge Champagne pour
Cheers to the Miami Open with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne.
Miami Open photo

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden at the Sunset Terrace

Piper-Heidsieck Champagne is a new partner for the Miami Open and is set to offer visitors a place to relax in between the matches being played while sipping on some delicious bubbly. The Champagne Garden is sustainably designed and can be found at the Sunset Terrace.
click to enlarge
Refreshing rosé from Santa Margherita
Miami Open photo

Santa Margherita Rosé Giardino

Guests who visit the Santa Margherita Rosé Giardino bar can sip on rosé surrounded by rose flower-covered walls. The wine comes from regional vineyards in Italy and was made in tribute to founder Count Gaetano Marzotto's love for the Venetian region. The rose garden and rosé cocktail can be found at the Sunset Terrace.

Miami Open 2024. Sunday, March 17, through Sunday, March 31, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; miamiopen.com. Tickets cost via $29 to $1,465 via ticketmaster.com.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
