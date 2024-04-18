 Miami Sandwich Café and Wine Bar Café Du Bey Opens in South Beach | Miami New Times
Miami's First "Surrealist" Café and Wine Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour

Spanish-inspired sandwiches with imported bread and unique nightly happenings await at this hidden spot in South Beach.
April 18, 2024
At Café du Bey, the whimsical outdoor patio, surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with pastel pink umbrellas, provides a cozy oasis for patrons, with colorful rugs covering the floor. Michelle Muslera
When stepping into Café du Bey, tucked away behind a wall of greenery in Sunset Harbour, you can count on two things, and two things only: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., there's coffee and pastries, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches join the menu.

After that, well, anything goes.

From happy hours to themed nights and exclusive dinners, the venue transforms into a canvas for culinary exploration on a nightly basis. This dynamic concept, which its owners coin as "surreal" à la Salvador Dalí, is the brainchild of three friends from Spain — Jaime Bolin (the creative), Andros Soler-Roig (the CEO), and Giacomo Spada (the chef) — who crossed paths in Miami.

Before opening Café Du Bey, the trio founded Bocadoro, a sandwich joint in the Design District's MIA Market that took the humble dish to new heights. Crafted with pan de cristal (glass bread) from Barcelona – a thin loaf that becomes shatteringly crisp when toasted — paired with top-notch European ingredients, the sandwiches caught the eye of locals, local chefs, and celebs, garnering a major following.

click to enlarge Food on a white plate
Notable menu items emerge from a ventanita where dishes are assembled, including the best-selling "El Padrino" sandwich, filled with Iberian ham, locally made stracciatella, and basil emulsion.
Cafe du Bey
After two successful years with Bocadoro, the team seized an opportunity to relocate adjacent to BeyBey in Sunset Harbour, serving their gourmet sandwiches by day while experimenting with diverse nighttime concepts. Here, the whimsical outdoor patio, surrounded by lush greenery and adorned with pastel pink umbrellas, provides a cozy oasis for patrons, with colorful rugs covering the floor. At the entrance, a neon sign of the cafe's mascot, a sun-tanning neon alligator, greets guests with a playful welcome. "We wanted to create a comfortable outdoor space that feels like an extension of the neighborhood," Bolin shares. 

Notable menu items emerge from a ventanita where dishes are assembled, including the best-selling El Padrino sandwich, filled with Iberian ham, locally made stracciatella, and basil emulsion, alongside crowd pleasers like "El Tonato," stuffed with thinly sliced roast beef, delicate tuna mayonnaise, and arugula.
click to enlarge Sandwich outdoors
Sandwiches at Café du Bey are crafted with pan de cristal (glass bread) from Barcelona – a thin loaf that becomes shatteringly crisp when toasted — paired with top-notch European ingredients.
Photo by Michelle Muslera
The coffee menu features beverages made with specialty Japanese beans from SuperWow Coffee and includes signature items like an ube latte, a purple-hued concoction made with Japanese sweet potato root that perfectly matches the cafe's decor. On happy hour nights (Tuesdays and Wednesdays), patrons can enjoy discounted beer and wine alongside small tapas like imported olives, Iberian ham, and Manchego cheese.

Beyond happy hours, the venue's weekly happenings are as eclectic as they are appealing. For instance, just a few weeks ago, patrons experienced a fermented menu curated by former Krüs Kitchen chef de cuisine, Felipe Gonzalez. This Saturday, in honor of 4/20, a French cuisine-meets-fast-food concept featuring smash burgers au poivre and white chocolate milkshakes (and more) will be on offer. The team updates everyone regularly via Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the week's buzz. 

While Café Du Bey lacks an onsite kitchen, all ingredients are prepared daily in a commissary kitchen and assembled onsite before serving. Looking ahead, Spada envisions a larger space with an expanded menu. 

"This all began with three friends making sandwiches in a food hall, and we're incredibly proud of how far we've come and the response we've received from the community. But this is just the beginning of our journey. Our goal is to continue evolving and refining our offerings, providing the best possible experience for our customers," Spada shares.

Café Du Bey. 1330 18 St., Miami Beach; instagram.com/cafedubey. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with rotating evening events (check their Instagram account for details on the weekly schedule).
