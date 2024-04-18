Miami's First "Surrealist" Café and Wine Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour

When stepping into Café du Bey, tucked away behind a wall of greenery in Sunset Harbour, you can count on two things, and two things only: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., there's coffee and pastries, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches join the menu.
After that, well, anything goes.
From happy hours to themed nights and exclusive dinners, the venue transforms into a canvas for culinary exploration on a nightly basis. This dynamic concept, which its owners coin as "surreal" à la Salvador Dalí, is the brainchild of three friends from Spain — Jaime Bolin (the creative), Andros Soler-Roig (the CEO), and Giacomo Spada (the chef) — who crossed paths in Miami.
Before opening Café Du Bey, the trio founded Bocadoro, a sandwich joint in the Design District's MIA Market that took the humble dish to new heights. Crafted with pan de cristal (glass bread) from Barcelona – a thin loaf that becomes shatteringly crisp when toasted — paired with top-notch European ingredients, the sandwiches caught the eye of locals, local chefs, and celebs, garnering a major following.
Notable menu items emerge from a ventanita where dishes are assembled, including the best-selling El Padrino sandwich, filled with Iberian ham, locally made stracciatella, and basil emulsion, alongside crowd pleasers like "El Tonato," stuffed with thinly sliced roast beef, delicate tuna mayonnaise, and arugula.
SuperWow Coffee and includes signature items like an ube latte, a purple-hued concoction made with Japanese sweet potato root that perfectly matches the cafe's decor. On happy hour nights (Tuesdays and Wednesdays), patrons can enjoy discounted beer and wine alongside small tapas like imported olives, Iberian ham, and Manchego cheese.
Beyond happy hours, the venue's weekly happenings are as eclectic as they are appealing. For instance, just a few weeks ago, patrons experienced a fermented menu curated by former Krüs Kitchen chef de cuisine, Felipe Gonzalez. This Saturday, in honor of 4/20, a French cuisine-meets-fast-food concept featuring smash burgers au poivre and white chocolate milkshakes (and more) will be on offer. The team updates everyone regularly via Instagram, offering a sneak peek into the week's buzz.
While Café Du Bey lacks an onsite kitchen, all ingredients are prepared daily in a commissary kitchen and assembled onsite before serving. Looking ahead, Spada envisions a larger space with an expanded menu.
"This all began with three friends making sandwiches in a food hall, and we're incredibly proud of how far we've come and the response we've received from the community. But this is just the beginning of our journey. Our goal is to continue evolving and refining our offerings, providing the best possible experience for our customers," Spada shares.
Café Du Bey. 1330 18 St., Miami Beach; instagram.com/cafedubey. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with rotating evening events (check their Instagram account for details on the weekly schedule).