Miami's First "Surrealist" Café and Wine Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour

When stepping into Café du Bey, tucked away behind a wall of greenery in Sunset Harbour, you can count on two things, and two things only: from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., there's coffee and pastries, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mediterranean-inspired sandwiches join the menu.



After that, well, anything goes.



From happy hours to themed nights and exclusive dinners, the venue transforms into a canvas for culinary exploration on a nightly basis. This dynamic concept, which its owners coin as "surreal" à la Salvador Dalí, is the brainchild of three friends from Spain — Jaime Bolin (the creative), Andros Soler-Roig (the CEO), and Giacomo Spada (the chef) — who crossed paths in Miami.



Before opening Café Du Bey, the trio founded Bocadoro, a sandwich joint in the Design District's MIA Market that took the humble dish to new heights. Crafted with pan de cristal (glass bread) from Barcelona – a thin loaf that becomes shatteringly crisp when toasted — paired with top-notch European ingredients, the sandwiches caught the eye of locals, local chefs, and celebs, garnering a major following.



click to enlarge Notable menu items emerge from a ventanita where dishes are assembled, including the best-selling "El Padrino" sandwich, filled with Iberian ham, locally made stracciatella, and basil emulsion. Cafe du Bey

click to enlarge Sandwiches at Café du Bey are crafted with pan de cristal (glass bread) from Barcelona – a thin loaf that becomes shatteringly crisp when toasted — paired with top-notch European ingredients. Photo by Michelle Muslera