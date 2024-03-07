A '90s Themed Speakeasy Bar Comes to Miami

Remember going to the video store on a Friday night and picking out your favorite movie tapes before streaming services and DVDs were even a thing? Bucket Listers and SWARM, the Miami-based event company behind the Wynwood Marketplace, are taking Miami back to the video store with a '90s speakeasy pop-up.
From Friday, March 8, through Sunday, April 28, Miamians can head to Wynwood Marketplace for a complete throwback to "simpler times" in the 1990s. The Back 2 The Video Store: A '90s Speakeasy Bar pop-up is inspired by the '90s with neon lights, lava lamps, retro arcade games, and shelves filled with VHS tapes of classic movies and TV shows from the era.
"We wanted to create a space where people could come together to relive the magic of the '90s," says Derek Berry, president of experiences at Bucket Listers. "From the moment you step through the doors, you'll be immersed in a world of nostalgia, complete with themed cocktails, live DJ sets spinning '90s hits, and a cozy atmosphere that will make you feel like you've stepped back in time."
Upon entering, guests will receive a classic membership card to be used as a drink ticket in the bar. As you roam around the movie shelves, the VHS tapes available "for rent" are actually your cocktail selections inspired by the best '90s and 2000s movie releases.
Themed cocktails include the "Mean Girls" made with vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, watermelon syrup, and topped with cotton candy, and the "Men in Black" made with Ube, spiced rum, cachaça, lime juice, and pineapple juice.
Other cocktail options on the menu include "Toy Story," "Karate Kid," "Indiana Jones," "Jaws," "Happy Gilmore," and "Halo." Check out the back of each movie tape; instead of a synopsis, guests can find the drink recipe before bringing the selection to the checkout counter, where a "Videotender" will prepare the cocktail.
For those ready to solve the '90s versus '00s movie superiority debate, try the Blockbuster-themed brunch at the venue. Tickets start at $45 per person, featuring a 90-minute reservation, a main entrée, and bottomless mimosas. The choice of entrée includes the breakfast quesadilla, tostadas, steak and eggs, huevos rancheros, a burrito, and chilaquiles.
To experience a '90s disco night, the "Video Killed the Radio Star" DJ Party ticket starts at $28 per person and offers a welcome cocktail and four hours of dancing to nostalgic and popular tunes.
"We've put a lot of thought into every aspect of the experience, from the decor to the menu offerings," says Berry. "We want to bring nostalgia all while introducing new generations to what the '90s were all about."
Back 2 The Video Store: A '90s Speakeasy Bar. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Friday, March 8 through Sunday, April 28. Tickets can be purchased via bucketlisters.com.