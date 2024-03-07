 A ’90s Speakeasy Bar Is Coming to Wynwood in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Cocktails & Spirits

A '90s Themed Speakeasy Bar Comes to Miami

A '90s speakeasy will be at Wynwood Marketplace from March 8 until April 28, where guests can order cocktails based on their favorite 1990s movies
March 7, 2024
Each drink is inspired by award-winning movies from the time.
Each drink is inspired by award-winning movies from the time. Bucket Listers photo
Share this:
Remember going to the video store on a Friday night and picking out your favorite movie tapes before streaming services and DVDs were even a thing? Bucket Listers and SWARM, the Miami-based event company behind the Wynwood Marketplace, are taking Miami back to the video store with a '90s speakeasy pop-up.

From Friday, March 8, through Sunday, April 28, Miamians can head to Wynwood Marketplace for a complete throwback to "simpler times" in the 1990s. The Back 2 The Video Store: A '90s Speakeasy Bar pop-up is inspired by the '90s with neon lights, lava lamps, retro arcade games, and shelves filled with VHS tapes of classic movies and TV shows from the era.

"We wanted to create a space where people could come together to relive the magic of the '90s," says Derek Berry, president of experiences at Bucket Listers. "From the moment you step through the doors, you'll be immersed in a world of nostalgia, complete with themed cocktails, live DJ sets spinning '90s hits, and a cozy atmosphere that will make you feel like you've stepped back in time."
click to enlarge People smiling
Bring your friends to a throwback video store speakeasy.
Bucket Listers photo
Among all the video store decorations, find a throwback cocktail list for the true speakeasy experience.

Upon entering, guests will receive a classic membership card to be used as a drink ticket in the bar. As you roam around the movie shelves, the VHS tapes available "for rent" are actually your cocktail selections inspired by the best '90s and 2000s movie releases.

Themed cocktails include the "Mean Girls" made with vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, watermelon syrup, and topped with cotton candy, and the "Men in Black" made with Ube, spiced rum, cachaça, lime juice, and pineapple juice.

Other cocktail options on the menu include "Toy Story," "Karate Kid," "Indiana Jones," "Jaws," "Happy Gilmore," and "Halo." Check out the back of each movie tape; instead of a synopsis, guests can find the drink recipe before bringing the selection to the checkout counter, where a "Videotender" will prepare the cocktail.
click to enlarge Vide tapes on wall
The video store pop-up presents various photo-op moments.
Bucket Listers photo
The experience offers three tiers, starting with general admission, which allows guests to exchange one drink ticket for their choice of cocktail or mocktail. Prices vary, but they start at $22 for 90 minutes inside the pop-up.

For those ready to solve the '90s versus '00s movie superiority debate, try the Blockbuster-themed brunch at the venue. Tickets start at $45 per person, featuring a 90-minute reservation, a main entrée, and bottomless mimosas. The choice of entrée includes the breakfast quesadilla, tostadas, steak and eggs, huevos rancheros, a burrito, and chilaquiles.

To experience a '90s disco night, the "Video Killed the Radio Star" DJ Party ticket starts at $28 per person and offers a welcome cocktail and four hours of dancing to nostalgic and popular tunes.

"We've put a lot of thought into every aspect of the experience, from the decor to the menu offerings," says Berry. "We want to bring nostalgia all while introducing new generations to what the '90s were all about."

Back 2 The Video Store: A '90s Speakeasy Bar. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Friday, March 8 through Sunday, April 28. Tickets can be purchased via bucketlisters.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Benihana Opens Its First Fast Casual Restaurant in Brickell

Openings & Closings

Benihana Opens Its First Fast Casual Restaurant in Brickell

By Jesse Scott
Popular Modern Asian Restaurant Kyu Officially Reopens in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Popular Modern Asian Restaurant Kyu Officially Reopens in Wynwood

By Cindy Ferreiro
Ardbeg Rolls Into Wynwood With an Airstream and Free Scotch

Food & Drink News

Ardbeg Rolls Into Wynwood With an Airstream and Free Scotch

By Jesse Scott
Los Altos, Little Havana's Best Kept Secret, Reopens on Calle Ocho

Openings & Closings

Los Altos, Little Havana's Best Kept Secret, Reopens on Calle Ocho

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation