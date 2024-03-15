 The 12 Best Espresso Martinis in Miami | Miami New Times
The 12 Best Espresso Martinis in Miami

If Miami is known for one thing, it's good espresso, and when the Magic City's best bartenders and mixologists turn it into a frothy cocktail, you know you need to order it. To make it easy for you, we've rounded up our favorites.
March 15, 2024
The espresso martini at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink is an elevated take on the classic.
The espresso martini at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink is an elevated take on the classic. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink photo
If you live in Miami, you probably know by now that in the Magic City, we take our espresso very seriously. Espresso, or what many of us call "cafecito," is not only a beverage consumed early in the morning or after a meal. Cafecito carries great cultural significance, and the act of preparing it for loved ones, friends, or even an entire office is an act of service that is deeply cherished and respected among the community. Plus, those who prepare the beverage know the best cafecito is made with only the best, most robust, ground coffee beans, especially of the Latin and Cuban varietals.

Lucky for fans of both the caffeinated beverage and fancy libations, within the past two years, espresso martinis, a cocktail made of freshly brewed espresso, a spirit such as vodka, tequila, or rum, and a coffee liqueur, have blown up in popularity across the United States.

Now, instead of a group of friends mingling over cosmopolitans or dirty martinis, there is a good chance you will see an entire group drinking espresso martinis.

While some espresso martinis are prepared better than others, in Miami you will find some of the best. Listed in alphabetical order, we've rounded up our favorites prepared by some of the best bars, restaurants, and mixologists in the Magic City.
click to enlarge A dining area by a body of water
Amara at Paraiso overlooks Biscayne Bay.
Photo by Rima Rhalil

Amara at Paraiso

3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami
305-676-9495
amaraatparaiso.com
At Amara by Paraiso, they do espresso martinis a little differently. Order the "Fulanito," made with Don Fulano reposado tequila, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, Giffard Banane du Bresil, Meletti Cioccolato liqueur, housemade spiced banana syrup, and Panther Coffee "Genuine Roast" espresso. The banana syrup gives a tropical and sweet roundness to the cocktail — and the great views of Biscayne Bay don't hurt, either.
click to enlarge A dark brown cocktail in a glass
The "Rock and Roll Espresso Martini" by Casa Sensei
Casa Sensei photo

Casa Sensei

1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale
954-530-4176
casasensei.com
Casa Sensei has brought back its espresso martini presented by Rock N Roll Tequila. The "Rock and Roll Espresso Martini," which costs $18, is made with Rock N Roll Tequila's Cristalino Anejo, a dash of walnut bitters, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and is garnished with fresh coffee beans.
click to enlarge A dark brown cocktail in a glass
The espresso martini from the Deck at Island Gardens
The Deck at Island Gardens photo

The Deck at Island Gardens

888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com
The espresso martini from the Deck at Island Gardens made our list, thanks to its use of agave syrup, fresh espresso, and the fact that you can sip on it while taking in waterfront views. The espresso martini, which costs $19, is prepared with El Cristiano Tequila Blanco, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, fresh espresso, and agave syrup.
click to enlarge A person straining coffee through a colander
The new Brickell supper club makes a pretty good cocktail thanks to chocolate rum, coffee liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso.
Delilah Miami photo

Delilah Miami

301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami
305-400-4657
delilahrestaurants.com
Delilah Miami, the modern-day supper club in Brickell, serves up an espresso martini made for Miami. The "Cafecito Martini," which costs $20, is a blend of Belvedere vodka, Selvarey chocolate rum, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and vanilla.
click to enlarge A frothy brown cocktail in a glass
The espresso martini from Lost Boy Dry Goods has a CBD kick.
Lost Boy Dry Goods photo

Lost Boy Dry Goods

157 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com
The only espresso martini with cannabinoids in Miami is at Lost Boy Dry Goods in downtown Miami. For $15, order the "CBD Espresso Martini" made with Wheatley vodka, Tia Maria coffee liqueur, espresso, and Lily CBD oil. The bar also has a regular espresso martini.
click to enlarge A dark brown cocktail with garnish
The espresso martini from Mama Tried made our list thanks to its freshly brewed Cuban espresso and use of agave nectar.
Mama Tried photo

Mama Tried

207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com
What sets the espresso martini from Mama Tried apart from the rest is that it's made with fresh Cuban espresso. For $15, the espresso martini is made with Patron Reposado, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, made-to-order Cuban espresso, agave nectar, and chocolate bitters. The cocktail is then garnished with espresso beans and lemon oils to enhance the flavors.
click to enlarge A light brown cocktail with three beans as garnsih
Mau Miami's creamy espresso martini cocktail is perfect for cocktail drinkers with a sweet tooth.
Photo by The Louis Collection

Mau Miami

3252 NE First Ave., #109, Miami
786-698-8628
maumia.com
Mau Miami's delicious espresso martini is perfect for those who love a creamy espresso martini. It's made with vodka, espresso, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, and Baileys Irish Cream liqueur. Another delicious espresso martini on its menu is the "Boungiorno," made with Mozart white chocolate, biscotti liqueur, espresso, and vodka.
click to enlarge A brown cocktail in a tall cocktail glass
Giffard Menthe Pastille, a minty liqueur, gives the espresso martini at Medium Cool a delicious and fresh twist.
Photo by Michael Pissari

Medium Cool

1690 Collins Ave., Ste. #2, Miami Beach
305-704-3600
mediumcool.miami
The espresso martini from Medium Cool is a treat with the key ingredient being Giffard Menthe Pastille, a white mint liqueur, which gives the drink a bright, minty freshness (unlike any other espresso martini in the Magic City). It's frothy, delicious, and made with vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, white creme de menthe, chocolate bitters, and freshly brewed espresso.
click to enlarge A brown cocktail with foam
The class espresso martini is taking it up a notch with the addition of spices and housemade genuine almond orgeat.
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink photo

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St., Miami
(305) 676-0894
michaelsgenuine.com
At Michael's Genuine in the Miami Design District, go for the "MGFD Espresso Martini." Their delicious iteration is made of Casamigos Reposado tequila, Caffe Borghetti liqueur, Panther Coffee "Genuine Roast" espresso, housemade genuine almond orgeat, Michael's Genuine bitters blend (smoked chile bitters, xocolatl mole, and hell fire), and Michael's Genuine powder blend (ground espresso, cinnamon, and cocoa powder).
click to enlarge A hand holding a drink
The espresso martini at Rosa Sky Rooftop pairs perfectly with the bar's rooftop views.
Rosa Sky Rooftop photo

Rosa Sky Rooftop

115 SW Eighth St., 22nd Floor, Miami
786-745-7486
rosaskyrooftop.com
Made with E11Even vodka, espresso, vanilla, Frangelico liqueur, and a dash of chocolate mole bitters, the espresso martini at Rosa Sky Rooftop has a chocolate-forward kick that makes it the perfect cocktail for a night out.
click to enlarge
The Sylvester photo

The Sylvester

3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-364-5635
thesylvesterbar.com
The espresso martini from the Sylvester may leave you going, "Que?!" with its unique addition of pineapple Greek yogurt. The bar's espresso martini, the "Que Lo Que," is made with Brugal 1888 rum, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Great Circle cold brew, orgeat syrup, and pineapple Greek yogurt
click to enlarge
"Golden Espresso" from Villa Azur
Villa Azur photo

Villa Azur

309 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-763-8688
villaazurmiamibeach.com
The "Golden Espresso" from Villa Azur in Miami Beach may truly be one of the most luxurious espresso martinis on our list. For $25, Villa Azur's espresso martini is made with Absolut Elyx vodka, Lucano Caffe Liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, and fresh espresso.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
