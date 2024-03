The 12 Best Espresso Martinis in Miami

click to enlarge Amara at Paraiso overlooks Biscayne Bay. Photo by Rima Rhalil

Amara at Paraiso 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami

305-676-9495

amaraatparaiso.com

click to enlarge The "Rock and Roll Espresso Martini" by Casa Sensei Casa Sensei photo

Casa Sensei 1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale

954-530-4176

casasensei.com

click to enlarge The espresso martini from the Deck at Island Gardens The Deck at Island Gardens photo

The Deck at Island Gardens 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

786-627-4949

islandgardens.com

click to enlarge The new Brickell supper club makes a pretty good cocktail thanks to chocolate rum, coffee liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso. Delilah Miami photo

Delilah Miami 301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

305-400-4657

delilahrestaurants.com

click to enlarge The espresso martini from Lost Boy Dry Goods has a CBD kick. Lost Boy Dry Goods photo

Lost Boy Dry Goods 157 E. Flagler St., Miami

305-372-7303

lostboydrygoods.com

click to enlarge The espresso martini from Mama Tried made our list thanks to its freshly brewed Cuban espresso and use of agave nectar. Mama Tried photo

Mama Tried 207 NE First St., Miami

786-803-8087

mamatriedmia.com

click to enlarge Mau Miami's creamy espresso martini cocktail is perfect for cocktail drinkers with a sweet tooth. Photo by The Louis Collection

Mau Miami 3252 NE First Ave., #109, Miami

786-698-8628

maumia.com

click to enlarge Giffard Menthe Pastille, a minty liqueur, gives the espresso martini at Medium Cool a delicious and fresh twist. Photo by Michael Pissari

Medium Cool 1690 Collins Ave., Ste. #2, Miami Beach

305-704-3600

mediumcool.miami

click to enlarge The class espresso martini is taking it up a notch with the addition of spices and housemade genuine almond orgeat. Michael's Genuine Food & Drink photo

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink 130 NE 40th St., Miami

(305) 676-0894

michaelsgenuine.com

click to enlarge The espresso martini at Rosa Sky Rooftop pairs perfectly with the bar's rooftop views. Rosa Sky Rooftop photo

Rosa Sky Rooftop 115 SW Eighth St., 22nd Floor, Miami

786-745-7486

rosaskyrooftop.com



click to enlarge The Sylvester photo

The Sylvester 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-364-5635

thesylvesterbar.com

click to enlarge "Golden Espresso" from Villa Azur Villa Azur photo

Villa Azur 309 23rd St., Miami Beach

305-763-8688

villaazurmiamibeach.com

If you live in Miami, you probably know by now that in the Magic City, we take our espresso very seriously. Espresso, or what many of us call "cafecito," is not only a beverage consumed early in the morning or after a meal. Cafecito carries great cultural significance, and the act of preparing it for loved ones, friends, or even an entire office is an act of service that is deeply cherished and respected among the community. Plus, those who prepare the beverage know the best cafecito is made with only the best, most robust, ground coffee beans, especially of the Latin and Cuban varietals.Lucky for fans of both the caffeinated beverage and fancy libations, within the past two years, espresso martinis, a cocktail made of freshly brewed espresso, a spirit such as vodka, tequila, or rum, and a coffee liqueur, have blown up in popularity across the United States. Now, instead of a group of friends mingling over cosmopolitans or dirty martinis, there is a good chance you will see an entire group drinking espresso martinis.While some espresso martinis are prepared better than others, in Miami you will find some of the best. Listed in alphabetical order, we've rounded up our favorites prepared by some of the best bars, restaurants, and mixologists in the Magic City.At Amara by Paraiso, they do espresso martinis a little differently. Order the "Fulanito," made with Don Fulano reposado tequila, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, Giffard Banane du Bresil, Meletti Cioccolato liqueur, housemade spiced banana syrup, and Panther Coffee "Genuine Roast" espresso. The banana syrup gives a tropical and sweet roundness to the cocktail — and the great views of Biscayne Bay don't hurt, either.Casa Sensei has brought back its espresso martini presented by Rock N Roll Tequila. The "Rock and Roll Espresso Martini," which costs $18, is made with Rock N Roll Tequila's Cristalino Anejo, a dash of walnut bitters, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and is garnished with fresh coffee beans.The espresso martini from the Deck at Island Gardens made our list, thanks to its use of agave syrup, fresh espresso, and the fact that you can sip on it while taking in waterfront views. The espresso martini, which costs $19, is prepared with El Cristiano Tequila Blanco, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, fresh espresso, and agave syrup.Delilah Miami, the modern-day supper club in Brickell, serves up an espresso martini made for Miami. The "Cafecito Martini," which costs $20, is a blend of Belvedere vodka, Selvarey chocolate rum, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and vanilla.The only espresso martini with cannabinoids in Miami is at Lost Boy Dry Goods in downtown Miami. For $15, order the "CBD Espresso Martini" made with Wheatley vodka, Tia Maria coffee liqueur, espresso, and Lily CBD oil. The bar also has a regular espresso martini.What sets the espresso martini from Mama Tried apart from the rest is that it's made with fresh Cuban espresso. For $15, the espresso martini is made with Patron Reposado, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, made-to-order Cuban espresso, agave nectar, and chocolate bitters. The cocktail is then garnished with espresso beans and lemon oils to enhance the flavors.Mau Miami's delicious espresso martini is perfect for those who love a creamy espresso martini. It's made with vodka, espresso, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, and Baileys Irish Cream liqueur. Another delicious espresso martini on its menu is the "Boungiorno," made with Mozart white chocolate, biscotti liqueur, espresso, and vodka.The espresso martini from Medium Cool is a treat with the key ingredient being Giffard Menthe Pastille, a white mint liqueur, which gives the drink a bright, minty freshness (unlike any other espresso martini in the Magic City). It's frothy, delicious, and made with vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, white creme de menthe, chocolate bitters, and freshly brewed espresso.At Michael's Genuine in the Miami Design District, go for the "MGFD Espresso Martini." Their delicious iteration is made of Casamigos Reposado tequila, Caffe Borghetti liqueur, Panther Coffee "Genuine Roast" espresso, housemade genuine almond orgeat, Michael's Genuine bitters blend (smoked chile bitters, xocolatl mole, and hell fire), and Michael's Genuine powder blend (ground espresso, cinnamon, and cocoa powder).Made with E11Even vodka, espresso, vanilla, Frangelico liqueur, and a dash of chocolate mole bitters, the espresso martini at Rosa Sky Rooftop has a chocolate-forward kick that makes it the perfect cocktail for a night out.The espresso martini from the Sylvester may leave you going, "Que?!" with its unique addition of pineapple Greek yogurt. The bar's espresso martini, the "Que Lo Que," is made with Brugal 1888 rum, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Great Circle cold brew, orgeat syrup, and pineapple Greek yogurtThe "Golden Espresso" from Villa Azur in Miami Beach may truly be one of the most luxurious espresso martinis on our list. For $25, Villa Azur's espresso martini is made with Absolut Elyx vodka, Lucano Caffe Liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, and fresh espresso.