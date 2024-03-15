The 12 Best Espresso Martinis in Miami

Lucky for fans of both the caffeinated beverage and fancy libations, within the past two years, espresso martinis, a cocktail made of freshly brewed espresso, a spirit such as vodka, tequila, or rum, and a coffee liqueur, have blown up in popularity across the United States.
Now, instead of a group of friends mingling over cosmopolitans or dirty martinis, there is a good chance you will see an entire group drinking espresso martinis.
While some espresso martinis are prepared better than others, in Miami you will find some of the best. Listed in alphabetical order, we've rounded up our favorites prepared by some of the best bars, restaurants, and mixologists in the Magic City.
Amara at Paraiso3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami
305-676-9495
amaraatparaiso.comAt Amara by Paraiso, they do espresso martinis a little differently. Order the "Fulanito," made with Don Fulano reposado tequila, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, Giffard Banane du Bresil, Meletti Cioccolato liqueur, housemade spiced banana syrup, and Panther Coffee "Genuine Roast" espresso. The banana syrup gives a tropical and sweet roundness to the cocktail — and the great views of Biscayne Bay don't hurt, either.
Casa Sensei1200 E. Las Olas Blvd., #101, Fort Lauderdale
954-530-4176
casasensei.comCasa Sensei has brought back its espresso martini presented by Rock N Roll Tequila. The "Rock and Roll Espresso Martini," which costs $18, is made with Rock N Roll Tequila's Cristalino Anejo, a dash of walnut bitters, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and is garnished with fresh coffee beans.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.comThe espresso martini from the Deck at Island Gardens made our list, thanks to its use of agave syrup, fresh espresso, and the fact that you can sip on it while taking in waterfront views. The espresso martini, which costs $19, is prepared with El Cristiano Tequila Blanco, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, fresh espresso, and agave syrup.
Delilah Miami301 Brickell Key Dr., Miami
305-400-4657
delilahrestaurants.comDelilah Miami, the modern-day supper club in Brickell, serves up an espresso martini made for Miami. The "Cafecito Martini," which costs $20, is a blend of Belvedere vodka, Selvarey chocolate rum, coffee liqueur, freshly brewed espresso, and vanilla.
Lost Boy Dry Goods157 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.comThe only espresso martini with cannabinoids in Miami is at Lost Boy Dry Goods in downtown Miami. For $15, order the "CBD Espresso Martini" made with Wheatley vodka, Tia Maria coffee liqueur, espresso, and Lily CBD oil. The bar also has a regular espresso martini.
Mama Tried207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.comWhat sets the espresso martini from Mama Tried apart from the rest is that it's made with fresh Cuban espresso. For $15, the espresso martini is made with Patron Reposado, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, made-to-order Cuban espresso, agave nectar, and chocolate bitters. The cocktail is then garnished with espresso beans and lemon oils to enhance the flavors.
Mau Miami3252 NE First Ave., #109, Miami
786-698-8628
maumia.comMau Miami's delicious espresso martini is perfect for those who love a creamy espresso martini. It's made with vodka, espresso, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, and Baileys Irish Cream liqueur. Another delicious espresso martini on its menu is the "Boungiorno," made with Mozart white chocolate, biscotti liqueur, espresso, and vodka.
Medium Cool1690 Collins Ave., Ste. #2, Miami Beach
305-704-3600
mediumcool.miamiThe espresso martini from Medium Cool is a treat with the key ingredient being Giffard Menthe Pastille, a white mint liqueur, which gives the drink a bright, minty freshness (unlike any other espresso martini in the Magic City). It's frothy, delicious, and made with vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, white creme de menthe, chocolate bitters, and freshly brewed espresso.
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink130 NE 40th St., Miami
(305) 676-0894
michaelsgenuine.comAt Michael's Genuine in the Miami Design District, go for the "MGFD Espresso Martini." Their delicious iteration is made of Casamigos Reposado tequila, Caffe Borghetti liqueur, Panther Coffee "Genuine Roast" espresso, housemade genuine almond orgeat, Michael's Genuine bitters blend (smoked chile bitters, xocolatl mole, and hell fire), and Michael's Genuine powder blend (ground espresso, cinnamon, and cocoa powder).
Rosa Sky Rooftop115 SW Eighth St., 22nd Floor, Miami
786-745-7486
rosaskyrooftop.com
Made with E11Even vodka, espresso, vanilla, Frangelico liqueur, and a dash of chocolate mole bitters, the espresso martini at Rosa Sky Rooftop has a chocolate-forward kick that makes it the perfect cocktail for a night out.
The Sylvester3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305-364-5635
thesylvesterbar.comThe espresso martini from the Sylvester may leave you going, "Que?!" with its unique addition of pineapple Greek yogurt. The bar's espresso martini, the "Que Lo Que," is made with Brugal 1888 rum, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Great Circle cold brew, orgeat syrup, and pineapple Greek yogurt
Villa Azur309 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-763-8688
villaazurmiamibeach.comThe "Golden Espresso" from Villa Azur in Miami Beach may truly be one of the most luxurious espresso martinis on our list. For $25, Villa Azur's espresso martini is made with Absolut Elyx vodka, Lucano Caffe Liqueur, Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, and fresh espresso.