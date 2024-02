Shingo, Tâm Tâm, Ogawa: Michelin Guide Adds 8 Miami Restaurants

EntreNos

click to enlarge Squid nigiri topped with caviar served at Ogawa, which opened in late 2023 in Miami's Little River district. Photo by Diego Ingratta

Michelin has logged 19 new additions to its Florida Michelin Guide , including eight Miami-area restaurants, ahead of its annual awards ceremony, set for April 18 in Tampa.Although the precise designations won't be announced until the ceremony, these eight spots have a good chance of snagging a coveted star.The eight Miami-area additions:Four of those newcomers — Tâm Tâm, Maty’s, Shingo, and Ogawa — made' list of "The 10 Best New Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2023." Regardless of what you think of Michelin's modus operandi, the variety of restaurants Michelin chose — ranging from Vietnamese and Peruvian to Japanese and contemporary American — aptly reflects Miami's dining scene.The Michelin Guide was established in Europe more than a century ago when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. Stars were added to the guide in 1926. The Florida Guide is one of a handful of Michelin's U.S. expansion, which has grown to include New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Colorado, and California. A restaurant may be awarded one to three stars or designated as a Bib Gourmand establishment (indicating exceptional value for a three-course meal).