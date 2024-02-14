Shingo, Tâm Tâm, Ogawa: Michelin Guide Adds 8 Miami Restaurants

Although the precise designations won't be announced until the ceremony, these eight spots have a good chance of snagging a coveted star.
The eight Miami-area additions:
- EntreNos
- Kaori
- Maty's
- Ogawa
- Ossobucco
- Pez
- Shingo
- Tâm Tâm
The Michelin Guide was established in Europe more than a century ago when the Michelin tire company published a series of guidebooks in 1900 that listed places for new motorists to visit. Stars were added to the guide in 1926.
The Florida Guide is one of a handful of Michelin's U.S. expansion, which has grown to include New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Colorado, and California. A restaurant may be awarded one to three stars or designated as a Bib Gourmand establishment (indicating exceptional value for a three-course meal).
This story will be updated once more information is made available.