Hard Knocks Recap: Jaelen's Injury, Immaculate Interception, and the McDaniel Dick Hit

Hard Knocks played all the notes of a proper Dolphins melodrama and threw in some slapstick, courtesy of an elbow to the coach's nether-region.
November 29, 2023
The Miami Dolphins enter the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2016.
The Miami Dolphins enter the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2016. Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images
The second episode of HBO's Hard Knocks was a gridiron emotional roller coaster. 

We laughed. We cried. We cringed at the thought of head coach Mike McDaniel's scrotum being pummeled by a flying elbow.

The show's second installment naturally revolved around the Dolphins' decisive 34-13 victory against the Jets in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game. After the Dolphins flexed their agility on both sides of the ball post-Turkey Day, the Bills (the only viable competition in the 2023 AFC East) were bested by a last-minute 59-yard field goal in a matchup against the Eagles, a loss which further widens Miami's robust division lead.

But the Dolphins' success had a dark cloud over it, as linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending injury.

Knowing that Phillips had torn his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of the win over the Jets, Dolphins fans had to expect the injury would be a focus of the second Hard Knocks episode, but the degree to which the show built it up was downright tear-jerking.

Jaelan Phillips Tragedy

The episode periodically checked in with Phillips for some backstory, including his return to the football field in college with the Miami Hurricanes after being hit by a car while at UCLA. The show then focused on Phillips having the best game of his career amid his best season before the Black Friday tragedy struck, sending him to the turf in tears.

Phillips spoke about the experience, recalling how his mom cried on Dan Marino's shoulder.

"When this is all said and done, it's going to make me a stronger person," Phillips said. "It's going to be a long process. But I'm a fighter. I'm going to keep fighting."

New Times Prediction: CORRECT!

We called it — Jevon Holland's immaculate interception was a main theme of episode two, albeit not the main focus. Phillips' injury and his backstory rightfully became a primary theme, making one of the wildest plays in Dolphins history something of an afterthought.

One of the biggest pluses of appearing on Hard Knocks is there are cameras everywhere, meaning a play like Holland's 99-yard interception return can be witnessed from all angles, in all its glory.

The footage didn't disappoint.

Mike McDaniel's "Dick" Moment

On the brighter side of Tuesday night's episode, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's dick made an appearance. Well, sort of. It's HBO MAX, not that kind of MAX.

During the episode, McDaniel shares that during the prior week's game, a fluke incident resulted in him not only getting "roundhouse kicked" in the shoulder but "hit in the dick" when a Raiders player tumbled across the sideline.

"I had to act like it didn't hurt," McDaniel noted. "I feel like I'm gonna puke right now."

Folks — we're a long way from the days of a stoic Don Shula on the sidelines. Welcome to your children's Miami Dolphins, better and a lot more fun.

Episode 3 Prediction: Jaylen Waddle Show

Tyreek Hill owned the first episode, and Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, and the defensive line got their shine in episode two. Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa have been sprinkled throughout. That leaves one player with a big personality who hasn't received enough attention yet — Jaylen Waddle.

If Waddle can score against the Commanders this weekend and thus give Hard Knocks its own "Waddle" celebration, book it as a main cog in episode three.

If not, more McDaniel is on the menu. Because let's be honest — he and his groin deserve their own show. 
