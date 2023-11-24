 Miami Dolphins Make History in NFL's First Black Friday Showdown | Miami New Times
Miami Dolphins Make History in NFL's Inaugural Black Friday Showdown

Amazon reportedly paid $100 million to broadcast the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.
November 24, 2023
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during player introductions on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens.
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during player introductions on November 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images
It's often said that the NFL owns one day of the week — Sunday, of course — when the vast majority of its games are played per longstanding tradition.

It's also been said that Amazon owns everything, which would include the broadcast rights to the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

Naturally, if it's 2023 and the NFL is testing something out, you know the Miami Dolphins have to be involved. The Dolphins' role as the league's new marketing darling and general guinea pig is evident in the team's recent trek to Deutschland as well as their appearance on HBO's Hard Knocks documentary.
 
The NFL's Dolphins pony show makes another stop this week as the 'Phins gear up to face the New York Jets on the road at 3:00 p.m. in the inaugural NFL Black Friday game. Airing on Amazon Prime, the Dolphins (7-3) will put their lead in the AFC East on the line on the road as they face the Jets (4-6) in the teams' first meeting since Miami beat New York 11-6 on January 8 last season.

Dolphins Tour Continues

At this point, we can only assume the NFL will somehow turn the Dolphins' final home game into a Netflix comedy special starring Matt Rife.

While it's nice to be wanted, the league has again taken its obsession with treating the Miami Dolphins like a star child actor too far. Consider this — coming off a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, the Dolphins were thrust into the spotlight in the HBO in-season edition of Hard Knocks, with the first episode revolving around their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, in a twisted Inception of coverage, the Dolphins will have HBO cameras on their sidelines as they play in a Friday game Amazon reportedly paid $100 million to broadcast.

New York Mess

The Dolphins are getting a half-off New York Jets deal on Black Friday. After a horrid season-long effort filling in for injured Aaron Rodgers, Jets back-up quarterback and 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson was benched earlier this week for third-string journeyman Tim Boyle, who has thrown three interceptions for every touchdown in his career.

Even as their offense is in disarray, the Jets are still a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side. Rest assured, if the Dolphins offense looked anything like it did against the Las Vegas Raiders last week in a sloppy turnover-filled 20-13 win, they'll be in a tight game on the road with a feisty night crowd still drunk from Thanksgiving festivities.

AFC East Chase

With seven games to go and a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills, every win the Dolphins can manage against lesser teams will go a long way toward locking up a postseason spot before things get tricky heading into Christmas season.

The Dolphins still have a string of strong teams — the Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys — remaining on the schedule, so taking care of business this week against the Jets, next week against the flailing Washington Commanders, and the following versus the down-and-out Tennessee Titans could make those more difficult matchups much less tense. 
