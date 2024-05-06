Summer Slump: Five Things to Keep Hope Alive for South Florida Sports Fans

Can’t wait for Monday!



(and to find out who and when we’ll be playing 😅) pic.twitter.com/SeT8t175Vh — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 3, 2024

Florida Panthers Playoffs

Key Miami Heat Dates



Day after NBA Finals last game: Teams commence negotiations with upcoming free agents on their rosters.

June 26: NBA Draft 2024 (First Round) - Heat possess the #15 overall selection.

June 27: NBA Draft 2024 (Second Round)

June 30: Negotiations with all other upcoming free agents begin.

July 6: Free agent signings commence.

July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League

Inter Miami Upcoming Schedule

May 5: Miami vs. New York at Chase Stadium

May 12: Montréal vs. Miami at Stade Saputo

May 16: Orlando vs. Miami at Inter & Co. Stadium

May 19: Miami vs. D.C. at Chase Stadium

May 26: Vancouver vs. Miami at BC Place

May 30: Miami vs. Atlanta at Chase Stadium

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Schedule

July 30 - August 4: Various training sessions

August 5: Team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

August 8-9: Joint practice with Atlanta Falcons

August 23-24: Final training sessions

Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators on August 31

The Miami Heat's season is over. The Marlins' season seems like a foregone conclusion, and pro football feels an eternity away from its fall return.Welcome to the abyss, South Florida sports fans. Use the buddy system and we'll get through this together.With the Miami Heat's season-ending following a 4-1 series loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and the Marlins struggling with a dismal 10-26 record, it's tough for local sports fans to see the light at the end of the tunnel.No worries, though. We've got you covered on what to look forward to over the next few months.Hope springs eternal. Chin up, bucko.As the Miami Heat exit the postseason, the spotlight shifts to the ice, where the Florida Panthers are in the middle of another ass-kicking tour.Having dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, the Panthers will next be facing off against the Boston Bruins in the second round after the Bruins' Game 7 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The series will ignite at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on May 6 at 8:00 p.m.Can the Panthers replicate their success and make a second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals? There has never been a better opportunity for the local hockey team to poach even more loyalty from other teams.The Heat's season is over, but everyone in the know knows the NBA offseason is a sport. Below are some key dates to watch, in addition to the trade market, which will heat up once the NBA Finals end.Hey, remember Lionel Messi? He still plays for Inter Miami, even if the incredible hype surrounding his arrival in South Florida last season has tapered off to just your usual appreciation of being able to watch the Michael Jordan of soccer playing on Commercial Boulevard in Broward.So close yet so far away! The Miami Dolphins training camp is right around the corner. As the team's roster comes into shape, fans will have a first glimpse during training camp in late July.Anytime the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators square off, it's an event. But when it's a season opener, at a time when UM coach Mario Cristobal and new quarterback Cam Ward need to kick off on the right foot, this opener in Gainesville carries even more significance.A victory would signal a promising start to the season and bolster Cristobal's efforts to propel the Hurricanes toward championship contention. A loss would once again portend a season in which the Hurricanes will have to scrap for an ACC championship in hopes it'll be enough to make the newly expanded playoff rounds.