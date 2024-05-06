 Florida Sports Fans Summer Guide: Panthers, Messi, NFL Training Camp | Miami New Times
Summer Slump: Five Things to Keep Hope Alive for South Florida Sports Fans

The Heat are toast. Don't fret though, SoFlo sports fans: The Panthers are still on the prowl, and Inter Miami's season is just getting started.
May 6, 2024
The Florida Panthers' performance in the last two seasons, along with the arrival of Matthew Tkachuk, offer hope for the franchise's fanbase. Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
The Miami Heat's season is over. The Marlins' season seems like a foregone conclusion, and pro football feels an eternity away from its fall return.

Welcome to the abyss, South Florida sports fans. Use the buddy system and we'll get through this together.

With the Miami Heat's season-ending following a 4-1 series loss to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and the Marlins struggling with a dismal 10-26 record, it's tough for local sports fans to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

No worries, though. We've got you covered on what to look forward to over the next few months.

Hope springs eternal. Chin up, bucko.

Florida Panthers Playoffs

As the Miami Heat exit the postseason, the spotlight shifts to the ice, where the Florida Panthers are in the middle of another ass-kicking tour.

Having dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, the Panthers will next be facing off against the Boston Bruins in the second round after the Bruins' Game 7 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The series will ignite at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on May 6 at 8:00 p.m.

Can the Panthers replicate their success and make a second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals? There has never been a better opportunity for the local hockey team to poach even more loyalty from other teams.

Key Miami Heat Dates

The Heat's season is over, but everyone in the know knows the NBA offseason is a sport. Below are some key dates to watch, in addition to the trade market, which will heat up once the NBA Finals end.
  • Day after NBA Finals last game: Teams commence negotiations with upcoming free agents on their rosters.
  • June 26: NBA Draft 2024 (First Round) - Heat possess the #15 overall selection.
  • June 27: NBA Draft 2024 (Second Round)
  • June 30: Negotiations with all other upcoming free agents begin.
  • July 6: Free agent signings commence.
  • July 12-22: NBA 2K Vegas Summer League

Inter Miami Upcoming Schedule

Hey, remember Lionel Messi? He still plays for Inter Miami, even if the incredible hype surrounding his arrival in South Florida last season has tapered off to just your usual appreciation of being able to watch the Michael Jordan of soccer playing on Commercial Boulevard in Broward.

If you need some sports therapy in May, here is Inter Miami's upcoming regular season schedule:
  • May 5: Miami vs. New York at Chase Stadium
  • May 12: Montréal vs. Miami at Stade Saputo
  • May 16: Orlando vs. Miami at Inter & Co. Stadium
  • May 19: Miami vs. D.C. at Chase Stadium
  • May 26: Vancouver vs. Miami at BC Place
  • May 30: Miami vs. Atlanta at Chase Stadium

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Schedule

So close yet so far away! The Miami Dolphins training camp is right around the corner. As the team's roster comes into shape, fans will have a first glimpse during training camp in late July.

Here are some key training camp dates:
  • July 30 - August 4: Various training sessions
  • August 5: Team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
  • August 8-9: Joint practice with Atlanta Falcons
  • August 23-24: Final training sessions

Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators on August 31

Anytime the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators square off, it's an event. But when it's a season opener, at a time when UM coach Mario Cristobal and new quarterback Cam Ward need to kick off on the right foot, this opener in Gainesville carries even more significance.

A victory would signal a promising start to the season and bolster Cristobal's efforts to propel the Hurricanes toward championship contention. A loss would once again portend a season in which the Hurricanes will have to scrap for an ACC championship in hopes it'll be enough to make the newly expanded playoff rounds. 
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
