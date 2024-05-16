 Lawsuit: Miami Costco Sold Pasta With Mouse Head to Pregnant Woman | Miami New Times
Lawsuit: Pregnant Woman Munched Rotting Rodent Head Hidden in Costco Pasta

The ravioli was oddly chewy that day in the Medina family's home, the plaintiff says.
May 16, 2024
Layla Medina showed a Univision reporter a disembodied, decomposing rodent head that she claims was lodged in pasta bought from Costco.
Layla Medina showed a Univision reporter a disembodied, decomposing rodent head that she claims was lodged in pasta bought from Costco. Univision screenshot via Facebook
Colombian dentist Layla Medina claims she was eating a seemingly healthy pasta meal at her family's Miami-area home, when she noticed "an unusual texture and flavor" in her mouth. The morsel was so foul that she spit it out and placed it on her plate to find the source of the unsavory taste.

To her horror, she claims, she saw whiskers and a tiny snout, among other features not typically found in spinach ravioli.

Medina, who was eight months pregnant at the time, says it didn't take long for her to realize that the Kirkland-brand ravioli "contained the head of a mouse or a similar rodent." She says she suffered from gastrointestinal illness and was psychologically scarred by the experience.

Medina's allegations over the 2023 incident are laid out in a lawsuit she recently filed against retail giant Costco and Rana Meal Solutions in Florida court. The complaint demands damages for negligence, strict liability, and breach of warranty.

Medina says bought the organic spinach-and-cheese ravioli at a Costco store on West Flagler Street in Miami on January 20, 2023, while she was visiting from Colombia. She brought the pasta home to her family, and her brother cooked it later that day, according to the complaint.

The ravioli "had been manufactured, packaged, and processed" for Costco by Rana and was sold under Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, the lawsuit says. Rana is a popular pre-made meal company whose products can be found in supermarkets nationwide.

Neither Costco nor Rana have responded to New Times' request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges that after the unsettling discovery, Medina became nauseous and "began to experience horrible vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping."

"Made sick by swallowing part of a decomposing rodent's head, Ms. Medina at the same time became severely distressed about the effect that her consumption of this adulterated food was having on her unborn baby, as she was thirty-five weeks pregnant at the time," the lawsuit claims.

Medina is represented by attorney David Singer, whose firm is based in Hollywood, Florida. Singer tells New Times Rana's insurer denied his client's claim over the incident.

Medina's husband, fellow dentist Roberto Baez Allup, is also listed as a plaintiff in the case. According to their professional profiles, they run a family dental practice based in Bogota, Colombia.
