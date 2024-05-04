Max Verstappen Races to Victory in F1 Sprint Debut at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix

New Times is reporting live from the Miami Grand Prix, so stay tuned for more coverage and check out the weekend's results below.
Who won the F1 Sprint?It was over before it began, and as expected, Max Verstappen came out on top in the Miami Grand Prix's F1 Sprint on Saturday afternoon.
The Dutchman easily got past the field at the start of the 19-lap sprint and breezed to victory without incident in a possible preview of tomorrow's main race. An early collision in the midfield knocked out McLaren's Lando Norris, who was then nearly penalized for putting his feet on the track by the race stewards. It's a disappointing result for McLaren after much-hyped upgrades to the car, although team principal Zak Brown noted the car has been running better. The incident also involved both Aston Martin cars. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin reported a tire puncture after the collision.
One very happy driver after the sprint is Daniel Ricciardo of RB, who managed to hold off the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and come away with a fourth-place finish. It's a big result for the Australian, who returned to the Red Bull organization last year but almost immediately got injured and had to skip several late-season races.
Ricciardo's RB teammate Yuki Tsunoda also took some bold action, inserting himself into a protracted battle between Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Magnussen ended up with a ten-point penalty after going off-track multiple times, which dropped him into 17th at the race's end. Tsunoda's euphoria was short-lived, as Hamilton managed to take back eighth place just before the end of the race.
The 2024 Miami GP marks the first-ever F1 Sprint in Miami and the first sprint race of the 2024 season in North America. The first sprint race of the year took place at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai in April.
The drivers have complained about the new sprint format reducing their practice time. In this format, a qualifying session for the main race immediately follows the sprint on Saturday ahead of a race on Sunday. Previously, the sprint had acted as the qualifying session for the main race.
Start time for the Miami Grand Prix is Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.