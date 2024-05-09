 Miami Beach Unveils Rolls-Royce Police Car | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Coppin' Luxury: Miami Beach Unveils Rolls-Royce Police Car

Who's footing the bill for Miami Beach's new Rolls-Royce police cruiser?
May 9, 2024
Braman Motors provided a Rolls-Royce for use in the Miami Beach Police Department's recruiting division.
Braman Motors provided a Rolls-Royce for use in the Miami Beach Police Department's recruiting division. Screenshots via @miamibeachpd
Share this:
Imagine you are driving on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, and all of a sudden you hear a siren and see police lights in your rearview mirror. You pull over to the side of the road, and the officer orders you out of your car after finding you forgot to renew your driver's license.

It's not long before you realize you are not getting in the back of a typical police cruiser. You're being detained in the luxurious confines of the Miami Beach Police Department's new Rolls-Royce. This is called getting arrested in style.

In collaboration with car dealership Braman Motors, the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) unveiled its new Rolls-Royce on Thursday, May 9, to beef up the department's recruitment efforts. MBPD says it will serve as a promotional vehicle for the department's recruitment team.

"This vehicle represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to recruiting the best and brightest individuals to serve our community," Chief Wayne Jones said in a press release.
As comments are pouring in accusing the department of wasting taxpayer dollars, public information officer Christopher Bess tells New Times that Braman owns the vehicle, and the dealership "sponsored all costs associated with this project in accordance with the [City of Miami Beach] policy."

"This vehicle is the property of Braman Motors," Bess says in an email. "It was not purchased or donated. Permission to use MBPD's classic black and white patrol vehicle design was granted."

Some social media users were taken aback by the new vehicle.

"Why do we need a RR police car if with the normal police cars, they (some) don't do their job," one Instagram user commented.

Another user claimed, "This is exactly how you make the Miami Beach Police Department the laughingstock of every department in the United States.

Others were quick to point that the new police vehicle is so Miami.

"This is like a South Park episode, but in fact, this is indeed real life," a comment reads.

While the new vehicle adds some luxury to MBPD's collection of vehicles, the department still does not hold a candle to cops in Dubai. The Dubai Police Force made headlines in years past for the acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Wraith, McLaren 720S, and Audi R8, among other high-end vehicles, as part of its self-described mission to "connect with the public."  
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Formula 1 Racer Charles Leclerc Buys Waterfront Miami Condo

Real Estate

Formula 1 Racer Charles Leclerc Buys Waterfront Miami Condo

By Alex DeLuca
Can Overboard: Florida Teens Hit With Felony Charges in Boat Trash-Dumping Case

Environment

Can Overboard: Florida Teens Hit With Felony Charges in Boat Trash-Dumping Case

By Izzy Kapnick and Adriana Santos
Florida Aims to Take Down Street Takeovers, Illegal Racing With New Penalties

Crime

Florida Aims to Take Down Street Takeovers, Illegal Racing With New Penalties

By Izzy Kapnick
Video: Police Hogtie Italian FIU Student After Arrest in North Miami Beach

Police

Video: Police Hogtie Italian FIU Student After Arrest in North Miami Beach

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation