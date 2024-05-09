Coppin' Luxury: Miami Beach Unveils Rolls-Royce Police Car

It's not long before you realize you are not getting in the back of a typical police cruiser. You're being detained in the luxurious confines of the Miami Beach Police Department's new Rolls-Royce. This is called getting arrested in style.
In collaboration with car dealership Braman Motors, the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) unveiled its new Rolls-Royce on Thursday, May 9, to beef up the department's recruitment efforts. MBPD says it will serve as a promotional vehicle for the department's recruitment team.
"This vehicle represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to recruiting the best and brightest individuals to serve our community," Chief Wayne Jones said in a press release.
As comments are pouring in accusing the department of wasting taxpayer dollars, public information officer Christopher Bess tells New Times that Braman owns the vehicle, and the dealership "sponsored all costs associated with this project in accordance with the [City of Miami Beach] policy."
"This vehicle is the property of Braman Motors," Bess says in an email. "It was not purchased or donated. Permission to use MBPD's classic black and white patrol vehicle design was granted."
Some social media users were taken aback by the new vehicle.
"Why do we need a RR police car if with the normal police cars, they (some) don't do their job," one Instagram user commented.
Another user claimed, "This is exactly how you make the Miami Beach Police Department the laughingstock of every department in the United States.
Others were quick to point that the new police vehicle is so Miami.
"This is like a South Park episode, but in fact, this is indeed real life," a comment reads.
While the new vehicle adds some luxury to MBPD's collection of vehicles, the department still does not hold a candle to cops in Dubai. The Dubai Police Force made headlines in years past for the acquisition of a Rolls-Royce Wraith, McLaren 720S, and Audi R8, among other high-end vehicles, as part of its self-described mission to "connect with the public."