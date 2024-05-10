Case for Taulia Tagovailoa: Why the Dolphins Should Sign Tua's Brother

The Miami Dolphins offense is a Lamborghini without airbags.



Approaching training camp, the Dolphins once again enter a season with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the wheel but a shaky failsafe plan should he suffer another injury.



Backup Mike White ripped it up in his college days at Western Kentucky, but he's unproven behind center in the NFL, with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions to his name. Behind White in the depth chart is Skylar Thompson, who has even less NFL experience. We've suggested the team sign longtime ex-Dolphins signal caller and former first-round pick Ryan Tannehill — and we still believe that's a prime option — but there is an additional move that warrants consideration for many reasons.



Sign Tagovailoa: Taulia Tagvailoa, Tua's younger brother. Not to replace Tua but to support him and lock up a third-string quarterback who could not be more supportive or in lockstep with the starter.



Tua, Tannehill, Taulia — those easily could be the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks heading into 2024: a Pro Bowler, a capable, steady veteran backup, and a supportive high-upside project who is a prolific passer in his own right.



That's how a quarterback room should be built. The current Dolphins version is a high-speed wreck waiting to happen.



Taulia emerges as a no-brainer camp invite for many reasons beyond a feel-good story. The move would be a risk-free strategic masterstroke by General Manager Chris Grier on the eve of a time when Miami will need camp arms and cheap roster solutions heading into a pivotal 2024-'25 season.



Family Friendly Let's not beat around the bush. Tua is built differently than most NFL quarterbacks. It seems as if football went away, he could instantly pivot to a happy life off the field filled with ukuleles and singing sessions with friends and family. That's his family culture, so why not give him a piece at work to make him even more comfortable than he has grown to be in the NFL?



Bringing Taulia into the Dolphins' fold goes beyond mere nepotism; it's about creating an environment where Tua can thrive with unmatched support. Imagine Tua's comfort in having his brother in the same locker room. This familiarity and support system could enhance Tua's performance.



Taulia's Impressive Credentials The reasons to explore Taulia as a backup quarterback option extend beyond brotherly love.



Though he did not secure a spot with the Seattle Seahawks after tryouts and moved on to explore opportunities with the Arizona Cardinals, Taulia Tagovailoa balled out at Maryland, where he was the Big Ten’s all-time leading passer with 11,356 career yards, breezing past conference stats posted by Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins in their college days. In his senior year, Taulia threw for 3,377 yards with 25 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year.



Simply put, this wouldn't be a charity project. It would be seeing what your All-Pro quarterback's brother, who is decorated at the highest level of college football, can do for next to nothing. You can also bet he would get the best training with his brother in Miami under the supervision of the trainers Tua uses.



Tua Doppelganger

Among those who would benefit most from Tualia's presence are his fellow offensive backups. They would get to play and take practice reps with a quarterback who is as close to the starter as anybody. Offensive linemen block differently for different quarterbacks. Wide receivers catch the football and run routes differently when a taller passer or one with a disparate style is tossing up the ball. Although Tualia is right-handed, unlike Tua, it would be like seeing a pass coming in from Tua while looking in a mirror.



Signing Taulia Tagovailoa is a strategic decision that the Miami Dolphins should seriously consider. As the Dolphins prepare to invest heavily in Tua, potentially to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, having his brother on board could be invaluable in building a championship team.