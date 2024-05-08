 F1 Driver Charles Leclerc Buys Luxury Miami Condo Unit | Miami New Times
Formula 1 Racer Charles Leclerc Buys Waterfront Miami Condo

The Formula 1 star snapped up one of the yet-to-be-built luxury condos at Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater.
May 8, 2024
Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has purchased a luxury condo unit in the 305.
Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has purchased a luxury condo unit in the 305. Screenshots via @charles_leclerc/Instagram
Aside from taking home two trophies this past weekend, it appears Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc left the 2024 Miami Grand Prix with another, smaller victory: a spanking-new luxury pad in the 305.

As the fancy cars zoomed around the parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, reports emerged that the Scuderia Ferrari driver, who finished third in Sunday’s big race, purchased a condo in a yet-to-be-built waterfront high-rise in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. According to Robb Report, Leclerc snapped up a “Signature Residence” at Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater — a prism-shaped, 185-unit tower that will boast several floors of luxury abodes and mark the global brand’s first residential presence in Miami.

"Miami, feeling at home already 🤍 Can’t wait @editionedgewater @tworoadsre @miami.realinvestment,"
the 26-year-old Monégasque racer posted on Instagram on April 30, alongside photos of him in luxe local residential environs.
While it’s unclear exactly which unit Leclerc bought, or how much he spent, the residences from Two Roads Development will span the 10th to 40th floors of a 55-story tower to be constructed at 2121 N. Bayshore Dr., at prices starting around $3 million. Construction is slated to begin in late 2024 and take roughly three years to complete.

The two- to three-bedroom units range from roughly 1,900 to 3,700 square feet and will feature Studio Munge-designed open-plan living spaces with bespoke Italkraft kitchens, top-shelf Sub-Zero appliances, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay.
click to enlarge grid of 8 horizontal views of and from a planned 55-story tower to be constructed at 2121 N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood
"Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater reinvents the modern home with considered spaces and impeccable service to support every aspect of dynamic, elegant living," the planned development promises F1 racer Charles Leclerc and his soon-to-be-neighbors.
editionedgewater.miami screenshot
The property will boast 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities including a cabana-lined swimming pool, cinema, yoga studio, pickleball courts, and — perhaps most enticing for Leclerc — a high-tech racing simulator.

Taylor Collins, managing partner of Two Roads Development, said in a press statement that buyers often feel a "deep connection to the curated lifestyle the Edition brand offers.”
click to enlarge grid of 6 horizontal views of and from public spaces in a planned 55-story tower to be constructed at 2121 N. Bayshore Dr. in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood
Concepts of public spaces planned for Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater
editionedgewater.miami screenshot
“We are continuing to see increased interest from international, high-profile and celebrity buyers who are attracted to the tower’s heightened level of security and privacy,” Collins told Robb Report.

Born and raised in Monaco, Leclerc has won five races and finished on the podium 33 times since stepping up to F1 in 2018. He's set to remain at Ferrari, where he'll soon be joined by Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton, until at least the end of the 2026 season. 
