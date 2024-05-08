Formula 1 Racer Charles Leclerc Buys Waterfront Miami Condo

As the fancy cars zoomed around the parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, reports emerged that the Scuderia Ferrari driver, who finished third in Sunday’s big race, purchased a condo in a yet-to-be-built waterfront high-rise in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. According to Robb Report, Leclerc snapped up a “Signature Residence” at Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater — a prism-shaped, 185-unit tower that will boast several floors of luxury abodes and mark the global brand’s first residential presence in Miami.
"Miami, feeling at home already 🤍 Can’t wait @editionedgewater @tworoadsre @miami.realinvestment,"
the 26-year-old Monégasque racer posted on Instagram on April 30, alongside photos of him in luxe local residential environs.
While it’s unclear exactly which unit Leclerc bought, or how much he spent, the residences from Two Roads Development will span the 10th to 40th floors of a 55-story tower to be constructed at 2121 N. Bayshore Dr., at prices starting around $3 million. Construction is slated to begin in late 2024 and take roughly three years to complete.
The two- to three-bedroom units range from roughly 1,900 to 3,700 square feet and will feature Studio Munge-designed open-plan living spaces with bespoke Italkraft kitchens, top-shelf Sub-Zero appliances, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay.
Taylor Collins, managing partner of Two Roads Development, said in a press statement that buyers often feel a "deep connection to the curated lifestyle the Edition brand offers.”
Born and raised in Monaco, Leclerc has won five races and finished on the podium 33 times since stepping up to F1 in 2018. He's set to remain at Ferrari, where he'll soon be joined by Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Lewis Hamilton, until at least the end of the 2026 season.