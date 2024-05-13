Dolphins Rookie Camp Takeaway: Patrick Paul Is Huge

Class of 2024 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/2B16H1T0ze — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2024

The only guy that was phsyically impressive (and keep in mind I've spent 25 years looking at football players on the highest level) was Patrick Paul.

He is a tower.



The Dolphins unveiled a massive new structure at the rookie mini-camp last week. No, Hard Rock Stadium didn't undergo unannounced offseason renovations, but the Dolphins' home will feature Patrick Paul next season — a six-foot-seven-inch, 330-pound man who's about as close as you can get without having to file for a building permit.Selected 55th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Paul, a tackle from the University of Houston, has been turning heads and maybe even causing neck strain for anyone trying to make eye contact. The Dolphins held their mini-camp this past weekend, and although it was closed to the public, images flooding social media showed that Paul looked like a different species, even next to fellow professional athletes.Alongside seven draft picks, 12 undrafted hopefuls, and a handful of tryout players, Paul stood out. There is NFL big, and there is NBA tall, and then there is Paul, who's seemingly a cross between both of those traits, created in a lab with the sole purpose of protecting quarterbacks.Even some of the most veteran reporters at the time, such as the's Omar Kelly, weren't exactly accustomed to the sight of Paul. To even get a glimpse of Paul, one had to look toward the sun, making the task that much more difficult.If Paul plays even half as well as he can block the sun, then Miami's quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will be one of the safest quarterbacks in the league. There may be some sweltering days this Fall when the Dolphins will ask Paul to cast a shadow in front of the bench. We can already hear the Buffalo Bills crying about competitive disadvantage!As if Paul didn't look big enough when others were taking photos of him next to fellow rookies, Paul himself took hold of the camera and delivered images of teammates behind him that seemed to have been taken from atop a nearby building.Paul made the first-team All-AAC in his first two years with Houston, and after the school switched conferences, he was selected for the first-team All-Big 12 in his final year of college play. So, there's solid evidence he's got blocking talent to back up his stature.To boot, he's the younger brother of NFL offensive guard Chris Paul, who's been playing for the Washington Commanders since the team drafted him in 2022.Heading into the 2024 season, Patrick Paul might be competing for a backup offensive-tackle spot against Kendall Lamm, a veteran who made his mark filling in for an injured Terron Armstead last year.While many were confused by the Dolphins' second-round selection of Paul — who many deem a bit of a project player — it's clear what the Dolphins saw in him: unreal physical attributes and the potential to lead a stalwart offensive line in front of Tagovailoa. Dolphins GM Chris Grier said as much during the post-draft press conference."He was the highest-rated player on our board. Even when he’s not perfect, the length sometimes allows him to recover. He can add depth and compete for a role in the future."If first impressions are any indication, Paul seems like a football player you'd want on your team.