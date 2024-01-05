Major I-95 Closures Loom in Miami as Bridge Construction Moves Forward

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says a concrete-pouring operation will trigger closures of southbound I-95 at SR 836 on Friday night into Saturday morning and for a few overnight periods next week. Drivers heading south on I-95 will have to take a detour at exit 3A or sooner, as highway lanes are going to be completely shut down for a span of several city blocks.
The construction is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project, which includes the build-out of the Signature Bridge and a double-decker portion of SR 836. The project, estimated to cost $840 million, is supposed to be completed by late 2027, though many Miami-Dade residents aren't holding their breath, having experienced countless delays on large-scale highway construction elsewhere in the county.
FDOT says the first I-95 southbound closure will be in effect between 11 p.m. on Friday, January 5 and 11 a.m. January 6. The lanes will be shut down again between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from Tuesday, January 9 through Thursday, January 11, FDOT says.
The southbound I-95 ramps to SR 836 and I-395 will remain open.
The closures could create headache-inducing side-road congestion in and around Overtown, Lummus Park, and Riverside, from NW 14th Street down to NW 2nd Street.
The non-tolled detour recommended by FDOT will force drivers to navigate side roads for more than 15 city blocks. The department is advising folks to take the SR 836 West ramp and exit to NW 14th Street. After that:
- Turn left at NW 12th Avenue, then take a left at NW 11th Street to head back toward the highway
- Turn right at NW 8th Street Road, then turn left at NW 8th Street
- Turn right at NW 3rd Court along the highway and cruise onto the I-95 south ramp after NW 2nd Street
The scheduled closures could change on account of potential "bad weather or other unforeseen conditions," FDOT notes.