"Java Jimmy": Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler to Open Bigface Coffee Shop in Design District

Heat star Jimmy Butler is fulfilling his dream of running a coffee shop when he opens BigFace in the Miami Design District.
May 13, 2024
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will open a Bigface coffee shop in the Design District this fall.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will open a Bigface coffee shop in the Design District this fall. Bigface Brand photo
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a bunch of nicknames, including "Jimmy Buckets," "Playoff Jimmy," and simply "Buckets." But come this September, the basketball pro can officially add one more nickname to the lineup: "Java Jimmy."

Or maybe "Barista Butler."

In a recent interview with GQ, Butler shared that he'll fulfill his lifelong dream of opening a coffee shop with the first brick-and-mortar location of his coffee company, Bigface, in Miami's Design District in September.

Those unaware that Butler is a coffee connoisseur might be surprised to learn that the six-time NBA All-Star is known to consume upward of ten cappuccinos per day, according to GQ — even in the Miami heat! (Does that make him "Buzzed Butler"?)
click to enlarge A basketball star wearing shorts and a tank top and sipping coffee from a cup in front of a truck
Jimmy Butler at his Bigface Coffee pop-up at the Kaseya Center in Miami during the 2023 NBA Finals
Bigface Brand photo
At the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Butler started brewing coffee by the cup in a French press and selling it to his teammates for $20 a pop. That side hustle soon grew into Bigface, which offers single and blended-origin coffees from Kenya, Colombia, and other coffee-growing nations.

Today, Bigface is a full-time coffee roaster and clothing brand complete with a Bigface coffee truck.

He reassured readers that while he has no plans to retire anytime soon, he's excited to focus on his brand. Since launching Bigface in 2021, Butler has secured major foodie collaborations, including one with the Salty Donut in April.

For those who might wonder whether Butler will take a turn or two behind his own barista bar, the answer is yes. He told GQ he may work a few shifts as a barista at the BigFace shop. 
