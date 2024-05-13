"Java Jimmy": Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler to Open Bigface Coffee Shop in Design District

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has a bunch of nicknames, including "Jimmy Buckets," "Playoff Jimmy," and simply "Buckets." But come this September, the basketball pro can officially add one more nickname to the lineup: "Java Jimmy."
Or maybe "Barista Butler."
In a recent interview with GQ, Butler shared that he'll fulfill his lifelong dream of opening a coffee shop with the first brick-and-mortar location of his coffee company, Bigface, in Miami's Design District in September.
Those unaware that Butler is a coffee connoisseur might be surprised to learn that the six-time NBA All-Star is known to consume upward of ten cappuccinos per day, according to GQ — even in the Miami heat! (Does that make him "Buzzed Butler"?)
Today, Bigface is a full-time coffee roaster and clothing brand complete with a Bigface coffee truck.
He reassured readers that while he has no plans to retire anytime soon, he's excited to focus on his brand. Since launching Bigface in 2021, Butler has secured major foodie collaborations, including one with the Salty Donut in April.
For those who might wonder whether Butler will take a turn or two behind his own barista bar, the answer is yes. He told GQ he may work a few shifts as a barista at the BigFace shop.