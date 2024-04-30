 Adebayo Flagrant Foul on Tatum Sparks Drama in Miami's Game 4 Loss | Miami New Times
Adebayo-Tatum Incident Sparks On-Court Drama in Miami's Game 4 Loss

The Heat are on the verge of elimination, and their frustration is palpable.
April 30, 2024
Bam Adebayo casts an incredulous gaze at Jayson Tatum as Tatum winces in pain after the two made light contact after a whistle blew in Game 4 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Bam Adebayo casts an incredulous gaze at Jayson Tatum as Tatum winces in pain after the two made light contact after a whistle blew in Game 4 of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are technically in the midst of a playoff series. The only problem is that much of Miami's roster — injured or on the court only in spirit — already seems on vacation.

Luckily for fans, anyway, there has been a bit of after-the-whistle drama. The most recent example was a dustup between Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum late in the fourth quarter of a sleepy Game 4 102-88 loss to the Celtics.

The clash occurred in the fourth quarter after Heat guard Patty Mills was penalized for tripping Celtics' Derrick White, leading to a stop in play. Despite the game being paused, Tatum went ahead with a 3-pointer attempt, which Adebayo found unamusing, and contested.
The move resulted in Tatum rolling his ankle and collapsing on the court. As one may expect, that brought immediate tension between the teams, who already had their fair share of fisticuffs and shoving matches dating back to the LeBron James "Big 3" era teams over a decade ago. In the current series, the teams almost broke into a brawl during Game 1 after another incident involving a foul against Tatum, which a Boston broadcaster dubiously claimed was an intentional attempt to hurt the star.

Tatum sat clutching his ankle for a few moments but was ultimately fine. Following the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said that based on the eye test alone, Tatum seems good-to-go.

"I didn't ask him after the game, but I'm sure he's fine," Mazzulla said.
Officials reviewed the play and assessed a level-one flagrant foul to Adebayo for his aggressive defense on the non-active play. Celtics' veteran Al Horford received a technical foul after shoving Adebayo in the ensuing scuffle.
To be fair — Udonis Haslem would have likely taken off Bam's head after this play. Heat Culture isn't so fun when the rabbit has the gun, we guess. You hate to see it, but it's painful watching the current shell-of-a-contender Heat squad play basketball.
After the game, Adebayo wasn't in a talking mood about the dramatic play in yet another undramatic loss, saying only, "I don't even know, dawg. We're just gonna move on from that. You're gonna get me fined."

It would be hard to blame Bam, his teammates, or fans, for that matter, for being speechless and altogether over this season. Coming back from a 3-1 deficit heading back to Boston for Game 5 would be a monumental task for a fully healthy Heat team to overcome, but for one without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, it feels like a funeral will take place on Wednesday night at the TD Garden.

Wear black. The Heat's season is in its death throes. 
