Boston Broadcaster Makes Wild Claim That Heat Coach Ordered "Code Red" to Injure Celtics Players

Brian Scalabrine believes this was a “code red” issued by Erik Spoelstra to send a message to the #Celtics. The #Heat called a timeout 30-seconds prior to Caleb Martin running into Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/eYzLapV3lR — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) April 21, 2024

Funny enough it looks like Jrue pushed Caleb into Tatum lol pic.twitter.com/8um01yEdLp — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) April 21, 2024

good morning, here’s a pretty clear angle of jrue pushing caleb into tatum pic.twitter.com/8GXh63BYOT — michael doleac (@3MWD__) April 22, 2024

In case anyone is wondering why Erik Spoelstra called time-out with 1:30 left, the NBA's boxscore mentions that he challenged the foul on Delon Wright. You need to call time to challenge.



It's funny how this isn't mentioned in all the Code Red talk. pic.twitter.com/MhUXUNEsC4 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 21, 2024

Scalabrine, on Sirius NBA Radio, repeats his claim this morning that Caleb Martin was dirty and Erik Spoelstra ordered the team to not lay down in the time-out. Even made the “Code Red” allegation again. He also goes after “Miami media” for ignoring this.



Yawn. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 22, 2024

The outmanned, out-talented, and overmatched Miami Heat brought no drama on the scoreboard against the Boston Celtics in their first-round playoff series, but that didn't stop the talking heads in Boston from stirring up a little drama off the court.In Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs' first round, the Heat faced off against the Boston Celtics, falling 114-94 in a game that was even more of a blowout than the final score indicates. The Heat struggled to find a three-point shooting rhythm and contain the Celtics' aggressive play, and they floundered without their star, Jimmy Butler, who is sidelined due to an MCL knee injury sustained in the Play-In Tournament against the Chicago Bulls.Unless the eighth-seeded Heat turn the tide quickly, no amount of Heat Culture will save them against the top-seed Celtics this time. The Heat's prospects looked grim from the get-go, even more so now that we've seen the two teams square off once. Boston crushed Miami, establishing a 15-point lead by halftime and extending it to 22 points as the game entered the fourth quarter.The game was about as unmemorable as they come until the very end. But then there was the end, which definitely will have people talking this week in the lead-up to Game 2.The most buzzed-about moment in Game 1 took place with about a minute left on the clock. Miami's Caleb Martin went up for a rebound and collided with Boston's Jayson Tatum. Martin buckled under Tatum, causing both to lose balance and crash hard onto the court.This incident sparked immediate tension on the floor, but cooler heads prevailed. The same can't be said for how the Celtics home broadcast reacted to the tension.During the postgame telecast, former Celtics player and current NBC Boston broadcaster Brian Scalabrine suggested that Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra might have used a timeout to direct his players to specifically target Tatum, a claim that was described on the broadcast as ordering a "Code Red."The remark spread on social media, leading to a flurry of reactions, with many dismissing it as absurd and unfounded. Scalabrine's allusion to such a dramatic directive was seen as particularly outlandish, given Spoelstra's respected reputation and standing as a potential Hall of Fame coach. The idea that Spoelstra would instigate an intentional act to injure an opposing player is absurd; throughout his career, Spoelstra has never been recognized as a dirty coach or given any indication he would put out "a hit" on an opposing player.Suggesting Spoelstra would stoop to such lows is hilarious, but what's even funnier is that after the game, multiple people have pointed out an alternate angle of the play that shows Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday pushing Martin into Tatum.Spoelstra is such a good coach that he can get opposing players in on a plot to injure their teammate — a first-ballot Hall of Famer!Besides Martin being pushed into Tatum by his teammate, there was an excellent reason Coach Spo called a timeout in a game that was pretty much over: He was challenging a foul. Regardless of the reason, NBA rules require coaches to call a timeout to stop play.It's likely a story, Coach Spo! Nice try trying to disguise your hit-huddle behind a challenge call. We're on to you!With a night to sleep on it, Scalabrine decided that rather than let facts get in the way of a good story; he would stick to his guns on Sirius XM and continue to claim that Coach Spo is a future teller who collaborated with the officials, a Celtics player, and Caleb Martin to order what most players in the '90s would consider nothing to write home about.Bone-headed comments from ex-Celtics players or not, the Miami Heat's season might be toast. Ironically, they face the Celtics in this first-round series because they spent all season playing cat-and-mouse with the schedule, sitting players, and sandbagging the regular season for "Winning Time," as they call it.Hopefully, that time will come soon. Outside of social media debate and outlandish sports-pundit theories, Heat fans aren't holding their breath for any drama to emerge from this series with the Celtics.