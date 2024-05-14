Investigators Track Down "Vessel of Interest" in Crash That Killed Miami Teen in Biscayne Bay

Florida officials say they have identified and taken custody of a boat believed to have been behind the crash that killed a Miami teenager who was waterskiing near Key Biscayne on Saturday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced in a press release that investigators have located a vessel that matches the description of the boat that struck and killed 15-year-old Ella Adler before leaving the scene this past weekend. According to the release, the boat is in officials' possession, and the owner is cooperating with the investigation.
"I am pleased to report that we have a vessel in custody that matches the description given by witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. "As a father and grandfather, my heart is broken for the Adler family. Ella's death is devastating for her family, friends and the community at large. The FWC and our partner law enforcement agencies will not stop until we have all the answers, and the case is solved."
On May 11, Adler was waterskiing near Nixon Beach Sandbar in Biscayne Bay when she fell in the water while being towed and was fatally struck by another boat, which did not stop, according to FWC officials.
Adler, a ballerina, was a student at Ransom Everglades School in Miami. According to NBC6, she regularly appeared in performances with the Miami City Ballet and was a member of the Ransom Everglades School dance team, debate team, and Jewish Student Association.
She was also the granddaughter of Michael M. Adler, the U.S. Ambassador to Belgium.
"The world lost a star this weekend. Ella was beautiful and shined brightly. In her 15 years she gave us more light than we could have ever dreamed. While we cope with this unspeakable tragedy, we ask the public to give us our privacy as we mourn," Adler's family said in a statement issued through their attorney.
FWC investigators say they used a description provided by witnesses to search for the boat, which they previously described as having "light blue center console; possibly with blue or dark blue bottom paint and three or four white outboard engines."
Wildlife officials say the investigation remains open and that they are still seeking the public’s assistance with the case.
Citing the pending investigation, FWC declined to comment on whether the boat operator fled the scene with knowledge the girl had been struck.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.