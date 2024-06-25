 Best Gay Bar 2024 | Ramrod | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Gay Bar

Ramrod

If you're looking for a gay bar in the "don't say gay" state, you need to locate the most in-your-face, unabashedly G-A-Y bar you can find. The place you are looking for is Ramrod. The suggestively named bar is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and it's easy to see why, in the ever-changing landscape of South Florida nightlife, the Ramrod remains. You won't find supportive parents or bachelorette parties in search of drag queens here; this is an assertively queer establishment. While it calls itself "a Levi, Leather, Uniform bar," Ramrod is not hung up on your clothing or lack thereof. You may come as you are. They keep people coming with theme nights like Leather, Jockstraps, or Fetish Fridays each week, featuring a few provocative contests for those interested in competing. From the annual Mr. Ramrod pageant to their insanely long happy hour stretching from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Ramrod has something to do from sunup to sundown.

Best Suburban Bar

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern

Photo by Jessica Gibbs

This South Miami staple is one of the buzziest bars you'll find west of I-95 on any given day. Known better as Bougies to literally anyone who's ever stepped foot inside since it opened in 2000, it's inside a '40s-era cottage, and, over the years, has expanded to include a few different outdoor areas with satellite bars and plenty of seating. Bougies is the go-to spot for suburban dwellers looking for a place to grab some simple drinks close to home to a soundtrack of live local musical acts. Every night, it throws down its own incentives, including kryptonite-like $5 Jager shots on Mondays, ladies drink free on Wednesdays, and house party Fridays. Plus, this bar knows how to throw epic block parties — some of the best take place on St. Patrick's Day and Drinksgiving, AKA the day before Thanksgiving.

Best Dive Bar

Big Dog Station

Photo by Jesse Scott

Amid a growing abundance of South Florida snobbery, Big Dog Station is such an approachable reprieve. Tucked at the southern end of Oakland Park's main drag, this is a no-frills gem with a scratch-off Lotto machine, outdoor pool table, and a bar cat that may greet you outside the front door. The staff here — Aaron and Scotty are bartender standouts — are like family, and the owner, Debbie, is usually onsite cheering on her Boston teams. Adding to the familial vibe, the spot hosts everything from adult Easter egg hunts to potluck dinners. Speaking of dinners, the food here is unreal for a bar, including the crispest tater tots on earth and an absolutely mammoth Cajun turkey club sandwich for under $12. We need more Big Dogs in the world.

Best Outdoor Bar

Gramps Getaway

Photo by Abel Sanchez

A large cutout of the late Jimbo Luznar stands like an old, salty Jesus Christ in the vaulted palm roof of Gramps Getaway's chikee hut. Luznar owned the former waterfront dive Jimbo's that nourished a weird Florida scene nearby. His establishment was an inspiration to Gramps' owner, Adam Gersten. Friendship and a strange swampy style are also at the soul of this new bar, housed in the old Whiskey Joe's on Virginia Key. But Gramps Getaway has much less grit and a whole helluva lot more class than Jimbo's. It sits above a ritzy harbor with a view of wealthy Captain Rons motoring in and out from nautical adventures. The bartenders are patient and cocktails affordable. You can fuel up on ceviche and lobster rolls at the Lazy Oyster pop-up or try the new meatier menu from Chef James "Juicy James" McNeal, formerly of the popular downtown spot Over Under. Everything is a deal at Gramps Getaway because the sunset views are priceless, as is the genuine feeling of camaraderie.

Best Hotel Bar

Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau

Photo courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

A popular Rat Pack hangout back in the 1950s, the iconic Bleu Bar at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach has had its fair share of glitz and glam over the decades. With a white, sleek, teardrop-shaped bar and majestic gold columns, it has an exclusive but accessible energy fitting for a hotel bar. In 2021, it was heavily renovated with massive art deco glass installations, providing it with some separation from the Chateau lobby. The cocktail menu is rife with classics, fancy flights, and plenty of wine and Champagne options. The crowd is a mix of vacationers, often with skin so red it hurts, and hard-chested, glitter-faced clubbers readying for a long night at LIV. And if there's a celebrity that owns an alcohol brand in town, chances are they'll find their way behind the bar to pour drinks for anyone lucky enough to be there at precisely the right moment.

Best Wine Bar

Happy Wine in the Grove

Looking to actually have fun on your mom's night out or for a place to laugh with your new boo? Well, Happy Wine in the Grove has fun on the menu — right after all the wines, and not literally. Any day of the week, you're guaranteed to make memories with a glass in hand and tapas in mouth. And there's plenty of atmosphere! The tables are made from casks, crates, and a door-size plank of wood propped up by barrels at each end. And the events! They have traditional tastings but also have hosted a guided tasting with flamenco and a four-course meal. Whatever the occasion, Happy Wine is a good time with a fine wine.

Best Waterfront Bar

The Rooftop by Klaw

Photo courtesy of Klaw

Imagine this: a world where you can go to Klaw — that really fancy spot with the Alaskan crab legs and aged ribeye — and not spend $700 per person while enjoying stunning bay views. That place exists! You just have to take the elevator one floor up from Klaw proper and head to Edgewater's only rooftop bar. The views at the Rooftop by Klaw are breathtaking, especially if you sit outside under the retractable roof (to account for Miami's intermittent rain). Another bonus? It has more affordable menus than the downstairs restaurant, so you can get brunch and happy hour — which runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., even on Saturdays — without spending your mortgage on a meal. Plus, you're scoring an unmatched night out and the perfect way to impress that one cousin who swears their hometown is "so much better."

Best Sports Bar

Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill

Photo courtesy of Flanigan's

When Googling "Flanigans," the first question that appears is: "Is Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill a Florida thing?" You're goddamn right. Since 1959, Miamians have canonized the nautical-themed Flanigan's. The menu has no-holds-barred American fare, and everything is supersized, whether you like it or not. Between the succulent, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and tender fish sandwiches, finger-licking-good wings, Joe's Rockin' Rib Rolls™, and nachos the size of Mount Everest, every dish is a hit when you're enjoying the sports games on the myriad TVs. The restaurant's venerated large green cups with the caricature of the founder (Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan) adorn everyone's home — whether stolen or purchased. So raise those big plastic cups for a toast: to a winning Dolphins season, good company, and another 60 years of a tried-and-true Miami institution.

Best Beer Selection

Tripping Animals Brewery

Photo courtesy of Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

Brewing beer is an art form that, thankfully, Miami is rich in. The Doral-based Tripping Animals Brewing is the love child of four friends who have a deep appreciation for the hoppy amber liquid. Founded in 2018, the established brewery has a generous selection of housemade brews in its taproom, which is open to the public daily. They've got lagers, dark lagers, pilsners, stouts, IPAs, and sours, all on tap and all fresh. There are 19 draft beer options available, including fan favorites like No Mames, Ever Haze, and Hound of Hades. Tripping isn't just about their taproom. Their annual Irie Jungle is one other way the brewery brings together hopheads and other local and national breweries for a daylong fest celebrating all things beer. The most delicious part about Tripping? The brewery recently opened its Trippy Kitchen, so you can line the tank and fill it, all under one roof.

Best Happy Hour

Mo Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental

Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Happy hour is not just a time for cheapskates to suck down their weight in booze, it's actually a ceremonial time to convene with current and future friends and to go deep on the hot goss with co-workers. So, if you're not comfortable with the idea of a regular happy hour, Mo Bar + Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental is the place for you. It's even branded its drink specials as "social hour." It takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. daily with cocktails and wines for just $9 and a selection of local beers for $5. We suggest you try the Miami-inspired punch made with bourbon, guava puree, lime juice, sugar syrup, and bitters and pair it with a couple of sushi rolls and a sunset over the bay.

