The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

From cool new spots to beloved classics that have stood the test of time, here are the top 100 restaurants in Miami of 2025.
September 18, 2025
Image: photo-illustration of a pizza box featuring the Miami New Times logo and an image of a stereotypical mustachioed, toqued chef; also a slice of pizza on a paper plate, all against a red-checkered tablecloth background
The Top 100 Miami restaurants, from us to you! Photo-illustration by Kristin Björnsen. Source images: Getty Images, Adobe Stock, leftovers from Friday night.
This year's edition of "Required Eating" truly reflects Miami's dining identity, one that celebrates old-school institutions alongside exciting new arrivals. From casual counter joints where you can show up straight from the gym to Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy, our New Times Top 100 Restaurants 2025 list embodies the full spectrum of what this city has to offer.

Miami has evolved into one of the nation's top culinary capitals, standing shoulder to shoulder with New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Every restaurant featured in the pages that follow is worth a visit. From old-school institutions to affordable comfort food to five-star splurges, the vast variety and high quality of these establishments prove what locals already know: Miami is indeed a melting pot of flavors, cultures, and experiences that can't be duplicated anywhere else.

¡Buen provecho!

— Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Miami New Times food editor

Find Your New Favorite Miami Restaurant


15 New Additions

This year, 15 exciting newcomers have joined the ranks. From intimate spots like Kojin and Hiden (which is quite literally hidden behind a taco shop) to neighborhood staples that have stood the test of time, including Puerto Sagua and Bali Café, the range of talent is as diverse as Miami itself. These additions span cultures, cuisines, and corners of the city, from North Miami's Cotoa to Little Haiti's Bar Bucce and South Miami's Recoveco, which won New Times' Best New Restaurant 2025. Together, they reflect the flavors, traditions, and innovation that continue to make Miami one of the most dynamic food cities in the world.

Old-School Favorites

Miami's dining story begins with the family-owned institutions that have nourished the city for decades, where recipes and hospitality have been passed down like heirlooms. Take, for instance, Joe's Stone Crab, with its legendary stone crabs and side dishes that have drawn crowds since 1913, Captain's Tavern, with its old-school charm that remains in the family after 53 years, and Islas Canarias, winner of New Times' Best Cuban Restaurant 2025, which has fed generations of Miamians. These are more than just restaurants; they are living legacies. From the fritas sizzling at El Mago de las Fritas for over 40 years to seafood pulled fresh from the water at Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market, these kitchens remind us that behind every plate is a family whose love and labor shaped the city we call home. Without their trailblazing spirit, Miami wouldn't have the rich, diverse dining culture we celebrate today.

Nationally Recognized Gems

Miami's culinary stars shine bright, with Michelin distinctions, Bib Gourmand nods, and national accolades sprinkled across our list. But when choosing these restaurants, it's never just about the awards — it's about the service, quality, care, presentation, taste, and overall experience that make each one exceptional. From high-end destinations like L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Stubborn Seed to laid-back gems like Lucali, Ghee, Mister O1, Chug's Diner, and La Leggenda, excellence takes many forms. Whether splurging on a tasting menu or grabbing a perfect slice, these restaurants prove that world-class dining in Miami comes in all flavors and price points.

Neighborhood Favorites

Miami runs on its neighborhood spots, the places locals return to week after week, where servers know regulars' cafecito orders by heart and owners happily share a slice of their newest baklava before it even hits the menu. These aren't just restaurants; they're the heartbeat of their communities, drawing families, friends, and hungry regulars who never tire of coming back for more. From barbecue at Apocalypse BBQ to sushi at Sushi Erika, Ethiopian platters at Awash to Cuban classics at Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina, these favorites span flavors, cultures, and price points while keeping that unmistakable hometown spirit. They're the restaurants locals are most proud to say, "This is my spot."

Image: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a BS in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
