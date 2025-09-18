The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

Miami has evolved into one of the nation's top culinary capitals, standing shoulder to shoulder with New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Every restaurant featured in the pages that follow is worth a visit. From old-school institutions to affordable comfort food to five-star splurges, the vast variety and high quality of these establishments prove what locals already know: Miami is indeed a melting pot of flavors, cultures, and experiences that can't be duplicated anywhere else.
¡Buen provecho!
Find Your New Favorite Miami Restaurant
15 New Additions
This year, 15 exciting newcomers have joined the ranks. From intimate spots like Kojin and Hiden (which is quite literally hidden behind a taco shop) to neighborhood staples that have stood the test of time, including Puerto Sagua and Bali Café, the range of talent is as diverse as Miami itself. These additions span cultures, cuisines, and corners of the city, from North Miami's Cotoa to Little Haiti's Bar Bucce and South Miami's Recoveco, which won New Times' Best New Restaurant 2025. Together, they reflect the flavors, traditions, and innovation that continue to make Miami one of the most dynamic food cities in the world.
- Bali Café, Downtown
- Bar Bucce, Little Haiti
- Carbone Vino, Coconut Grove
- Claudie, Brickell
- Cotoa, North Miami
- Daniel's Miami, Coral Gables
- Doggi's Arepa Bar, Upper Eastside
- Hiden, Wynwood
- Kaori Miami, Brickell
- Kojin, Coral Gables
- Ogawa, Upper Eastside
- Puerto Sagua, South Beach
- Recoveco, South Miami
- Sunny's, Little Haiti
- Zucca, Coral Gables/S. Miami
Old-School Favorites
Miami's dining story begins with the family-owned institutions that have nourished the city for decades, where recipes and hospitality have been passed down like heirlooms. Take, for instance, Joe's Stone Crab, with its legendary stone crabs and side dishes that have drawn crowds since 1913, Captain's Tavern, with its old-school charm that remains in the family after 53 years, and Islas Canarias, winner of New Times' Best Cuban Restaurant 2025, which has fed generations of Miamians. These are more than just restaurants; they are living legacies. From the fritas sizzling at El Mago de las Fritas for over 40 years to seafood pulled fresh from the water at Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market, these kitchens remind us that behind every plate is a family whose love and labor shaped the city we call home. Without their trailblazing spirit, Miami wouldn't have the rich, diverse dining culture we celebrate today.
- Arbetter's Hot Dogs, Westchester
- Café Panisse, South Miami
- Caffe Abbracci, Coral Gables
- Captain's Tavern, Pinecrest
- Clive's Cafe, Little Haiti
- El Carajo International Tapas & Wine, Coral Gables
- El Mago de las Fritas, West Miami
- Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill, Coconut Grove (& other locations)
- Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market, Downtown
- Islas Canarias Cafe, Restaurant, & Bakery, Tamiami
- Jackson Soul Food, Overtown
- Jimmy's Eastside Diner, Upper Eastside
- Joe's Stone Crab, South Beach
- Katana Japanese Restaurant, Miami Beach
- Kon Chau Chinese Restaurant, Olympia Heights
- La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market, Little Havana
- Le Bouchon du Grove, Coconut Grove
- Madroño Restaurant, Fontainebleau
- Matsuri, Coral Terrace
- Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, Design District
- Molina's Ranch Restaurant, Hialeah
- Old Lisbon Restaurant, Central Miami
- Pastor at Pascal, Coral Gables
- Rusty Pelican, Key Biscayne
- Tropical Chinese Restaurant, Westchester
- Versailles Restaurant, Little Havana
Nationally Recognized Gems
Miami's culinary stars shine bright, with Michelin distinctions, Bib Gourmand nods, and national accolades sprinkled across our list. But when choosing these restaurants, it's never just about the awards — it's about the service, quality, care, presentation, taste, and overall experience that make each one exceptional. From high-end destinations like L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Stubborn Seed to laid-back gems like Lucali, Ghee, Mister O1, Chug's Diner, and La Leggenda, excellence takes many forms. Whether splurging on a tasting menu or grabbing a perfect slice, these restaurants prove that world-class dining in Miami comes in all flavors and price points.
- Ariete, Coconut Grove
- Bachour, Coral Gables
- Boia De, Little Haiti
- Chug's Diner, Coconut Grove
- Cote Miami, Design District
- El Turco Turkish Food, Buena Vista
- Elcielo Miami, Brickell
- Ghee Indian Kitchen, East Kendall (& one other location)
- Krüs Kitchen, Coconut Grove
- La Leggenda Pizzeria, South Beach
- L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Design District
- Le Jardinier, Design District
- Mandolin Aegean Bistro, Buena Vista
- Mister O1, South Beach (& other locations)
- Phuc Yea, Upper Eastside
- Sanguich, Little Havana (& other locations)
- Shingo, Coral Gables
- Stubborn Seed, South Beach
- The Surf Club Restaurant, Surfside
- Tâm Tâm, Downtown
- Zitz Sum, Coral Gables
Neighborhood Favorites
Miami runs on its neighborhood spots, the places locals return to week after week, where servers know regulars' cafecito orders by heart and owners happily share a slice of their newest baklava before it even hits the menu. These aren't just restaurants; they're the heartbeat of their communities, drawing families, friends, and hungry regulars who never tire of coming back for more. From barbecue at Apocalypse BBQ to sushi at Sushi Erika, Ethiopian platters at Awash to Cuban classics at Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina, these favorites span flavors, cultures, and price points while keeping that unmistakable hometown spirit. They're the restaurants locals are most proud to say, "This is my spot."
- Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen, South Beach
- Apocalypse BBQ, Kendale Lakes
- Awash Ethiopian Restaurant, Miami Gardens
- Chayhana Oasis, Sunny Isles Beach
- Chefs on the Run, Homestead
- Cvi.che 105, Downtown (& other locations)
- Doce Provisions, Little Havana
- Dōma, Wynwood
- Doya, Wynwood
- Elastika, Design District
- Estiatorio Milos, South Beach
- Finka Table & Tap, Tamiami
- Hiyakawa, Wynwood
- Lil Greenhouse Grill, Overtown
- Luca Osteria, Coral Gables
- Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Little Havana
- Mangrove, Downtown
- Mignonette, Downtown
- Motek, Downtown (& other locations)
- Niu Kitchen, Downtown
- Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina, Little Havana
- Omakai Sushi, Wynwood (& other locations)
- Red Rooster Overtown, Overtown
- Sérêvène, South Beach
- Shaddai Fine Lebanese Cuisine, Pinecrest
- Silverlake Bistro, Miami Beach
- Sushi Erika, North Bay Village
- Taquiza, Miami Beach
- Tran An, Little River
- Zaika Indian Cuisine, North Miami