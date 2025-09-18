The Top 100 Restaurants in Miami 2025

15 New Additions

This year, 15 exciting newcomers have joined the ranks. From intimate spots like Kojin and Hiden (which is quite literally hidden behind a taco shop) to neighborhood staples that have stood the test of time, including Puerto Sagua and Bali Café, the range of talent is as diverse as Miami itself. These additions span cultures, cuisines, and corners of the city, from North Miami's Cotoa to Little Haiti's Bar Bucce and South Miami's Recoveco, which won New Times' Best New Restaurant 2025. Together, they reflect the flavors, traditions, and innovation that continue to make Miami one of the most dynamic food cities in the world.