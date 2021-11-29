Eyes on Miami: Mark Ronson, Jamie Foxx, Future, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us





click to enlarge Mark Ronson World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye







click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesMajor Food Group (MFG) continues its expansion in Miami with the opening of HaSalon, the renowned Israeli restaurant founded in Tel Aviv.On Friday night, Rae Sremmurd took over E11even for an insane performance that had everyone in the club ready to turn up all night long.Miami’s finest celebrated Friendsgiving hosted by Haig Club, a light, smooth, easy-drinking, and stylish Single Grain Scotch Whisky in a private setting at Strip Steak, in the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.On Friday, November 12, Bakehouse Art Complex hosted a multi-sensory evening of cultural consumption benefitting Bakehouse artists and programs and inaugurating its 35th anniversary season.SLS Hotels and Residences announced the debut of Taste of SLS at SLS South Beach, with a special DJ set by Mark Ronson presented by Chase Sapphire®, and a showcase of ten different culinary and mixology experiences throughout the evening.On Thursday night, Rhythm Foundation Fundraising Gala celebrated the dedication of the North Beach Bandshell as a historic landmark and made a major announcement about the future of Rhythm Foundation‘s programs in the venue.When the boyfriends are out of town, there’s no stopping the ladies from heading to Bâoli for an insane night of partying and dancing.On Friday night, guests kicked off the weekend at Komodo with an exquisite dinner and delicious cocktails in the restaurant downstairs, before heading to the lounge to dance the night away to sounds by DJ Don Hot.The weekend ended on a strong note on Sunday night at LIV, as Lil Durk gave an iconic performance for partygoers that blew everyone away. Future, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, O.T. Genasis, Flo Rida, and Zoey Dollaz also made a surprise appearance at the club and mingled in the VIP section until the early morning.Miami’s party crowd started the week off on a lit note as they headed to Miami Design District hot spot Swan for their famous Mon Cheri Monday night dinner party.It was a full house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles at the restaurant.The sun came out to play on Saturday afternoon, as guests gathered at the poolside of Strawberry Moon for a fun-filled day that involved only good vibes, dancing, and partying.Partygoers got their dancing shoes ready and made their way to La Otra on Saturday night, where the disco balls shined on the dance floor and the vibes were high all night long.DaBaby brought the party to Vendôme on Saturday night when he took over the club to perform his notorious rap songs that had everyone in the ‘dome’ hyped up for the night.