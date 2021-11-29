Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Mark Ronson, Jamie Foxx, Future, and Others

November 29, 2021 9:00AM

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Major Food Group Launches HaSalon

Major Food Group (MFG) continues its expansion in Miami with the opening of HaSalon, the renowned Israeli restaurant founded in Tel Aviv.
click to enlarge Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd - WORLD RED EYE
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye
Rae Sremmurd at E11even Fridays

On Friday night, Rae Sremmurd took over E11even for an insane performance that had everyone in the club ready to turn up all night long.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Friendsgiving Dinner presented by Haig Club Scotch Whisky at StripSteak by Michael Mina

Miami’s finest celebrated Friendsgiving hosted by Haig Club, a light, smooth, easy-drinking, and stylish Single Grain Scotch Whisky in a private setting at Strip Steak, in the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Bakehouse Art Complex’s 35th Anniversary Fundraiser

On Friday, November 12, Bakehouse Art Complex hosted a multi-sensory evening of cultural consumption benefitting Bakehouse artists and programs and inaugurating its 35th anniversary season.
click to enlarge Mark Ronson - WORLD RED EYE
Mark Ronson
World Red Eye
Taste of SLS at SLS South Beach

SLS Hotels and Residences announced the debut of Taste of SLS at SLS South Beach, with a special DJ set by Mark Ronson presented by Chase Sapphire®, and a showcase of ten different culinary and mixology experiences throughout the evening.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Rhythm Foundation Fundraising Gala at North Beach Bandshell

On Thursday night, Rhythm Foundation Fundraising Gala celebrated the dedication of the North Beach Bandshell as a historic landmark and made a major announcement about the future of Rhythm Foundation‘s programs in the venue.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

When the boyfriends are out of town, there’s no stopping the ladies from heading to Bâoli for an insane night of partying and dancing.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Rockstar Fridays at Komodo


On Friday night, guests kicked off the weekend at Komodo with an exquisite dinner and delicious cocktails in the restaurant downstairs, before heading to the lounge to dance the night away to sounds by DJ Don Hot.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Future, Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, French Montana, Lil Durk, O.T. Genasis, Flo Rida, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

The weekend ended on a strong note on Sunday night at LIV, as Lil Durk gave an iconic performance for partygoers that blew everyone away. Future, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Jamie Foxx, O.T. Genasis, Flo Rida, and Zoey Dollaz also made a surprise appearance at the club and mingled in the VIP section until the early morning.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Miami’s party crowd started the week off on a lit note as they headed to Miami Design District hot spot Swan for their famous Mon Cheri Monday night dinner party.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Kiki on the River Sundays

It was a full house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles at the restaurant.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Strawberry Moon Saturdays

The sun came out to play on Saturday afternoon, as guests gathered at the poolside of Strawberry Moon for a fun-filled day that involved only good vibes, dancing, and partying.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
La Otra Saturdays

Partygoers got their dancing shoes ready and made their way to La Otra on Saturday night, where the disco balls shined on the dance floor and the vibes were high all night long.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
DaBaby at Vendôme Saturdays

DaBaby brought the party to Vendôme on Saturday night when he took over the club to perform his notorious rap songs that had everyone in the ‘dome’ hyped up for the night.
