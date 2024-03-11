World Red Eye: Lionel Messi, Jimmy Butler, Tom Brady, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesBo + Tee celebrated the start of Women's History Month with a community and influencer event. The event brought together like-minded strong women for a morning chockfull of wellness experiences around the theme of empowering women.Alan Drummond, Sven Vogtland, and Jourdan Binder have partnered with Michelin-starred chef Henrique Sá Pessoa to bring Sereia to Coconut Grove.Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo headed to Gekkō Miami last night to celebrate Antonela's birthday in style.The 24th annual Miami Heat Family Festival is a charitable celebration at Kaseya Center that supports Miami Heat Charitable Fund beneficiaries.Killer Mike and Flo Rida came out to LIVONSUNDAY to enjoy the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.Tom Brady joined Mike Repole and Jeffrey Soffer at the Coolmore Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park. Cheering for Dornoch, winner of the $400,000 Grade 2 stakes race, the crowd welcomed rider Luis Saez, trainer Danny Gargan, and all connections into the Winner's Circle.Bryson Tiller took over the stage at E11even on Saturday night and gave an epic performance. Partygoers threw money in the air as they sang and danced to their favorite songs until sunrise.The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami welcomed 300 supporters on Saturday to the museum's Sculpture Garden for an evening of dinner and dancing and the museum's first live auction.After opening at its original location at 1220 20th St., the brand has seamlessly transitioned to its new space just a few blocks south at 1212 Lincoln Rd.Step inside Zuri Miami in Wynwood. Awaken your senses with fine Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Wynwood at Zuri Miami.Founded in 2016 right in the heart of Wynwood, Kyu is an Asian-inspired restaurant that offers unique flavors inspired by the global travels of the dedicated team of chefs behind it and the discipline of Japanese wood-fired grilling known asRick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away as they had a Sunday Funday.Partygoers made their way to Marion for its Thursday night dinner party. Guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the beats all evening long.Guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some. They popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. The vibes were high as the crowd danced and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.ModaMiami entrants enjoyed a leisurely cruise through the beautiful neighborhoods of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, with stops at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and other points of interest along the route.