Photos

World Red Eye: Lionel Messi, Jimmy Butler, Tom Brady, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were at the hottest eyes around Miami — here's what you missed.
March 11, 2024
Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi
Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bo + Tee Welcomes Women's History Month x Sweat with Bec at Nikki Beach

Bo + Tee celebrated the start of Women's History Month with a community and influencer event. The event brought together like-minded strong women for a morning chockfull of wellness experiences around the theme of empowering women.
click to enlarge
Alan Drummond, Sven Vogtland, Jourdan Binder, and chef Henrique Sá Pessoa
World Red Eye

Sereia: A Love Letter to the Sea

Alan Drummond, Sven Vogtland, and Jourdan Binder have partnered with Michelin-starred chef Henrique Sá Pessoa to bring Sereia to Coconut Grove.
click to enlarge
Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi
World Red Eye

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo at Gekkō Miami

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo headed to Gekkō Miami last night to celebrate Antonela's birthday in style.
click to enlarge
Jimmy Butler
World Red Eye

24th Annual Miami Heat Family Festival

The 24th annual Miami Heat Family Festival is a charitable celebration at Kaseya Center that supports Miami Heat Charitable Fund beneficiaries.
click to enlarge
Killer Mike and Flo Rida
World Red Eye

Killer Mike and Flo Rida at LIVONSUNDAY

Killer Mike and Flo Rida came out to LIVONSUNDAY to enjoy the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.
click to enlarge
Tom Brady
World Red Eye

Tom Brady Attends the Coolmore Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park

Tom Brady joined Mike Repole and Jeffrey Soffer at the Coolmore Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park. Cheering for Dornoch, winner of the $400,000 Grade 2 stakes race, the crowd welcomed rider Luis Saez, trainer Danny Gargan, and all connections into the Winner's Circle.
click to enlarge
Bryson Tiller
World Red Eye

Bryson Tiller at E11even

Bryson Tiller took over the stage at E11even on Saturday night and gave an epic performance. Partygoers threw money in the air as they sang and danced to their favorite songs until sunrise.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

ICA Miami's Tenth Anniversary: The 365 Party

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami welcomed 300 supporters on Saturday to the museum's Sculpture Garden for an evening of dinner and dancing and the museum's first live auction.
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Anatomy Miami Beach

After opening at its original location at 1220 20th St., the brand has seamlessly transitioned to its new space just a few blocks south at 1212 Lincoln Rd.
World Red Eye

A Look at Zuri in Wynwood

Step inside Zuri Miami in Wynwood. Awaken your senses with fine Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Wynwood at Zuri Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

First Look at Kyu

Founded in 2016 right in the heart of Wynwood, Kyu is an Asian-inspired restaurant that offers unique flavors inspired by the global travels of the dedicated team of chefs behind it and the discipline of Japanese wood-fired grilling known as yakiniku.
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Rick Ross made a special appearance at Miami's riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away as they had a Sunday Funday.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Partygoers made their way to Marion for its Thursday night dinner party. Guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the beats all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some je ne sais quoi. They popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. The vibes were high as the crowd danced and ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Aston Martin Presents ModaMiami Cruise at the Biltmore Hotel

ModaMiami entrants enjoyed a leisurely cruise through the beautiful neighborhoods of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove, with stops at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and other points of interest along the route.
