 Miami's Underline Park Opens Phase Two | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Underline's Phase Two Along U.S. 1 Is Now Open

With the opening of the second phase, the Underline now stretches nearly three miles long.
April 24, 2024
The second phase of the Underline, which runs through the neighborhoods of West Brickell, the Roads, Silver Bluff, and Shenandoah, is now open to the public.
The second phase of the Underline, which runs through the neighborhoods of West Brickell, the Roads, Silver Bluff, and Shenandoah, is now open to the public. Friends of the Underline photo
Share this:
The Underline, the planned ten-mile linear park in Miami, celebrated the opening of its second phase today. It connects to the half-mile section dubbed Brickell Backyard, which opened in 2021, now making the total length of the park nearly three miles long.

The section of the second phase runs through the neighborhoods of West Brickell, the Roads, Silver Bluff, and Shenandoah. It also includes new amenities like the Hammock Playground (SW 15th Road and First Avenue), the Vizcaya Station Plaza, and a rain garden (SW 17th Avenue and U.S. 1).

"The pathway connects all the neighborhoods without having to bike or jog directly on U.S. 1," says Jamal Wilson, marketing manager for Friends of the Underline. "Taking away that stress about having to worry about your safety, combined with the serenity while being surrounded by native plants and trees, is an amazing experience — especially by Vizcaya. It's unreal."

When the Underline was first proposed in 2014, it seemed like a pipe dream. Miami isn't exactly known for helping ambitious projects like a ten-mile linear park get off the ground. In fact, green space and walkability seem to be very low on the list of concerns of city and county officials. But somehow, the Underline, led by founder Meg Daly, sold everyone on the idea of converting the underutilized bike path underneath the Metrorail parallel to U.S. 1 into a public park.
click to enlarge A green bench along the Underline
The Underline is designed to be both sustainable and resilient.
Friends of the Underline photo
According to Wilson, the project was easy to sell because of its potential impact on the community. "It's understanding that Miami needed to rethink transit pathways in terms of mobility — being cycling and pedestrian friendly. And also that we're ground zero for climate change, and Miami residents feeling like they are part of the story of redeveloping and reimagining the public space into a more sustainable and resilient landscape."

The second phase puts some of those resiliency tactics into practice. First, native trees and plants line the entirety of the park, helping with drainage and soil erosion and providing an ecosystem for insects and animals. This improves the city's canopy, helping to keep the city cooler even as temperatures rise.
click to enlarge The playground slide at the Underline
Hammock Playground has play areas for both young and older children.
Friends of the Underline photo
Then there's the rain garden, one-block-long bioswales, a green infrastructure that helps offset the impact of flooding and stormwater. The garden features drought- and flood-tolerant plants, permeable rock beds, and ponds. This is the first of several planned for the Underline, with more expected in the section being constructed in the third phase.

This section also includes the Underline's first playground, Hammock Playground, named after the hardwood hammock native to Florida. Located adjacent to Simpson Park, it features separate play areas for younger and older children and sculptures by Athena Tacha and Jeppe Hein. (Two murals, funded by the Hearst Foundations, will be completed later this year.)

Mirroring the Brickell Backyard section, which doubles as a community space complete with a stage for performances, an outdoor gym, picnic tables, and gaming tables, the Vizcaya Station Plaza is the second phase's gathering space and is expected to host free community programs. It also connects the station to the historic John Deering estate, which bears its name.
click to enlarge The path along the Underline
The third and final section of the Underline will open in segments in 2025 and 2026.
Friends of the Underline photo
Ultimately, the Underline proves that this kind of project can work in Miami. With the third and final section opening in segments in 2025 and 2026, one can only hope that the Friends of the Underline continues to expand its mission and find new areas around Miami-Dade County to reimagine and redevelop.

"We are part of the High Line Network, which is a network of projects like this around the country," Wilson says. "The High Line symposium was in Miami last year, and we met with colleagues working on projects and trade ideas and lessons learned. It was an amazing experience and great to learn that we were not alone in getting a project like this to completion."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
Miami Accent Named One of the Sexiest in the U.S.

Humor

Miami Accent Named One of the Sexiest in the U.S.

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Comedy Duo Hoes With Feelings Bring Laughs and Life Advice to Arlo Wynwood

Comedy

Comedy Duo Hoes With Feelings Bring Laughs and Life Advice to Arlo Wynwood

By Adriana Santos
10 Questions With Fallen Fruit Filmmaker Chris Molina

Film, TV & Streaming

10 Questions With Fallen Fruit Filmmaker Chris Molina

By Trae DeLellis
With the MADD 5K, Heather Geronemus Turns Tragedy Into Activism

Things To Do

With the MADD 5K, Heather Geronemus Turns Tragedy Into Activism

By Nile Fortner
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation