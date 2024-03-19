Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Lil' Kim, Sean O'Malley, and Others

click to enlarge Alexandra Rodriguez and Angela Ayala World Red Eye

click to enlarge Loud Luxury World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

CeeLo Green and Goyo World Red Eye

Flo Rida and Jake Paul World Red Eye

click to enlarge Too Short, Uncle Luke, DJ Cassidy, Lil' Kim, and T.I. World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Russ and Sean O'Malley World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Amber Berger, Karolina Kurkova, Rebecca Parekh, Janine Booth, and Danielle Neuman World Red Eye

Camila Coelho, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Rachael Russell Saiger, and Martha Graeff World Red Eye

click to enlarge Nelk Boys and Dana White World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesAnatomy, the health and wellness brand in Miami, partnered with Alo Yoga and Sofia Design District to organize a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class in Miami Design District's Jungle Plaza space. Led by Anatomy's director of group fitness, Jacqueline Kasen, the energetic fitness class attracted over 700 participants. Following the dynamic workout, attendees were treated to complimentary B12 shots and IV Infusions courtesy of Vitasquad, along with Perfect Hydration Water and USA Sports Medicine assessments.On Saturday afternoon, the vibes were high at Strawberry Moon, with Loud Luxury on the decks. Bottles were popping, and guests were dancing to the sick beats.Cervera Real Estate and Rilea Group hosted an event for the sales launch of the Rider at Wynwood. The luxury, rock-n-roll-themed 12-story, 146-unit condominium development will offer no rental restrictions and be located at 94 NE 29th St., just steps from the upcoming Brightline high-speed rail stop in the neighborhood.A look at the Goleadoras Game Changer Award Gala at Faena Miami Beach. It was a star-studded evening at Goleadoras' award gala as guests gathered to celebrate at the Faena Theater. Among those honored was international superstar Shakira.Jeezy, Flo Rida, and Jake Paul came out to LIVONSUNDAY to enjoy the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.DJ Cassidy hosted Pass The Mic Live! at Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest with Lil' Kim, T.I., Too Short, and Uncle Luke at Hard Rock Stadium.The spring season officially started when 400 guests danced the night away at the fabulous Coral Gables Estate of gracious hosts Ana VeigaMilton and Cecil Milton of the José Milton Foundation. The event celebrated the anniversary of the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami. Prominent philanthropist Swanee DiMare was the honorary chair.Russ and Sean O'Malley at E11even was one for the books on Saturday night, as they closed out the UFC bantamweight title bout after party celebrations at one of Miami's favorite nightlife spots. Partygoers danced under the neon lights accompanied by sick beats, theatric performances by E11even, and bottle service.Brenda Diaz de la Vega hosted an intimate luncheon and sisterhood circle with La DoubleJ founder J.J. Martin in celebration of International Women's Day.This monumental wall relief consists of over 100 pieces of stoneware ceramic, kiln-fired locally at the nearby Collective 62. Surel's mural imagines Florida as a goddess of feminine fertility, unifying the human, animal, and vegetal universes under a single creational myth.The Women's Power Series is hosting the second-annual Women's Power Breakfast at Ritz Carlton South Beach on March 8 for women to gather and share their stories, ideas, and expertise across a wide range of industries.To celebrate International Women's Day, Style Saves cofounders Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, along with Baazaar For Good cofounder Martha Graeff, hosted a group of Miami-based fashionable and philanthropic women to announce their partnership.Dana White joined the Nelk Boys to kick off spring break with a pop-up featuring Krispy Rice and the Happy Dad x Howler Head Whiskey Bomb ahead of UFC 299.It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining followed by dancing the night away.Saturday nights at Bar Central in SLS Hyde Beach remain timeless. The dance floor was alive with partygoers, eager to be carried away by the electrifying beats.Gekkō Saturday night dinner parties are not to be missed. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.The weekend started early as guests headed to Villa Azur's famous Thursday dinner party. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.There were endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion's Thursday Soirée. Guests dined and danced to the sick beats until early morning.