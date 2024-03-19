 Miami Nightlife Photos: Jake Paul, Lil' Kim, Sean O'Malley | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Lil' Kim, Sean O'Malley, and Others

World Red Eye caught plenty of celebrities and influencers partying around town last week.
March 19, 2024
Russ and Sean O'Malley
Russ and Sean O'Malley World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Alexandra Rodriguez and Angela Ayala
World Red Eye

Anatomy x Alo at Jungle Plaza

Anatomy, the health and wellness brand in Miami, partnered with Alo Yoga and Sofia Design District to organize a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class in Miami Design District's Jungle Plaza space. Led by Anatomy's director of group fitness, Jacqueline Kasen, the energetic fitness class attracted over 700 participants. Following the dynamic workout, attendees were treated to complimentary B12 shots and IV Infusions courtesy of Vitasquad, along with Perfect Hydration Water and USA Sports Medicine assessments.
click to enlarge
Loud Luxury
World Red Eye

Loud Luxury and Nelk Boys at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

On Saturday afternoon, the vibes were high at Strawberry Moon, with Loud Luxury on the decks. Bottles were popping, and guests were dancing to the sick beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Rider at Wynwood Launch at Dante's HiFi

Cervera Real Estate and Rilea Group hosted an event for the sales launch of the Rider at Wynwood. The luxury, rock-n-roll-themed 12-story, 146-unit condominium development will offer no rental restrictions and be located at 94 NE 29th St., just steps from the upcoming Brightline high-speed rail stop in the neighborhood.
CeeLo Green and Goyo
World Red Eye

Game Changer Award Gala by Goleadoras at Faena Miami Beach

A look at the Goleadoras Game Changer Award Gala at Faena Miami Beach. It was a star-studded evening at Goleadoras' award gala as guests gathered to celebrate at the Faena Theater. Among those honored was international superstar Shakira.
Flo Rida and Jake Paul
World Red Eye

Jake Paul, Jeezy, and Flo Rida at LIVONSUNDAY

Jeezy, Flo Rida, and Jake Paul came out to LIVONSUNDAY to enjoy the vibes at one of Miami's favorite nightclubs. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.
click to enlarge
Too Short, Uncle Luke, DJ Cassidy, Lil' Kim, and T.I.
World Red Eye

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! at Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest

DJ Cassidy hosted Pass The Mic Live! at Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest with Lil' Kim, T.I., Too Short, and Uncle Luke at Hard Rock Stadium.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, Bollywood Celebration

The spring season officially started when 400 guests danced the night away at the fabulous Coral Gables Estate of gracious hosts Ana VeigaMilton and Cecil Milton of the José Milton Foundation. The event celebrated the anniversary of the Lori Brener Scholarship Fund of Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami. Prominent philanthropist Swanee DiMare was the honorary chair.
click to enlarge
Russ and Sean O'Malley
World Red Eye

Russ and Sean O'Malley at E11even

Russ and Sean O'Malley at E11even was one for the books on Saturday night, as they closed out the UFC bantamweight title bout after party celebrations at one of Miami's favorite nightlife spots. Partygoers danced under the neon lights accompanied by sick beats, theatric performances by E11even, and bottle service.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

La DoubleJ Women's Day Luncheon

Brenda Diaz de la Vega hosted an intimate luncheon and sisterhood circle with La DoubleJ founder J.J. Martin in celebration of International Women's Day.
World Red Eye

Allegory of Florida by Nina Surel at Jade Alley

This monumental wall relief consists of over 100 pieces of stoneware ceramic, kiln-fired locally at the nearby Collective 62. Surel's mural imagines Florida as a goddess of feminine fertility, unifying the human, animal, and vegetal universes under a single creational myth.
click to enlarge
Amber Berger, Karolina Kurkova, Rebecca Parekh, Janine Booth, and Danielle Neuman
World Red Eye

Second-Annual Women's Power Breakfast Miami at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

The Women's Power Series is hosting the second-annual Women's Power Breakfast at Ritz Carlton South Beach on March 8 for women to gather and share their stories, ideas, and expertise across a wide range of industries.
Camila Coelho, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Rachael Russell Saiger, and Martha Graeff
World Red Eye

Style Saves and Bazaar For Good Women's Day Dinner at Casadonna

To celebrate International Women's Day, Style Saves cofounders Rachael Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman, along with Baazaar For Good cofounder Martha Graeff,  hosted a group of Miami-based fashionable and philanthropic women to announce their partnership.
click to enlarge
Nelk Boys and Dana White
World Red Eye

Monkey Bomb Spring Break Meetup with Krispy Rice, Happy Dad, and Howler Head at TGI Friday's

Dana White joined the Nelk Boys to kick off spring break with a pop-up featuring Krispy Rice and the Happy Dad x Howler Head Whiskey Bomb ahead of UFC 299.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining followed by dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Bar Central SLS Hyde Beach

Saturday nights at Bar Central in SLS Hyde Beach remain timeless. The dance floor was alive with partygoers, eager to be carried away by the electrifying beats.
World Red Eye

Saturdays at Gekkō

Gekkō Saturday night dinner parties are not to be missed. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The weekend started early as guests headed to Villa Azur's famous Thursday dinner party. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

There were endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion's Thursday Soirée. Guests dined and danced to the sick beats until early morning.
