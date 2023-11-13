Eyes on Miami: Jason Derulo, Bunny Zingler, Lionel Messi, and Others

click to enlarge Jason Derulo World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Bunny Zingler

Denise Markonish

Lionel Messi, David Grutman, Sergio Busquests, Jordi Alba, and Inter Miami CF

Lee Burridge

Emily Estefan

Jenny Camarena and Luis Navarro

Gordon and Tilly Ramsay

Jeezy

Sting

Haley Dunne and Sarita Shimizu

Olivia Rodriguez

Antonio Brown

Elle Florescu and Emily Morse

Kyle Kuzma

Valentina Ferrer

New TimesMPH Club hosted its sticker party at Fontainebleau Hotel's Trésor Penthouse. While the participants drop off their cars at the North Garage to have Tint World prepare them for the rally, all of them will go to the penthouse.Health food spot Dr Smood embarked on its journey in 2014. Since its inception in Wynwood in 2015, Dr Smood has remained steadfast in its dedication to enhancing well-being and promoting quality by offering an exceptional array of food and beverage options to health-conscious communities.Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday as guests put on their captain's hats and partied all evening. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.There's no better way to spend your Saturday night than at Boho House. Guests were partying in the courtyard and enjoying good drinks.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.Bunny Zingler made a special appearance for Gala's Halloween bash. Partygoers spent the night on the dance floor swinging and groovin' in their costumes to the best beats in Miami Beach.Locust Projects and Oolite Arts for a convo with Denise Markonish, Chief Curator at Mass MoCA. She has worked on long-term projects with Laurie Anderson and has commissioned works by Sarah Oppenheimer, Stephen Vitiello, Julianne Swartz, Mark Dion, and others. Markonish has produced numerous exhibition catalogs.Inter Miami CF wrapped up the season at Casadonna. In attendance were David Grutman, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, Toto Aviles, Joseph Martinez, Leonardo Campana, Nico Stefanelli, Benjamin Cremaschi, and others from the Inter Miami CF Team.Saturday night, partygoers escaped to a world of transportive, full-sensory bliss as they celebrated the season opening of Tala Nights at Tala Beach.The Miami Design District lit up with electrifying energy as they celebrated the Latin American Fashion Summit with a special concert by singer-songwriter Emily Estefan.The El Tesoro Tequila's media and influencer dinner at Uchi was an unforgettable evening celebrating the release of El Tesoro de Don Felipe Tequila's latest masterpiece.Michelin-starred chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay opened a Miami outpost of Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, the multinational fine-dining restaurant inspired by the hit TV series.LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend with Future, Rick Ross, and Jeezy. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and InterContinental Miami presented "Oculus – Le Sceptre Rose," the 28th-annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, on Saturday, November 4.Step inside JetSet Pilates at its new location in downtown Miami. JetSet Pilates celebrated the grand opening of the latest franchise studio, located at 151 SE First St., ushering in an exciting era of fitness and community connection in the heart of Miami.Montce Swim celebrated the launch of its new resort '24 collection with a VIP padel tournament at Reserve Padel. Attendees were given the opportunity to get on the court and learn the basics of padel from coach Juanito Jeiro during a private clinic.Mana Fashion Services brought back its Fashion Pop-Up for its third edition at Mana Wynwood.The Breakthrough experience is nothing short of transformation, leading scholars, teaching fellows, and student volunteers to evolve into their greatest selves through a vibrant and empowering learning community shaped by academic rigor, high expectations, unwavering support, joyful engagement, and meaningful mentorship.The conversations heated up in the Miami Design District with Let's Talk About S*x, Baby!, an intimate conversation led by Dr. Emily Morse, creator of the podcastand author of, and Elle Florescu, founder of Elle's Boutique.The Rhythm Foundation, which manages the Miami Beach Bandshell for the City of Miami Beach, welcomed 300 guests into the venue on November 2 for its biannual gala.Bezel, the marketplace for authenticated luxury watches, hosted its Watch Night event alongside investor and NBA champion Kyle Kuzma at Casadonna Miami.The Latin American Fashion Summit 2023 took place in the Miami Design District, joined by some of the most brilliant minds in the fashion industry.