Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Jake Paul, Udonis Haslem, Ja Rule, and Others

April 25, 2022 9:00AM

DJ Spin King and Fabolous
DJ Spin King and Fabolous World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Jake Paul - WORLD RED EYE
Jake Paul
World Red Eye

Miami Tech Week Opening Party and Demo Day Hosted by 305 Ventures

The kickoff to Miami Tech week, hosted by 305 Ventures (Zaid Rahman, Joey Levey, Michael Melikian, Valentina Pope, Gad Revah, and Richard Lopez), showcased Miami’s startup talent and provided local startups an immediate lift in the venture-capitalist community.
click to enlarge Dustin Robinson, Michelle Weiner, Zappy Zapolin, and Julia Mirer - WORLD RED EYE
Dustin Robinson, Michelle Weiner, Zappy Zapolin, and Julia Mirer
World Red Eye

Nucleus Hosted Powerful Psychedelics Panel, “Psychedelic Medicine: The Future of Mental Health” at Space Park

Presented by Nucleus and LinkMiamiRebels, Dustin Robinson partnered with Space Park Miami to host “Psychedelic Medicine: The Future of Mental Health."
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Easter Sunday on the Bay at Baia Beach Club Miami

Baia Beach Club Miami hosted Easter Sunday on the Bay with its signature bottomless Whispering Angel rosé brunch and a poolside soirée.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami: Art of the Match Gala Presented by Wynwood Walls Foundation

Over 300 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami supporters came out in style for the Art of the Match gala presented by Wynwood Walls Foundation.
click to enlarge Diego Forlán, Sven Vogtland, and Andrew Cole - WORLD RED EYE
Diego Forlán, Sven Vogtland, and Andrew Cole
World Red Eye

Manchester United Watch Party at Oasis Wynwood

Manchester United brought the hugely popular fan event #ILOVEUNITED back to the U.S., touching down in Miami on Saturday, April 16. #ILOVEUNITED offered fans the chance to connect with the club they love and experience a United matchday like never before, with a live screening of the Premier League match against Norwich City.
Los de la Vega - WORLD RED EYE
Los de la Vega
World Red Eye

Alma at Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach

It was a night of groove and good vibes at Mezcalista at Moxy South Beach. Los de la Vega and Georgia Mafia brought the solid house tunes all night long.
Athena Calderone - WORLD RED EYE
Athena Calderone
World Red Eye

Discover Design with Athena Calderone of Eyeswoon and Anastasia Koutsioukis of Mandolin

An engaging conversation about design in the 4141 Building in the Miami Design District with Athena Calderone, founder of @eyeswoon, interior designer and bestselling author, and Anastasia Koutsioukis, creative director, restauranteur, retailer, and founder of Mandolin and Mrs. Mandolin.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

PAMM Museum Circle Preview: "Marisol and Warhol Take New York"

On April 13, Museum Circle members flocked to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for an exclusive preview of the new exhibition "Marisol and Warhol Take New York."
Johnathan Schultz and Udonis Haslem - WORLD RED EYE
Johnathan Schultz and Udonis Haslem
World Red Eye

Johnathan Schultz Gallery Opening

On Thursday, April 14, Johnathan Schultz’s celebrated the opening of his Miami gallery, his first permanent curated space in the U.S., at a star-studded VIP launch party.
click to enlarge Sheila Velcan, Monica Pons, and Lilly Rushmore - WORLD RED EYE
Sheila Velcan, Monica Pons, and Lilly Rushmore
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests enjoyed a delicious refined Greek dinner, followed by a night full of endless bottle parades and dancing, like the weekend never had to end.
Kierson Castro and Madelyn Bolton - WORLD RED EYE
Kierson Castro and Madelyn Bolton
World Red Eye

Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Strawberry Moon on Saturday for a sunshine-filled day, where they hung out and danced by the pool until the late afternoon.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Eme Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Miami Beach’s best Latin nightclub, Eme, for a fiery night on Saturday. Bottles were poppin’, and guests danced to their favorite tunes all evening long.
click to enlarge DJ Spin King and Fabolous - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Spin King and Fabolous
World Red Eye

Jim Jones and Fabolous at XXIII Club Sundays

Fabolous took over XXIII Club on Sunday, where he closed out the weekend with a bang! Jim Jones was seen hanging in VIP as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced under the neon lights like the night never had to end.
click to enlarge Ja Rule - WORLD RED EYE
Ja Rule
World Red Eye

Ja Rule at E11even Fridays

Ja Rule took over the stage at E11even on Friday, where he gave an epic performance and had the entire club hyped. Bottles were popping, and partygoers danced at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Guests made their way to Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, for a night filled with tequila and great vibes! Bottles were poppin’, and partygoers danced as they celebrated an epic Friday night.
click to enlarge Raul T$, Scott Disick, David Einhorn, Aris Nanos, Yanni Einhorn, and Jojo Lahoud - WORLD RED EYE
Raul T$, Scott Disick, David Einhorn, Aris Nanos, Yanni Einhorn, and Jojo Lahoud
World Red Eye

Lil Durk, Scott Disick, John Wall, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

Lil Durk was welcomed back to LIV, where he took over the stage and had the crowd going wild with his performance. Scott Disick, John Wall, and Zoey Dollaz were all seen hanging in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades, as partygoers danced the night away.
Adam Russakoff and Sickick - WORLD RED EYE
Adam Russakoff and Sickick
World Red Eye

Sickick at Story Saturdays

All the partygoers made their way to Story on Saturday, where Sickick took over the decks and played an incredible set. Guests were dancing under the neon lights and ordering endless bottle parades.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Komodo Saturdays

Komodo was packed from wall to wall on Saturday night as guests enjoyed a delicious dinner before heading to the trendy upstairs lounge, where partygoers hit the dance floor and were singing to the great beats played by DJ Iron Lyon.
Nati and Rebecka Grenmyr - WORLD RED EYE
Nati and Rebecka Grenmyr
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as guests enjoyed Swan‘s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails at the dinner party before heading up to the upstairs lounge to dance the night away.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Aquaticat Fight

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation