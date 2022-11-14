Eyes on Miami: Diana Ross, Drake, Venus Williams, and Others

click to enlarge Adriana de Moura World Red Eye

Venus Williams and Tracy Mourning World Red Eye

Diana Ross World Red Eye

click to enlarge Heather Nobler, Mark Groussman, Michael Simkins, and Parris Todd World Red Eye

click to enlarge Claudio Riedi, Monica Nishi, Tara Long, Keon Hardemon, Christine King, Tatyana Silva, and Cathy Leff World Red Eye

click to enlarge Drake and David Grutman World Red Eye

Grace Goldsmith, Kobi Karp, and Alan Faena World Red Eye

click to enlarge 21 Savage World Red Eye

click to enlarge Afrojack World Red Eye

click to enlarge CeeLo Green World Red Eye

click to enlarge Rensel Cabrera and Mario Jimenez World Red Eye

New TimesAngels for Humanity presented Catwalk for Charity in its eighth edition at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne. Fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger was on hand at her pop-up shop, where a percentage of proceeds went to the charity.Rose Capital Advisors, a boutique wealth management firm, hosted its tenth-anniversary party surrounded by clients, family, and friends from around the world at their office located in the South of Fifth neighborhood, where the entire space was transformed into a tropical oasis.Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and InterContinental Miami are proud to announce the 27th-annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, held on Saturday, November 5, raised more than $5.4 million, net of expenses — setting a new record for the event.On Friday, November 4, E11even Vodka held its first-ever Pickle for Pink Pro-Am charity Pickleball tournament benefitting the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.Faena Live's new original production Allura Cabaret launched its grand premiere at Faena Theater, where guests were taken on an intoxicating journey into a musical multiverse of sensual burlesque, innovative digital artistry, riveting cirque nouveau, and enthralling singing and choreography, all led by the soulful mistress of ceremonies, New York City's Rocky Lanes.On Friday, November 4, more than 300 community and civic leaders joined the Bakehouse Art Complex board of directors, staff, and artists to honor City of Miami chairwoman Christine King and the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation for their transformational support of the artist-serving organization.WRE founder Seth Browarnik and Adam Rosenfeld hosted an intimate dinner at Klaw Miami to share the rare Courvoisier Mizunara cognac.Last night was the return of the David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU. Four hundred students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more.Kobi Karp celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, November 5, in the magnificent Living Room of the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. Kobi's sons, Jordan, a real estate broker in Miami, and Aden, a sophomore at Columbia University in New York City, threw the party.The iconic rapper 21 Savage took over LIV on Sunday, where he put on a wild performance that had the crowd hyped. Zoey Dollaz and G Herbo were spotted in VIP as partygoers danced the night away under the neon lights until the early morning.The neon lights flashed to the beats at LIV, where Afrojack took over the DJ booth and played an electric set. The vibes were at an all-time high as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and celebrated their Saturday night the right way.CeeLo Green took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he had the crowd going "Crazy." Partygoers were throwing money in the air as they sang and danced to their favorite songs until sunrise.Shore to Shore is an ode to community and comradery. For a whole month, six of the best bars in Miami and one special guest bar from NYC are taking over Orilla Bar & Grill. Once a week, different bars pop in behind the bar to showcase some of their specialties that remain available for the rest of the week.It was a full house on Sunday at Kiki on the River, as guests kept the weekend festivities going until the early morning with endless bottle parades and unlimited sparkler action.Partygoers had a fun-filled Saturday night at Wynwood's newest hotspot, Bottled Blonde. Guests enjoyed pizza, draft beers, and endless bottle parades, as they celebrated the UM vs. FSU game.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday night, as the neon lights shined on the crowd, where they were dancing and ordering endless bottle parades to kick off the weekend.It was endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes at Marion's Thursday Soirée, where guests were dining and dancing the night away to the sick beats.Hyde Beach was poppin' off on Saturday afternoon as guests were partying in the pool and sipping mimosas. Partygoers danced under the sun in their best swimsuits and enjoyed the music.