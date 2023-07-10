Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Ronaldinho, Markus Schulz, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesWynwood Walls has launched Street Art After Dark, a late-night summer series. Taking place the last Friday of every month from now until August, Street Art After Dark gathers the creative community in the epicenter of Miami’s arts district.DJ duo Brody Jenner and Devin Lucien threw it down poolside at Strawberry Moon for an epic start to Miami Swim Week. The pool deck was packed with beautiful people and vibes as guests enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and a sunny afternoon.Osmani Garcia and Alex Sensation performed a show for the books at Daer Dayclub. The crowd was lit this Saturday afternoon as they sipped on cocktails and danced the day away at this epic pool party.Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite Sunday hot spot. Where they enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades as they danced like the weekend never had to end.Miami’s very own Rick Ross performed at LIV Friday night for a full house. Partygoers enjoyed the night as he performed his biggest hits, sipped on cocktails, and danced the night away.Markus Schulz threw down a sick set at E11even. Partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades all night long.A luxury marvel, the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 has arrived at #TheCollectionCars — redefining and reinventing what it means to be a tourer. Reaching zero to 62 MPH in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 202 MPH, Aston Martin is cutting through continents, bruising benchmarks, and taming tradition with 75 years in the industry.Guests headed to Wynwood’s hottest Tulum-inspired club, Mayami, on Friday for an epic night. Partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades as they danced like the weekend never had to end.On Thursday, guests made their way to Miami’s hottest dinner party at Marion for a night filled with delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades.On Saturday night, guests at Boho House spent the evening dancing away in the neatly tucked away courtyard with delicious handcrafted cocktails in hand and carefully curated sounds.Gala Miami is the place to be on a Saturday night, and many got the memo. The room was packed from wall to wall, with partygoers enjoying the night sipping on handcrafted cocktails and the impeccable vibes.Guests headed to Villa Azur on Thursday for its iconic dinner party. Partygoers dined and danced the night away as they listened to great music and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.