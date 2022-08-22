Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, and Others

Isabela Rangel Grutman, Lele Pons, and David Grutman World Red Eye

Eva Longoria

Bad Bunny and David Grutman

Gucci Mane

Camila Cabello

Ronny J

Style Saves, the nonprofit organization in Miami that raises funds to provide underprivileged students and families with the necessities for school, prom, graduation, holiday, disaster relief, and more, returned for its 11th-annual Back-to-School event on August 13 and 14 at Mana Wynwood.Rosé all day on the bay! Experience Baia Beach Club poolside with La Fete Rosé specials, DJ sounds, and stunning vistas of downtown Miami.Poderistas is an online community built to celebrate and harness the power of Latina culture. The group's mission is to elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities.Betr's official launch party in Miami. Betr is the world's first ever micro-betting-focused app and is launching its own media arm centered around influencer boxer Jake Paul.Bad Bunny and David Grutman's dining concept Gekkō offers a fresh and exciting twist to the traditional steakhouse, bringing elements of Japanese culture reflected in the venue's exquisite cuisine and luxe, vibrant decor.Gucci Mane was "Bacc at It Again," with another iconic performance at Story. Partygoers celebrated their Saturday night with a bang, dancing the night away and ordering endless bottle parades.It was a star-filled night at LIV, where Diplo took over the DJ booth and played a set that had the crowd going wild. Bad Bunny celebrated after his concert with Camila Cabello and Stephen Deleonardis in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the impeccable vibes.Partygoers headed to Mayami on Saturday to have a fun-filled night! Where guests enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin twist and endless bottle parades all evening long.Dirty Rabbit was popping off on Saturday night as the club was packed from wall to wall. The neon lights were shining on the dance floor as partygoers vibed to the sick beats and ordered endless bottle parades.There is nothing better than a Thursday Soirée to kick off the weekend early! Where guests at Marion were dancing on tables, enjoying live entertainment, and sipping on endless cocktails all night long.Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests enjoyed the dinner party as they dined and danced the night away, closing out the weekend with a bang.Ronny J made a celebrity appearance at Swan's iconic Pasarela Thursdays, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats all night long.The excitement of the Twilight Funhouse continued at Carousel Club Saturday night! Guests enjoyed live performances from aerialists, stilt walkers, and fire dancers throughout the evening.Eva Longoria took some time to visit Miami Beach's Korean barbecue staple, Drunken Dragon, on Saturday evening. Shortly into her dinner, the cofounder of Casa del Sol took matters into her own hands to show off her bartending skills as she got behind the bar and began to serve up her very own special twist of Casa del Sol margarita — shaken, not stirred.