Photos

Eyes on Miami: Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, and Others

August 22, 2022 9:00AM

Victoria and David Beckham, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas
Victoria and David Beckham, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Isabela Rangel Grutman, Lele Pons, and David Grutman
World Red Eye

Style Saves 11th-Annual Back-to-School at Mana Wynwood – Day 2

Style Saves, the nonprofit organization in Miami that raises funds to provide underprivileged students and families with the necessities for school, prom, graduation, holiday, disaster relief, and more, returned for its 11th-annual Back-to-School event on August 13 and 14 at Mana Wynwood.
click to enlarge
Thao Nguyen and Judy Wen
World Red Eye

Rosé All Day on the Bay at Baia Beach Club

Rosé all day on the bay! Experience Baia Beach Club poolside with La Fete Rosé specials, DJ sounds, and stunning vistas of downtown Miami.
Eva Longoria
World Red Eye

Poderistas Presents "Cafecito Chat: The Power of Our Vote" at Museum of Graffiti's Private Gallery

Poderistas is an online community built to celebrate and harness the power of Latina culture. The group's mission is to elevate, celebrate, and inspire Latinas to amplify their voices and actions on behalf of themselves and their communities.
click to enlarge
Kyle Forgeard, Jake Paul, and Stephen Deleonardis
World Red Eye

Jake Paul Hosts Official Betr Launch Party

Betr's official launch party in Miami. Betr is the world's first ever micro-betting-focused app and is launching its own media arm centered around influencer boxer Jake Paul.
Bad Bunny and David Grutman
World Red Eye

David Grutman and Bad Bunny Host Private VIP Preview of Gekkō

Bad Bunny and David Grutman's dining concept Gekkō offers a fresh and exciting twist to the traditional steakhouse, bringing elements of Japanese culture reflected in the venue's exquisite cuisine and luxe, vibrant decor.
Gucci Mane
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at Story Saturdays

Gucci Mane was "Bacc at It Again," with another iconic performance at Story. Partygoers celebrated their Saturday night with a bang, dancing the night away and ordering endless bottle parades.
Camila Cabello
World Red Eye

Bad Bunny, Diplo, Camila Cabello, and Stephen Deleonardis at LIV

It was a star-filled night at LIV, where Diplo took over the DJ booth and played a set that had the crowd going wild. Bad Bunny celebrated after his concert with Camila Cabello and Stephen Deleonardis in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the impeccable vibes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Mayami on Saturday to have a fun-filled night! Where guests enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin twist and endless bottle parades all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Dirty Rabbit Saturdays

Dirty Rabbit was popping off on Saturday night as the club was packed from wall to wall. The neon lights were shining on the dance floor as partygoers vibed to the sick beats and ordered endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

There is nothing better than a Thursday Soirée to kick off the weekend early! Where guests at Marion were dancing on tables, enjoying live entertainment, and sipping on endless cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests enjoyed the dinner party as they dined and danced the night away, closing out the weekend with a bang.
Ronny J
World Red Eye

Ronny J at Pasarela Thursdays at Swan

Ronny J made a celebrity appearance at Swan's iconic Pasarela Thursdays, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Twilight Funhouse at Carousel Club

The excitement of the Twilight Funhouse continued at Carousel Club Saturday night! Guests enjoyed live performances from aerialists, stilt walkers, and fire dancers throughout the evening.
World Red Eye

Eva Longoria at Drunken Dragon

Eva Longoria took some time to visit Miami Beach's Korean barbecue staple, Drunken Dragon, on Saturday evening. Shortly into her dinner, the cofounder of Casa del Sol took matters into her own hands to show off her bartending skills as she got behind the bar and began to serve up her very own special twist of Casa del Sol margarita — shaken, not stirred.
