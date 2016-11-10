Sweet Melody Ice Cream Cupcakes, Cocktails, Vegan Varieties Available at Misha's and Dirt

Vegan ice cream, including this coconut and cardamom variety, will be available at all Dirt locations. Courtesy of Sweet Melody

This past summer, Sweet Melody, a craft ice cream concept, popped up across Miami restaurants with whimsical flavors like brie and apricot, and pecan and bourbon. Now, owner/creator Mike Romeu's ice cream is being packed into more than just cups and cones.

Romeu says he's tired of conventional ice cream and eager to push the boundaries, which means fusing his varieties with just about anything edible. First up: Cupcakes and cocktails.

"There's so much you can do with it," he says. "You have to find your niche in this business or else you'll get lost in the shuffle."

For the past few months, Romeu's Sweet Melody and Miami cupcake giant Misha's Cupcakes have been working on a cupcake and ice cream mash-up. While a final product hasn't been decided yet, the two have seen increased success with ice cream-infused cupcakes.

"It takes a little time for a product to develop, especially because it's different than what her customer base is used to," he says. "If our collaboration does well, the goal would be to have it be available in her six locations."

For now, the treat can be found in limited quantities at Misha's flagship location in Coral Gables. The two are taste-testing other products as well.

"We're still experimenting," he says. "We want to come up with a product that we're most happy with and will sell the best."

Romeu has banded together with Employees Only, an award-winning New York bar/restaurant opening inside the Washington Park Hotel complex in Miami Beach. With the help of in-house mixologists, Romeu is working on a variety of ice cream-based cocktails.

"Right now we're playing with my signature vanilla bean ice cream," he says. "It's very versatile and has a floral flavor, which works beautifully with alcohol."

Cocktail and ice cream flavor profiles are expected to rotate, but Romeu believes a vanilla-based option will always be available. The first cocktail is expected to launch before the end of the month.

Sweet Melody ice cream will also be available at farm-to-counter eatery Dirt. The restaurant is expected to open three more locations across South Florida before the year ends, which will each be stocked with Romeu's ice cream, including one vegan variety at all times.

"Nicole [Votano] at Dirt has the same mentality as I have," he says. "It's all about working with local and supporting local."

Romeu says a Sweet Melody storefront might happen in the near future too. Sooner than he ever imagined, he says. Exact details have not been announced.

