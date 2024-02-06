These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

Since then, new variations of the iconic French pastry have been introduced, including circular croissants at places like Lafayette in New York City and cube-shaped croissants at Tiffany's Blue Box Café locations in London, among other trendy spots.
Miami has been a bit late to the game. (The Salty has served seasonal "croughnuts," infused with mango or flan, in the past.)
However, some of South Florida's wildest croissant variations might be found in the heart of Coral Gables. The pastries have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, causing lines out the door — and frustrated guests who walk up to the counter to find that the best flavors are already sold out.
The bakery's name is Sundays Croissanterie, and it's not just making croissants — it's making croissants dipped in every color of the rainbow.
Located at 374 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Sundays Croissanterie is a paradise for lovers of the buttery French pastry — or for lovers of viral desserts in general.
The shop sells more than 14 croissant varieties ranging from classics like chocolate-filled and French vanilla to more unusual combinations like tiramisu, pistachio, tres leches, and the "Raffaello."
Some of the more popular flavors, according to social-media users, seem to be the "Raffaello," a combination of white chocolate and coconut; tres leches; pistachio, with a pistachio-flavored white chocolate shell and pistachio filling; tiramisu; chocolate almond; and berry, which has a jam-filled center. Sundays also sells coffee and matcha beverages to pair with its indulgent offerings.
According to comments across social media, the pastries sell out well before closing on most days, especially on weekends.
"Never follow a TikTok recommendation. It will be a huge line, and by the time you get there, they sold out. Tried this once...no more," warns one commenter.
Another frustrated customer wrote, "They sell out super quick and then ask the customers to relay to other customers there's no more croissants. I understand if you run out the first week of starting, but several weeks later you should plan better."
One user noted that by the time they arrived at 11:30 a.m., the croissants were already sold out.
Still, although the lines are long, most comments lean positive.
Sundays Croissanterie. 374 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; sundayscroissanterie.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.