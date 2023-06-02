The Salty Celebrates NBA Finals With a Miami Heat Doughnut

The Miami Heat has made it to the NBA Finals, and all across the Magic City, people are planning watch parties. Key essentials for most households will be beer and chips.
However, if you want to impress your friends — or eat your feelings — you should pick up a dozen of the Salty's (formerly known as the Salty Donut) new creations: the El Heat doughnut.
This special doughnut is made with a 24-hour brioche dipped in strawberry and vanilla marbelized glaze. The doughnut's bottom is dipped in dark chocolate and encrusted with a cocoa cookie crumble. Finally, this masterpiece is finished with a chocolate drizzle and edible gold dust.
The Salty's Danny Pizarro says everyone on the team is a huge Miami Heat fan. "We started the Salty in Miami with our Wynwood trailer, just down the road from where the Heat play. So the Heat have been a big part of us all."
Pizarro adds that the Salty team has had the privilege to work alongside the Heat at multiple functions, and he admires the players for their athletic skills and how they give back to the community. "In terms of food drives and charitable efforts, I think they're leaders in the NBA."
And, of course, all of Miami is cheering the Heat on to victory. "People may not be into sports, but we're all Heat fans. It's a time for people to get together and watch the game and share in the moment," Pizzaro adds.
The special El Heat doughnut is available only on game days, starting this Sunday (June 4, June 7, and June 9, with additional dates to be announced as the games progress). There's no minimum number of doughnuts to order, and there's no limit to the number of doughnuts you can buy, Pizarro recommends arriving early or preordering.
The El Heat doughnut is available only at the South Miami (6022 S. Dixie. Hwy.), Wynwood (50 NW 23rd St.), and West Palm Beach (460 S. Rosemary Ave.) shops for preorder pickup, walk-up ordering, and delivery (on game days). Delivery orders placed on game day through the Salty App or website will receive free delivery.