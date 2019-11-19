 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Indulge in a whimsical pecan tart this Thanksgiving.EXPAND
Indulge in a whimsical pecan tart this Thanksgiving.
Courtesy of Bachour Miami

The Best Pies in Miami for Your Thanksgiving Table

Elena Vivas | November 19, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

Let's face it: The holidays are all about the sweets, and as Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, so does the anxiety of crafting the perfect homemade dessert. This year, scrap the insipid freezer-aisle pie crust and canned filling and snag an elegant Thanksgiving confection that will wow your guests and save your sanity.

Local bakeshops are rolling out delectable Thanksgiving treats, from whimsical pecan pastries to traditional pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin pie tart topped with Chantilly cream.EXPAND
Pumpkin pie tart topped with Chantilly cream.
Courtesy of Bachour Miami

Bachour Miami

2020 Salzedo St., Coconut Grove
305-203-0552
antoniobachour.com


Dollops of Chantilly cream topped with chocolate mushroom-like caps garnish Antonio Bachour's stunning pumpkin tart, which boasts a pâte sablée crust ($45). Another option is a whimsical pecan tart crowned with maple panna cotta and powdered sugar ($45). Each tart feeds about eight to ten people. Preorders are recommended.

Related Stories

The Best Pies in Miami for Your Thanksgiving TableEXPAND
Courtesy of Chug's Diner

Chug's Diner

3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-534-8722 
chugsdiner.com


For traditionalists, Chug's in Coconut Grove is offering an array of classic pies, including pumpkin, apple streusel, and cranberry ginger. A whole pie costs $35. Add flan or tres leches ($4 each) for the ultimate Miami Thanksgiving. Orders must be placed two days in advance, so call ahead for pickup. Chug's will be closed Thanksgiving Day, so pick up your pies Wednesday, November 27.

Oeey-gooey guava berry pie.EXPAND
Oeey-gooey guava berry pie.
Courtesy of Fireman Derek's

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com


Fireman Derek's is a one-stop shop for all of your pie needs. The beloved bake shop, with locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove, offers a slew of holiday pies. Top picks are the Miami-inspired guava berry pie, bursting with fresh fruit filling, and an outrageous pumpkin pie, made with a flour crust, spiced pumpkin filling, whipped cream, and a caramel streusel topping. Order yours for $30 before this Sunday, November 24.

Try this classic pumpkin pie for the holidays.EXPAND
Try this classic pumpkin pie for the holidays.
Courtesy of Madruga Bakery/ Laura Arredono

Madruga Bakery

1430 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-262-6130
madrugabakery.com


Located in the heart of Coral Gables the rustic-bread shop Madruga Bakery offers wholesome riffs on classics. Pie options include brown butter pumpkin adorned with puff pastry leaves ($25) and a rum-scented pecan pie brimming with toasted pecans and brown sugar ($34). The last day to place an order is Wednesday, November 27, for a Thanksgiving pickup.

Mini white chocolate cranberry pies from Pink Pie.EXPAND
Mini white chocolate cranberry pies from Pink Pie.
Courtesy of Pink Pie

Pink Pie

170 NW 26th St., Miami

954-744-0214
pinkpie.com
Pink Pie's miniature confections save you the slicing and come in perfect individual servings. The shop's impressive Thanksgiving menu includes a slew of festive flavors, such as cinnamon bun apple — a Granny Smith apple filling nestled inside a snickerdoodle crust; white chocolate and cranberry; and chai sweet potato — a vegan, gluten-free delight crafted with a chai-chocolate crust, sweet potato filling, and a toasted marshmallow top. A dozen pies costs $32. Preorders are accepted until Sunday, November 24, and are highly recommended.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >