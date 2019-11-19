The Best Pies in Miami for Your Thanksgiving Table

Let's face it: The holidays are all about the sweets, and as Thanksgiving swiftly approaches, so does the anxiety of crafting the perfect homemade dessert. This year, scrap the insipid freezer-aisle pie crust and canned filling and snag an elegant Thanksgiving confection that will wow your guests and save your sanity.
Local bakeshops are rolling out delectable Thanksgiving treats, from whimsical pecan pastries to traditional pumpkin pie.
Bachour Miami2020 Salzedo St., Coconut Grove
305-203-0552
antoniobachour.com
Dollops of Chantilly cream topped with chocolate mushroom-like caps garnish Antonio Bachour's stunning pumpkin tart, which boasts a pâte sablée crust ($45). Another option is a whimsical pecan tart crowned with maple panna cotta and powdered sugar ($45). Each tart feeds about eight to ten people. Preorders are recommended.
Chug's Diner3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-534-8722
chugsdiner.com
For traditionalists, Chug's in Coconut Grove is offering an array of classic pies, including pumpkin, apple streusel, and cranberry ginger. A whole pie costs $35. Add flan or tres leches ($4 each) for the ultimate Miami Thanksgiving. Orders must be placed two days in advance, so call ahead for pickup. Chug's will be closed Thanksgiving Day, so pick up your pies Wednesday, November 27.
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-703-3623
3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
786-502-2396
firemandereks.com
Fireman Derek's is a one-stop shop for all of your pie needs. The beloved bake shop, with locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove, offers a slew of holiday pies. Top picks are the Miami-inspired guava berry pie, bursting with fresh fruit filling, and an outrageous pumpkin pie, made with a flour crust, spiced pumpkin filling, whipped cream, and a caramel streusel topping. Order yours for $30 before this Sunday, November 24.
Madruga Bakery1430 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
305-262-6130
madrugabakery.com
Located in the heart of Coral Gables the rustic-bread shop Madruga Bakery offers wholesome riffs on classics. Pie options include brown butter pumpkin adorned with puff pastry leaves ($25) and a rum-scented pecan pie brimming with toasted pecans and brown sugar ($34). The last day to place an order is Wednesday, November 27, for a Thanksgiving pickup.
Pink Pie170 NW 26th St., Miami
954-744-0214
pinkpie.com
Pink Pie's miniature confections save you the slicing and come in perfect individual servings. The shop's impressive Thanksgiving menu includes a slew of festive flavors, such as cinnamon bun apple — a Granny Smith apple filling nestled inside a snickerdoodle crust; white chocolate and cranberry; and chai sweet potato — a vegan, gluten-free delight crafted with a chai-chocolate crust, sweet potato filling, and a toasted marshmallow top. A dozen pies costs $32. Preorders are accepted until Sunday, November 24, and are highly recommended.
