Five Places to Get Your Cinnamon Roll Fix While Knaus Berry Farm is Closed for Season

Luckily, there are plenty of places to get a cinnamon roll all year long. Whether it's a kosher rendition from one of the city's best bakers, a rainbow of flavors from a dedicated cinnamon-roll restaurant or delivery directly to your door, here are five of Miami's best cinnamon rolls, listed in alphabetical order.
Chef Adrianne Calvo's Cinnamon Buns11715 Sherri Ln., Miami
305-408-8386
chefadriannes.comChicago-born Miami chef Adrianne Calvo has been perfecting her cinnamon-roll recipe for more than 20 years, forever searching for that perfect, pillowy texture. Calvo uses a special proofing process and dough that blends three different types of flour and just a handful of natural ingredients — sea salt, cinnamon, and butter. For the past two years, those in the know have been ordering Calvo's giant, six-inch cinnamon rolls topped with whipped cream-cheese icing during Sunday brunch at her eponymous Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar, each one large enough for two to four people to share. It was the only time they were available to order until recently when the chef signed on to sell her massive rolls nationwide via the delivery platform Goldbelly.
Rolled10524 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-580-4891
instagram.com/rollednation Despite founding and operating a successful cookie delivery business with Night Owl Cookies, Miami entrepreneur Andrew Gonzalez had another passion project that couldn't be ignored. In 2022, in a former Night Owl Cookie space, he launched Rolled, a second type of sweet escape. The shop is dedicated to artisan cinnamon rolls served alongside coffee and tea. The menu covers everything from tres leches and cafecito to Funfetti and even a Night Owl cookie dough-infused roll that pays homage to Gonzalez's first business venture.
Sonny's Bakery18445 NE 19th Ave., Miami
305-682-8770
sonnysbakeryofnmb.com For years, North Miami Beach establishment Sonny's Bakery has been whipping up some of the area's most cinn-ful cinnamon rolls. While the bakery calls itself the "king of challah" and regularly sells out of favorite items like rugelach and babka, the rolls are equally delicious (and kosher). The pastry-style dough is wound into a tight coil resulting in a hefty sphere nearly the size of your hand, all of it literally oozing with cinnamon goodness.
Wicked Bread Co.Yellow Green Farmers Market
1940 N 30th Rd, Booth 358, Hollywood
305-912-7323
wickedbread.com Wicked Bread's Betty and Eddie Diaz opened Wicked Bread Co. at Yellow Green Farmers Market in February 2020 to offer one of the area's best cinnamon rolls. Their "OG" classic loaf can be ordered plain or topped with a choice of cream-cheese icing, condensed milk, maple glaze, chocolate, or guava at no charge. Gussied-up creations include a s'mores version, a chocolate loaf, a cinnamon rendition with a bacon-and-maple glaze, and the "Smack my Ass and Call me Cin-dy" — a cinnamon bread with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, condensed milk, and vanilla icing. Each loaf is large enough to share. Get them fresh every weekend, or have two loaves of cinnamon bread delivered straight to your door via their website ordering system.
Zak the Baker295 NW 26th St., Miami
786-294-0876
zakthebaker.com Zak the Baker has been serving fresh-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls since opening his Wynwood bakery in 2015. Today, they're among the most popular pastries sold. As many as 250 are sold daily via two batches — one at 7 a.m. and another at noon — and typically sell out within hours. When fresh out of the oven, the aroma of the butter brioche buns is hard to ignore. A pre-ferment process known as pâte fermentée yields maximum flavor and texture from the handful of simple ingredients. Each roll is baked individually, allowing for a consistent, uniform bite, and topped with a generous drizzle of simple sugar glaze.