The 11 Best Restaurants for Dessert in Miami

Over the years,has tried a plethora of incredible desserts at restaurants across Miami. However, some are so incredible that they illicit sweet dreams long after the last bite is done.They're the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day or any day (honestly, every day). Below,has compiled the ultimate list of the best desserts served at sit-down, fine-dining restaurants in Miami.From the out-of-control, delicious flavor explosion that is chef Adrianne Calvo's brown butter white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding with vanilla soft serve at Cracked by Chef Adrianne to the chocolate hazelnut cake from Carbone in Miami Beach, find the sweetest dessert in Miami hidden below.For lovers of Mediterranean food and desserts, look no further than Aba. Located on the ground level of Bal Harbour Shops, near Saks Fifth Avenue, this fine-dining experience offers a dessert menu with ingredients you might come across in Greece or Israel. With options like sticky date cake or halva with roasted grapes and marcona almonds, your date is sure to be impressed. Must order? The bougatsa is made with phyllo pastry, vanilla custard, cinnamon sugar streusel, and orange blossom. The stylish setting provides a romantic vibe with cream-colored furniture, green foliage, and yellow lights. Be sure to pair dessert with coffee or espresso from Beatrix Coffee Roasters or Jojo Tea's loose-leaf tea, both of which are served at the restaurant. Dessert wines are also on the menu, so ask your server which will pair best with your chosen sweet treat.Anyone who's ever been to Barton G. Restaurant in Miami Beach knows that you'll be wowed, jaw ajar, with nearly every meal. It's not so much about the taste, but about the works of art, you're about to ingest that are memorable. This restaurant takes the "wow" factor to another level. The dessert menu, in the $40 range, brings fun and over-the-top energy to any date, even if it's just among friends. Size matters here, and to experience that order the "Marie Antoinette," which comes with sky-high pink cotton candy atop a bust of the last queen of France. The "Dollar Dollar Bill Y'all" comes with a chocolate gold brick, s'mores, and dulce de leche with toasted marshmallow meringue. Your eyes and your mouth will be in for a treat.The hip Little Haiti spot run by chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer offers an ever-changing lineup of pastas designed to comfort and enchant. Look for pappardelle "Alla Lepre" — unctuous shreds of braised rabbit tangled with wide ribbons of pasta. It's not all about noodles here, however. Boia De offers plenty of non-pasta delights, including two incredible desserts that are truly divine. One is the chocolate budino made with hazelnut, salted caramel, and crème fraîche, and the second best is the crispy tiramisu. The editors of Florida's first Michelin Guide took note, as well, awarding the restaurant a Michelin star.The restaurant, which offers red-sauce classics in a buzzy setting, is a nearly impossible reservation. There's good reason, though: Carbone delivers, and its selection of desserts presented to your table is some of the best in Miami. The entire menu impresses, though, including a veal parmigiana and a Caesar salad made tableside. Carbone is pricey, but savvy diners aren't shy about indulging in the complimentary salumi, cheese, and bread and then sharing a handful of dishes around the table. But make sure to leave room for dessert. Must order? The chocolate hazelnut cake.Cracked is an underrated dessert destination. The brown butter white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding with vanilla soft serve covered in salted caramel sauce is to die for. Other delicious desserts offered at Cracked are the condensed milk ley lime pie, made with real key lime juice, condensed milk, graham crust, and vanilla soft-serve; the "Strawberry Fields" soft-serve sundae, made with vanilla soft-serve, cheesecake crumbles, fresh strawberries, graham dust; the candied corn flake ice cream pie, made with double candied corn flakes, whipped vanilla ice cream, and sea salt; and the dark chocolate Nutella croissant bread pudding with Nutella ganache and vanilla soft-serve.Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove offers live music Wednesdays through Saturdays. Jazz tunes, offered every Wednesday night, are the perfect mood enhancer while eating their chocolate cake, guava bread pudding, or key lime pie. If you have a more adventurous tongue, try the olive oil magic shell, which brings vanilla bean ice cream with a chocolate shell topping, buttered panko, olive oil, and sea salt.Parisian-style restaurant Pastis opened its doors less than a year ago and was bestowed the title of the "Best Restaurant in Wynwood" byin 2023. A new restaurant rarely opens with such fanfare as Pastis, but restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr made a smart choice when they opened the Miami outpost for the New York City favorite. Desserts range from $10 to $15 and include eclairs, vanilla bean crème brûlée, dark chocolate mousse, and passionfruit tarts. Vegetarian and gluten-free dessert options are also available. Dine inside and take in all the details, like white subway tiles and a curved zinc bar, or enjoy your sweets in the outdoor courtyard.As the decade turned, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson imported his Harlem Red Rooster to Overtown. Situated on the former site of Clyde Killens' pool hall, where Black stars from Aretha Franklin to Sam Cooke and Muhammad Ali used to mingle, the restaurant offers dishes that encompass influences from Africa, the Southern U.S., the Caribbean, and beyond, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022. Red Rooster ups the ante with a weekend brunch and the "Creamery," where you can get a cornbread-flavored ice cream cone or even order a plate of fried "yardbird" and biscuits with hot honey and jalapeño honey butter. The desserts are some of the best in the Magic City. Try the chocolate bourbon pecan pie with warm bourbon toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream or the sweet potato crème brûlée.Sexy Fish has more than good-looking fish. It has fine-lookin' desserts, too. This is your spot if you want to make a great first impression. Dazzle your tastebuds with the exotic fruit platter, the coconut semifreddo, or the vanilla cheesecake. Presentation is everything, and Sexy Fish delivers, so whip out your phone and post the mouth-watering creations to Instagram so your friends can see what all the hype is about. Suggested wine and sake pairings are listed under each dessert, leaving less room for guessing and more room for "sexy" sweets.Downtown Miami restaurant Soya e Pomodoro's motto is "simple food made with love." It's a favorite among locals for its homemade Italian food served in a historic 1920s building full of charm. Plus, the dessert menu is packed with simple yet elegant flavors. Try the panna cotta, an overstuffed cannoli, decadent and light Tiramisu, torta caprese, or hazelnut and pistachio ice cream. On select nights, live music travels through every inch of the building, making you feel like you're dining in Napoli.Tucked inside the breathtaking Pérez Art Museum Miami is the casual, airy restaurant Verde. It's noted restaurateur Stephen Starr's third Miami outpost and his third eatery nationwide attached to a cultural institution. Inside the café and on the museum's patio, ladies who lunch, hipsters, and young families meet to eat after a morning spent browsing the Herzog & de Meuron-designed museum. However, the real stars of the show are the pancakes. Whatever you do, order the strawberry and sweet mascarpone buttermilk pancakes with lemon curd, locally grown strawberry basil compote, and sweet whipped mascarpone.