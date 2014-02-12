 11 Best Miami Restaurants for Desserts | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Desserts

The 11 Best Restaurants for Dessert in Miami

Skip the savory dishes and go straight to dessert — here are 11 Miami restaurants where you'll find some of the city's sweetest treats.
February 8, 2024
The pancakes from Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami are delicious.
The pancakes from Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami are delicious. Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Share this:
Over the years, New Times has tried a plethora of incredible desserts at restaurants across Miami. However, some are so incredible that they illicit sweet dreams long after the last bite is done.

They're the perfect dessert for Valentine's Day or any day (honestly, every day). Below, New Times has compiled the ultimate list of the best desserts served at sit-down, fine-dining restaurants in Miami.

From the out-of-control, delicious flavor explosion that is chef Adrianne Calvo's brown butter white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding with vanilla soft serve at Cracked by Chef Adrianne to the chocolate hazelnut cake from Carbone in Miami Beach, find the sweetest dessert in Miami hidden below.
click to enlarge Aba's bougatsa on a plate
Aba's bougatsa is made with phyllo pastry, vanilla custard, cinnamon sugar streusel, and orange blossom.
Aba photo

Aba at Bal Harbour Shops

9700 Collins Ave., Ste. 101, Bal Harbour
305-677-2840
abarestaurants.com
For lovers of Mediterranean food and desserts, look no further than Aba. Located on the ground level of Bal Harbour Shops, near Saks Fifth Avenue, this fine-dining experience offers a dessert menu with ingredients you might come across in Greece or Israel. With options like sticky date cake or halva with roasted grapes and marcona almonds, your date is sure to be impressed. Must order? The bougatsa is made with phyllo pastry, vanilla custard, cinnamon sugar streusel, and orange blossom. The stylish setting provides a romantic vibe with cream-colored furniture, green foliage, and yellow lights. Be sure to pair dessert with coffee or espresso from Beatrix Coffee Roasters or Jojo Tea's loose-leaf tea, both of which are served at the restaurant. Dessert wines are also on the menu, so ask your server which will pair best with your chosen sweet treat.
click to enlarge A lavish dessert tray with gold-covered chocolate and cakes
Barton G.'s over-the-top desserts are an experience unto themselves.
Barton G. photo

Barton G.

1427 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-672-8881
bartong.com
Anyone who's ever been to Barton G. Restaurant in Miami Beach knows that you'll be wowed, jaw ajar, with nearly every meal. It's not so much about the taste, but about the works of art, you're about to ingest that are memorable. This restaurant takes the "wow" factor to another level. The dessert menu, in the $40 range, brings fun and over-the-top energy to any date, even if it's just among friends. Size matters here, and to experience that order the "Marie Antoinette," which comes with sky-high pink cotton candy atop a bust of the last queen of France. The "Dollar Dollar Bill Y'all" comes with a chocolate gold brick, s'mores, and dulce de leche with toasted marshmallow meringue. Your eyes and your mouth will be in for a treat.
click to enlarge Boia De's tiramisu on a plate
Boia De's crispy tiramisu
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Boia De

5205 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-209-6310
boiaderestaurant.com
The hip Little Haiti spot run by chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer offers an ever-changing lineup of pastas designed to comfort and enchant. Look for pappardelle "Alla Lepre" — unctuous shreds of braised rabbit tangled with wide ribbons of pasta. It's not all about noodles here, however. Boia De offers plenty of non-pasta delights, including two incredible desserts that are truly divine. One is the chocolate budino made with hazelnut, salted caramel, and crème fraîche, and the second best is the crispy tiramisu. The editors of Florida's first Michelin Guide took note, as well, awarding the restaurant a Michelin star.
click to enlarge A chocolate cake with a dollop of cream on a plate
The chocolate hazelnut cake at Carbone
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Carbone

49 Collins Ave., Miami
carbonemiami.com
The restaurant, which offers red-sauce classics in a buzzy setting, is a nearly impossible reservation. There's good reason, though: Carbone delivers, and its selection of desserts presented to your table is some of the best in Miami. The entire menu impresses, though, including a veal parmigiana and a Caesar salad made tableside. Carbone is pricey, but savvy diners aren't shy about indulging in the complimentary salumi, cheese, and bread and then sharing a handful of dishes around the table. But make sure to leave room for dessert. Must order? The chocolate hazelnut cake.
click to enlarge Vanilla soft-serve ice cream over bread pudding
The brown butter, white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding with vanilla soft serve at Cracked by Chef Adriane
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Cracked by Chef Adrianne

7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami
305-665-5820
igotcracked.com
Cracked is an underrated dessert destination. The brown butter white chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding with vanilla soft serve covered in salted caramel sauce is to die for. Other delicious desserts offered at Cracked are the condensed milk ley lime pie, made with real key lime juice, condensed milk, graham crust, and vanilla soft-serve; the "Strawberry Fields" soft-serve sundae, made with vanilla soft-serve, cheesecake crumbles, fresh strawberries, graham dust; the candied corn flake ice cream pie, made with double candied corn flakes, whipped vanilla ice cream, and sea salt; and the dark chocolate Nutella croissant bread pudding with Nutella ganache and vanilla soft-serve.
click to enlarge French toast on a blue plate
Coquito french toast at Glass & Vine
Glass & Vine photo

Glass & Vine

2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove
305-200-5268
glassandvine.com
Glass & Vine in Coconut Grove offers live music Wednesdays through Saturdays. Jazz tunes, offered every Wednesday night, are the perfect mood enhancer while eating their chocolate cake, guava bread pudding, or key lime pie. If you have a more adventurous tongue, try the olive oil magic shell, which brings vanilla bean ice cream with a chocolate shell topping, buttered panko, olive oil, and sea salt.
click to enlarge Chocolate dessert puffs on a plate
The profiteroles at Pastis Miami
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Pastis Miami

380 NW 26th St., Miami
305-686-3050
pastismiami.com
Parisian-style restaurant Pastis opened its doors less than a year ago and was bestowed the title of the "Best Restaurant in Wynwood" by New Times in 2023. A new restaurant rarely opens with such fanfare as Pastis, but restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr made a smart choice when they opened the Miami outpost for the New York City favorite. Desserts range from $10 to $15 and include eclairs, vanilla bean crème brûlée, dark chocolate mousse, and passionfruit tarts. Vegetarian and gluten-free dessert options are also available. Dine inside and take in all the details, like white subway tiles and a curved zinc bar, or enjoy your sweets in the outdoor courtyard.
click to enlarge French toast on a plate
The desserts at Red Rooster Overtown are one-of-a-kind.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com
As the decade turned, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson imported his Harlem Red Rooster to Overtown. Situated on the former site of Clyde Killens' pool hall, where Black stars from Aretha Franklin to Sam Cooke and Muhammad Ali used to mingle, the restaurant offers dishes that encompass influences from Africa, the Southern U.S., the Caribbean, and beyond, earning a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022. Red Rooster ups the ante with a weekend brunch and the "Creamery," where you can get a cornbread-flavored ice cream cone or even order a plate of fried "yardbird" and biscuits with hot honey and jalapeño honey butter. The desserts are some of the best in the Magic City. Try the chocolate bourbon pecan pie with warm bourbon toffee sauce and vanilla ice cream or the sweet potato crème brûlée.
click to enlarge A variety of desserts on a plate
Sexy Fish has fine-looking desserts.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Sexy Fish

1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-889-7888
sexyfishmiami.com
Sexy Fish has more than good-looking fish. It has fine-lookin' desserts, too. This is your spot if you want to make a great first impression. Dazzle your tastebuds with the exotic fruit platter, the coconut semifreddo, or the vanilla cheesecake. Presentation is everything, and Sexy Fish delivers, so whip out your phone and post the mouth-watering creations to Instagram so your friends can see what all the hype is about. Suggested wine and sake pairings are listed under each dessert, leaving less room for guessing and more room for "sexy" sweets.
click to enlarge Tiramisu dusted with chocolate on a plate
The tiramisu from Soya & Pomodoro is light and airy.
Soya & Pomodoro photo

Soya e Pomodoro

120 NE First St., Miami
305-381-9511
soyaepomodoro.com
Downtown Miami restaurant Soya e Pomodoro's motto is "simple food made with love." It's a favorite among locals for its homemade Italian food served in a historic 1920s building full of charm. Plus, the dessert menu is packed with simple yet elegant flavors. Try the panna cotta, an overstuffed cannoli, decadent and light Tiramisu, torta caprese, or hazelnut and pistachio ice cream. On select nights, live music travels through every inch of the building, making you feel like you're dining in Napoli.
click to enlarge Pancakes and jam on a plate
The pancakes from Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-8282
pamm.org/dining
Tucked inside the breathtaking Pérez Art Museum Miami is the casual, airy restaurant Verde. It's noted restaurateur Stephen Starr's third Miami outpost and his third eatery nationwide attached to a cultural institution. Inside the café and on the museum's patio, ladies who lunch, hipsters, and young families meet to eat after a morning spent browsing the Herzog & de Meuron-designed museum. However, the real stars of the show are the pancakes. Whatever you do, order the strawberry and sweet mascarpone buttermilk pancakes with lemon curd, locally grown strawberry basil compote, and sweet whipped mascarpone.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Caitlin Granfield
Caitlin Granfield
Contact: Caitlin Granfield
Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times who loves to explore new restaurants and share the stories of her community. A Miami native, Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and started her career as a digital journalist at WSVN-7 News. She later went on to work as a digital journalist for WPLG Local 10 News.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Trending

Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

Openings & Closings

Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

By Cindy Ferreiro
Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

Openings & Closings

Popular Monte Carlo Restaurant Avenue 31 Café Opens at Bal Harbour Shops

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Colombian Restaurant Brands Are Finding a Second Home in Miami

Food & Drink News

Colombian Restaurant Brands Are Finding a Second Home in Miami

By Luis Gomez
These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

Desserts

These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation