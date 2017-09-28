Stephen Starr's El Vez Coming to the W Fort Lauderdale

Restaurateur Stephen Starr will bring another of his concepts to South Florida when El Vez opens at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel, joining his Steak 954 at the beachfront resort.

The original El Vez opened in Starr's home base of Philadelphia in 2004. The restaurant, named after the man El Vez, who bills himself as "the Mexican Elvis," serves Mexican-American favorites such as guacamole, tacos, and nachos in a casual, party-like setting. About three years ago, an El Vez outpost opened in New York City's Financial District with a more rustic vibe.

Though the Fort Lauderdale restaurant marks the third El Vez, not much is known about exactly what the space will look like. Starr has been known to open several restaurants under the same name but change decor and menus to better suit the neighborhood in which they reside. A good example is the Continental, a retro concept that changes from martini bar to diner depending upon its location.