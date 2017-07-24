menu

Stephen Starr's Retro Foray Onto South Beach, the Continental, Has Closed

Stephen Starr's Retro Foray Onto South Beach, the Continental, Has Closed

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 11:02 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Take one last look at the Continental.
Take one last look at the Continental.
billwisserphoto.com
A A

July is proving to be a bad month on Collins Avenue's 23rd block. Last week, Tom Colicchio announced his Beachcraft at the 1 Hotel South Beach would close at the end of this year. And now Stephen Starr's the Continental, a retro oasis tucked into the revamped Ankara Motel, has shuttered, according to Philly.com. The Philadelphia restaurateur confirmed his Miami Beach location closed after dinner service this past Sunday.

"I think it’s the location," Starr said. "It was challenging getting people to come that were locals."

The death knell of two big-name Beach restaurants in the span of two weeks might signal the end of South Beach as a destination for celebrity chefs and restaurateurs.

"The Beach isn't necessarily the best place for a restaurant anymore," Starr said, though he noted his partnership with Justin Smillie at Upland in SoBe's South of Fifth neighborhood is doing well.

The Continental opened in late 2015 after Starr undertook a $6 million revamp of the space. Towering glass windows surrounded a midcentury-modern dining room filled with green and blue banquettes abutting red Formica tables and verdant faux foliage. The Cadillac-pink menu offered fried bufala mozzarella, a build-your-own sushi box, sizzling Chinese-American dishes, and not a hint of stuffiness.

What will come next for Starr, who lords over Bal Harbour's Makoto and Le Zoo, is unclear. The restaurateur in recent years has taken a turn from opening concept places to ones driven by chefs such as Smillie and Peter Serpico, formerly of Momofuku Ko, whose eponymous place sits in central Philly a few blocks from the Delaware River.

The key to working with such talents is letting them do what they do best but also setting up a kitchen that allows them to replicate it flawlessly night in and night out. Still, Miami Beach is proving to be a tough sell.

"Most of these guys want to stay in New York or L.A.," Starr said. "We have to convince them to move to Miami and stay."

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
