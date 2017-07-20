The Five Best Tacos to Try at Plomo in Coral Gables

EXPAND Courtesy of Plomo

Plomo, Miracle Mile's first tequila and taco bar, is now open in Coral Gables (230 Miracle Mile).

Created by the Atomic Group, known for popular Coral Gables eateries such as Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Copper 29, this Mexican-style speakeasy is replete with tortilla-wrapped meat and vegetable varieties, paired with dozens of different tequilas and mezcals.

A large part of Plomo's menu is dedicated to tacos ($3-$5), with nearly a dozen different variations stuffed with chicken, steak, pork, seafood, egg, or vegetables. Also available, find a quinoa and avocado salad ($12), guacamole made with lime, cilantro, and tomatoes with a pinch of sunflower seeds ($9), and corn prepared with lime aioli and queso fresco.

There's also a selection of tequila flights. Choose between economy class ($20), which includes three varieties such as Fortaleza Blanco, Blue Nectar Blanco, and Casa Noble Crystal; business class ($40), equipped with Casa Noble Reposado, Don Julio Anejo, and Don Julio Anejo 70; first class ($55), with Casa Noble Extra Anejo, Don Julio 1942, and Gran Patron Piedra; and the smoking section ($30), which comes with three mezcals including Vida Del Maguye, Illegal Anejo, and Los Amantes Anejo.

During your first visit to Plomo, here are the five best tacos to try.

Consider dining on a Tuesday, where the restaurant offers $8 Don Julio punch, $8 Captain Morgan punch, $5 Don Julio shots, and all tacos for $3.

EXPAND El Guero Taco Courtesy of Plomo

1. El Guero Taco

This crispy taco comes stuffed with beer-battered shrimp within a soft flour tortilla. Creamy chipotle aioli is squeezed on top with a handful of pickled onions. Pair your plate with Plomo's mule ($12), which includes hints of lemongrass, lime juice, and ginger beer.

EXPAND El Muro Taco Courtesy of Plomo

2. El Muro Taco

For something meaty, the El Muro taco features slices of pork marinated in a sweet and smoky pastor sauce. Then, it is garnished with pineapple, onions, and cilantro. Sip on a Zona Rosa ($13), a sweet tequila cocktail flavored with acai berries.

EXPAND El Taco Volador with tuna tartare Courtesy of Plomo

3. El Taco Volador

Choose between tuna or salmon tartare in-between a crunchy tortilla, topped with habanero salsa and chipotle aioli. Order the El Pistoleros ($13) along with it, which is a tequila cocktail flavored with a spicy yellow pepper syrup and lime juice served with a grasshoppe salt rim.