10 Best Strip Clubs in Miami

Maybe you're a SoundCloud rapper buying a VIP table for clout. Maybe you're a student of the acrobatic arts conducting field studies. Or maybe you go for the scrumptious chicken wings but stay for the meaty, glitter-coated thighs.
Whatever motivates you to enter the black-lit confines of a warehouse-turned-titty bar, Miami offers a wide array of venues providing high-quality adult entertainment. We've compiled an alphabetical list of the top destinations for exotic dancing.
Bellas Cabaret885 E. 14th St., Hialeah
305-887-1550
bellascabaret.comIn the City of Progress, Bellas has mastered rolling out the red carpet for blue-collar citizens who want to support their local go-go dancers who recently arrived from Central America and South America, as well as the Caribbean. Patrons enjoy a three-hour happy hour every night with $50 Champagne rooms, $20 hookah sessions, and $150 bottle service, among other specials. And VIP packages won't drain your bank account until the next payday. This club relies on zero gimmicks to retain a loyal clientele that appreciates Bellas' neighborhood dive vibes. Daily 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Booby Trap on the River3615 NW South River Dr., Miami
305-637-9200
myboobytrap.comThis is a strip club that lives up to its name. Tucked away in a grungy industrial district along the Miami River, the Booby Trap ensnares partygoers around the clock with its 24-hour liquor license. Two-for-one happy hour specials from noon until 7 p.m. attract a decent day-drinking crowd. But the real fun begins at 5 a.m., last call at other watering holes in the Magic City. The entire floor is covered in dollar bills from nonstop rainmaking. Booby Trap is also a top spot for A-list rappers to commiserate with one another. At a recent soiree for Lil Wayne, other hip-hop royalty in the house included Drake, Lil Dirk, Lil Baby, and 42 Dugg. Daily 24/7.
G5ive Miami337 NW 170th St., North Miami Beach
305-917-4548
g5ive.comThe twerking taking place at G5ive is like flying through a thunderstorm. Expect a lot of turbulence from all the cheeks clapping. Perched on a corner in a long row of warehouses, this gentlemen's club turns up on Thursday nights when Miami's number one stripper wrangler, Disco Rick, hosts his Next Level party. G5ive features a daily six-hour happy hour that ends at 10 p.m. with $6 well drinks, $8 premium liquor drinks, and $75 bottles. Daily 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Gold Rush Cabaret7770 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-631-2564
goldrushcabaret.comFor the upper crust of Miami's Upper Eastside, Gold Rush is about decadent indulgence. As you enter this converted movie theater, the door personnel welcome you with the same level of respect regardless of whether you get in free by signing up for the guest list or for buying a VIP table for the night. Dancers accessorize their revealing outfits with sparkly jewelry and approach guests with charming etiquette. Gold Rush is also big on throwing parties that coincide with major special events like Miami Music Week, Miami Grand Prix, and the Exxxotica Expo. Daily 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
King of Diamonds7020 NW 72nd Ave, Miami
305-766-7952
kingofdiamonds305.comWhen the original King of Diamonds shuttered in 2018 after being evicted from its longtime spot in Miami Gardens, it marked the end of an unprecedented run for a strip club that became part of the hip-hop lexicon. But a couple of years ago, a new ownership group reopened KOD near Medley, aiming to reclaim its crown as the 305's finest strip club. Recently, KOD restarted its popular Fight Night parties on Mondays when patrons make it rain for female boxers duking it out on the main stage turned into a boxing ring. Daily 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The Office250 NE 183rd St., Miami Gardens
305-627-3456
https://www.instagram.com/theofficemiami1
Management at the Office knows exactly what guests need to unwind after a long day of putting in work. When the clock strikes 5 p.m., $50 will buy all you can drink for three hours. By the time happy hour ends, the party is so lit that dancers are walking off stage with large black garbage bags overflowing with dollar bills. On weekends, the club is usually packed with people rubbing shoulders from the bars to the VIP lounges to the stages. Daily noon to 6 a.m.
Playmates Miami3875 Shipping Ave., Miami
306-446-8346
playmatesclubmiami.comIn an alley on the outskirts of Coral Gables, you'll find Playmates Miami, a low-key lounge with a stellar roster of exotic dancers. The daily five-hour happy hour offers two-for-one drink specials and $150 bottles. Expect to pay a cover charge of $15 before 8 p.m. and $20 after. Playmates Miami, formerly the Alley Cat, offers a no-frills experience for strip club aficionados looking for a chill spot to have a drink and enjoy super discreet lap dances. Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 5 a.m., Saturday 4 p.m. to 5 a.m., and Sunday 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Sexxy Lady Cabaret1792 NW 79th St., Miami
305-691-5032
sexxyladycabaret.comFormerly the Foxxy Lady, this establishment is among the O.G. strip clubs in the 305. The strip club first opened in 1983 and has been serving up bodacious booty dancing ever since. Despite its age, Sexxy Lady is stepping into the digital age with high heels. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the club grants free entry to any guest who signs up for Stripperfans.com, a website that offers dancers a platform to create content and conduct video calls and livestreams with their simps like OnlyFans. Sexxy Lady also has a food truck in the parking lot serving Haitian and other Caribbean cuisine. Daily 2 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tootsie's Cabaret150 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens
305-651-5822
tootsiescabaret.comWith 76,000 square feet to play with, Tootsie's bills itself as the world's largest strip club. The cavernous warehouse features six stages, including a 400-plus-square-foot main stage, six full bars, 300 high-definition televisions, VIP luxury suites, two restaurants, and two 32-foot-tall stripper poles. With all that room, expect to be overrun by platoons of strippers vying for dollars. While the cover charge is reasonable at $10 for women and $15 for men, balling out at Tootsie's is gonna burn holes in your pockets. Bottle packages range from $575 to $2,000 — and that's not including lap dances. Daily noon to 6 a.m.