Plomo, Miracle Miles' First Tequila and Taco Bar, to Open in July

Miami is replete with Mexican-inspired joints that specialize in tortilla-wrapped meat and vegetables. Just think — There's Coyo in Wynwood, Taquiza and Lolo's Surf Cantina in South Beach, and Tacology in Brickell. In about a month, Miami will add one more to the list: Plomo, a tequila and taco bar coming to 230 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

Created by the Atomic Group, which is known for popular Coral Gables outposts like Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar and Copper 29, Plomo emulates a Mexican-style speakeasy, featuring a dimly-lit design with colored skulls painted across its walls, cactuses set on tables, and a ivy-colored plant ceiling.

Though many details surrounding Plomo's debut are under wraps, a sneak peek into the menu reveals a restaurant centered around tacos. There are 11 different tortilla-wrapped varieties available, stocked with chicken, steak, pork, seafood, egg and a vegetarian option.

Once opened, opt for the el Muro, made with pork al pastor, then stuffed with pineapple, onions, and cilantro; the el Guero, packed with with beer battered shrimp, creamy chipotle aioli, and pickled onions hugged in a flour tortilla; the el no Mames, with potato, eggs, and chorizo; and the el Taco Volador, filled with salmon or tuna tartar, habanero salsa, and chipotle aioli. Tacos range from $3 to $4.50 each. Other menu options include salads, large Mexican-inspired plates to share, and a selection of desserts.

Food aside, the restaurant will be stocked with more than 65 different different tequila and mezcal varieties. Happy hour, ladies night, and other weekly events centered around Plomo's expansive bar are expected to come, as well as taco Tuesday and a weekend brunch.

The opening, which is slated for sometime in July, will mark Miracle Miles' first taco and tequila joint ever.

