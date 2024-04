10 Best Places to Go Stoned in Miami

Hobie Island Beach Park Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami

Julia & Henry’s 200 E. Flagler St., Miami

786-703-2126

juliaandhenrys.com

Lagniappe 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-576-0108

lagniappehouse.com

Maurice A. Ferré Park 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-358-7550

bayfrontparkmiami.com

Miami Sound Bar 123 SE Second Ave., Miami

786-809-0900

miamisound.bar

Pérez Art Museum Miami 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-3000

pamm.org

Planetarium at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-434-9600

frostscience.org

Puttshack 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-233-7888

puttshack.com

Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach 1212 Lincoln Rd., Sixth Level, Miami Beach

rooftopcinemaclubusa.com

Superblue 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami

786-697-3405

superblue.com

Despite popular belief, not everyone wants to smoke some indica or take edibles and turn into a couch potato. There are those who like to go on a Mary-Jane-infused adventure . Luckily, Miami has plenty of places to visit while high — places that are perhaps even more entertaining while under the influence.So strap in, turn on your favorite Snoop Dogg or trap-era Bad Bunny playlist, and take a look at some of the spots, in alphabetical order, thathas deemed worthy of visiting while stoned.New TimesGenerally, in Miami, everyone’s favorite spot to enjoy a joint or head over once the edibles hit is the beach. The mixture of the ocean sounds, a bit of sunlight, and speakers blasting tunes make for a good time. But avoid the chaos of South Beach or the family-friendly spots like Crandon Park and opt for the low-key Hobie Island Beach Park (AKA Windsurfer Beach). It's the first beach that you'll come upon once you're on the Rickenbacker Causeway, and the sunset views and vibes are immaculate. It’s cozy and calm, which makes it no surprise that it’s a local favorite. There’s also an assortment of food trucks that like to park themselves nearby in case you start getting hungry.Once those munchies start kicking in, there is no better place to show up than Julia & Henry’s, the food hall in downtown Miami. With more than 25 eateries spread across three floors, it's the go-to spot for any craving. The food variety includes burgers, ramen, arepas, french crepes, and ice cream. There are also craft beer, wine, and spritz bars if you want a real adventure.Edgewater wine bar Lagniappe has the kind of outdoor patio setup perfect for those "meaning of life" conversations with all your friends. You can also the groovy jazz music that fills the main room on any night of the week, or have some cheese and meats that you only know of because you watched all ofSometimes, you just want to take it easy and take a stroll through the park. Embrace a bit of nature without having to leave the city. Maurice A. Ferré Park offers that and more. With a gorgeous view of the city on one side and Biscayne Bay on the other, It’s a gorgeous, breezy space. There are also the sculptures, including the Dogs and Cats Walkway Sculpture Gardens, which isn't terribly exciting or interesting — but that's what the weed is for.On the more intimate and chill side of things is Miami Sound Bar, a groovy hidden gem in downtown Miami. Some of Miami’s finest DJs come here to spin on vinyl all the time to create a soulful atmosphere for you to relax and lose yourself to the music. The soft red, suede seats, and couches are there for you to fixate over and run your fingers into over and over. If you’re someone who doesn’t mind getting crossed a bit, there are plenty of delicious cocktails to order. The Brooklyn-style pizza shop next door is the perfect place to hit to satisfy those late-night cravings.Look at some of the finest contemporary art Miami has to offer — after you spark up, of course. Along with its permanent collection, PAMM has a continuous rotation of exhibits that seem to be made for enjoying while feeling hazy. Like most museums, it also regularly presents immersive art installations that tickle all the senses. And once you're done, you can enjoy the waterfront terrace with a great view of Government Cut.The only place to go when you're high is outer space, and the Frost Science Museum's planetarium is a stoner’s playground. As you lose yourself in all the stars and nebulas, the 16-million-color, 8K projector displays some of the most trippy visuals. The 23.5-degree tilted, 67-foot-long dome screen makes everything feel closer than ever. The planetarium also hosts laser shows — the original stoner experience — complete with music from acts like Led Zepplin, Bad Bunny, the Rolling Stones, and Taylor Swift.Minigolf is generally fun, but minigolf when you’re high is where the real magic is. Located in Brickell’s City Centre, Putthack prides itself on having unique course and games along with an amazing food and drink menu. No one who goes to play minigolf is good at golf, so playing it high is even more fun. The best part is that if you come after 8 p.m., the no-one-under-18 policy kicks in, ensuring that you get to enjoy your high.What’s more fun than being stoned at the movies? Being high and watching movies on a rooftop in Miami Beach. With mesmerizing views of the city, high-quality audio and video, and a full bar with concessions, what’s not to love about this spot? Rooftop Cinema Club screens everything from blockbuster movies to cult classics, so your hardest choice is going to be what you're going to see.Superblue is a giant, immersive art experience spanning more than 50,000 square feet in Allapattah. Let your stoned mind be inspired by the wall-to-wall moving art from artists such as JR, James Turrell, Es Devlin, and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. There are entire digital worlds made to captivate you and make for one hell of a trip. As you’re high out of your mind, engage with all the sensory art and interactive spaces. Just don’t get paranoid at the biometric art that follows the beat of your heart.