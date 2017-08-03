10 Best Places to Go Stoned in Miami

So strap in, turn on your favorite Snoop Dogg or trap-era Bad Bunny playlist, and take a look at some of the spots, in alphabetical order, that New Times has deemed worthy of visiting while stoned.
Editor's note: While New Times is recommending these places, recreational marijuana remains illegal in Florida, and sparking up in public is frowned upon. It's best to be discreet or consume before you visit these locations.
Hobie Island Beach ParkRickenbacker Causeway, MiamiGenerally, in Miami, everyone’s favorite spot to enjoy a joint or head over once the edibles hit is the beach. The mixture of the ocean sounds, a bit of sunlight, and speakers blasting tunes make for a good time. But avoid the chaos of South Beach or the family-friendly spots like Crandon Park and opt for the low-key Hobie Island Beach Park (AKA Windsurfer Beach). It's the first beach that you'll come upon once you're on the Rickenbacker Causeway, and the sunset views and vibes are immaculate. It’s cozy and calm, which makes it no surprise that it’s a local favorite. There’s also an assortment of food trucks that like to park themselves nearby in case you start getting hungry.
Julia & Henry’s200 E. Flagler St., Miami
786-703-2126
juliaandhenrys.comOnce those munchies start kicking in, there is no better place to show up than Julia & Henry’s, the food hall in downtown Miami. With more than 25 eateries spread across three floors, it's the go-to spot for any craving. The food variety includes burgers, ramen, arepas, french crepes, and ice cream. There are also craft beer, wine, and spritz bars if you want a real adventure.
Lagniappe3425 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0108
lagniappehouse.com Edgewater wine bar Lagniappe has the kind of outdoor patio setup perfect for those "meaning of life" conversations with all your friends. You can also the groovy jazz music that fills the main room on any night of the week, or have some cheese and meats that you only know of because you watched all of The Sopranos.
Maurice A. Ferré Park1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-358-7550
bayfrontparkmiami.comSometimes, you just want to take it easy and take a stroll through the park. Embrace a bit of nature without having to leave the city. Maurice A. Ferré Park offers that and more. With a gorgeous view of the city on one side and Biscayne Bay on the other, It’s a gorgeous, breezy space. There are also the sculptures, including the Dogs and Cats Walkway Sculpture Gardens, which isn't terribly exciting or interesting — but that's what the weed is for.
Miami Sound Bar123 SE Second Ave., Miami
786-809-0900
miamisound.barOn the more intimate and chill side of things is Miami Sound Bar, a groovy hidden gem in downtown Miami. Some of Miami’s finest DJs come here to spin on vinyl all the time to create a soulful atmosphere for you to relax and lose yourself to the music. The soft red, suede seats, and couches are there for you to fixate over and run your fingers into over and over. If you’re someone who doesn’t mind getting crossed a bit, there are plenty of delicious cocktails to order. The Brooklyn-style pizza shop next door is the perfect place to hit to satisfy those late-night cravings.
Pérez Art Museum Miami1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-3000
pamm.orgLook at some of the finest contemporary art Miami has to offer — after you spark up, of course. Along with its permanent collection, PAMM has a continuous rotation of exhibits that seem to be made for enjoying while feeling hazy. Like most museums, it also regularly presents immersive art installations that tickle all the senses. And once you're done, you can enjoy the waterfront terrace with a great view of Government Cut.
Planetarium at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-434-9600
frostscience.orgThe only place to go when you're high is outer space, and the Frost Science Museum's planetarium is a stoner’s playground. As you lose yourself in all the stars and nebulas, the 16-million-color, 8K projector displays some of the most trippy visuals. The 23.5-degree tilted, 67-foot-long dome screen makes everything feel closer than ever. The planetarium also hosts laser shows — the original stoner experience — complete with music from acts like Led Zepplin, Bad Bunny, the Rolling Stones, and Taylor Swift.
Puttshack701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-233-7888
puttshack.comMinigolf is generally fun, but minigolf when you’re high is where the real magic is. Located in Brickell’s City Centre, Putthack prides itself on having unique course and games along with an amazing food and drink menu. No one who goes to play minigolf is good at golf, so playing it high is even more fun. The best part is that if you come after 8 p.m., the no-one-under-18 policy kicks in, ensuring that you get to enjoy your high.
Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach1212 Lincoln Rd., Sixth Level, Miami Beach
rooftopcinemaclubusa.comWhat’s more fun than being stoned at the movies? Being high and watching movies on a rooftop in Miami Beach. With mesmerizing views of the city, high-quality audio and video, and a full bar with concessions, what’s not to love about this spot? Rooftop Cinema Club screens everything from blockbuster movies to cult classics, so your hardest choice is going to be what you're going to see.
Superblue1101 NW 23rd St., Miami
786-697-3405
superblue.comSuperblue is a giant, immersive art experience spanning more than 50,000 square feet in Allapattah. Let your stoned mind be inspired by the wall-to-wall moving art from artists such as JR, James Turrell, Es Devlin, and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer. There are entire digital worlds made to captivate you and make for one hell of a trip. As you’re high out of your mind, engage with all the sensory art and interactive spaces. Just don’t get paranoid at the biometric art that follows the beat of your heart.