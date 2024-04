Where to Shop on Record Store Day 2024 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

click to enlarge Lucky Records will host DJs and a vintage market for RSD. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Lucky Records 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

833-735-5929

luckyrecordsmiami.com

click to enlarge Even at its new location, Radio-Active remains one of the best places to shop for vinyl in South Florida. Radio-Active Records photo

Radio-Active Records 5975 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 130, Fort Lauderdale

954-762-9488

radio-active-records.com

The Record Rack 207 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach

954-783-5004

instagram.com/therecordrackflorida

click to enlarge In addition to RSD releases, Sweat Records will offer free bites and beer. Sweat Records photo

Sweat Records 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami

786-693-9309

sweatrecordsmiami.com

click to enlarge Technique Records is bringing back its sidewalk sale for RSD. Photo by Chris Hill for Technique Records

Technique Records 880 NE 79th St., Miami

786-717-6622

techniquerecords.com

click to enlarge We Got the Beats' locations in Oakland Park and Lauderhill will be open for RSD. We Got the Beats photo

We Got the Beats 840 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Ste. 118, Oakland Park

954-671-9482

4588 N. University Dr., Lauderhill

954-395-6520

wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com

VP Records 6022 SW 21st St., Miramar

954-966-4744

vpreggae.com

click to enlarge Yesterday & Today Records will be offering boxes of discounted records on RSD. Yesterday & Today Records photo

Yesterday & Today Records 9274 Bird Rd., Miami

305-554-1020

vintagerecords.com

According to music data-tracking firm Luminate, 2023 marked the third consecutive year in which vinyl records outsold CDs and the 18th consecutive year that vinyl album sales grew in the U.S. For all albums sold across digital and physical options in 2023, vinyl albums made up 47.1 percent — and when counting physical sales alone, vinyl makes up 57 percent.This is all to say that vinyl records are popular again, and independent record stores have played a big part in their resurrection. Audiophiles will argue that vinyl records are the best way to listen to music, but beyond that, in the current digital landscape, there is something to be said about the tangible and tactical experience records provide.While you can buy records at Target, Urban Outfitters, and, yes, Amazon, independent record stores continue to be the ideal places where you want to purchase your favorite albums. Beyond supporting small businesses, these record stores provide a vital link to their communities, acting as a gathering space for music fans. They host in-store appearances and listening parties and occasionally organize concerts around town. When was the last time Jeff Bezos did that?On Saturday, April 20, Record Store Day (RSD) returns, reminding you to support your local record store. On this day, you can shop for exclusive RSD releases that are only available to purchase in person at participating stores. Highly coveted releases will include the Beatles' three-inch record package , a limited vinyl release of David Bowie's Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) , an LP picture disc of Fleetwood Mac's, the long-awaited physical release of Paramore's remix album, and the Weeknd's live albumAttached to 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood, Lucky Records will be open starting at 10 a.m. It will feature a dollar-bin blowout sale — its largest to date — along with Ace Flea hosting a vintage market on the patio and 4/20 giveaways. There will also be DJ sets by Ahamed, Angelica Rose, Carozilla, DJ Pack-A-Day, DJ Ynot, Heisenlo, DJ Lucha, and Louiedeology.Fort Lauderdale record store Radio-Active moved to its current location in late 2022 but remains one of the best places to shop for vinyl in South Florida. During RSD, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. DJs Loveblendz, Well Fed Boy, Just Dimy, Florida Boy, and Muchamanifesta will be spinning throughout the day along with live art and vintage clothing from Thrift Sh!t. Radio-Active will also celebrate a special collaboration, which you'll find out about if you attend.Located in northern Broward County, the Record Rack will kick off its RSD activations at 8 a.m. There will be 50-cent bins for you to browse through, as well as a ten percent discount on all new vinyl from 8 a.m. to noon and discounts on leftover RSD and Black Friday releases from previous years. Expect T-shirt and sticker giveaways as well.Sweat Records in Little Haiti has RSD down to a science. As always, those hoping to score any highly prized RSD released can start making the line at 9 a.m., with the store officially opening at 10. The store is open until 7 p.m. Enjoy DJ sets from Ale Campos, Got Now, Monica McGivern, Tony Pizzicato, and Lula Rios. There will also be frozen treats by Kimberly's, free empanadas from Milly's, and free Estrella Damm beer.If you're smart, you'll stop by both Technique and Sweat on the same day since they are relatively close. The 79th Street shop will be hosting its usual sidewalk sale and stocking up on new arrivals of used vinyl. You can also enjoy an open bar and DJ sets by Angelica Rose, Arri Purri, Gabo Wabo, Hiltronix, Rat Bastard, Romulo del Castillo, and Rum & Coke. Of course, that's not all. Battles drummer John Stanier and legendary producer Arthur Baker will also take turns behind the decks.Both the Oakland Park and Lauderhill locations will participate in RSD. The stores started distributing RSD wristbands on April 8, with the perk of enjoying exclusive deals ahead of April 20, including a ten percent discount on all new vinyl when you spend $50 or more. The wristband also allows you to enter the stores starting at 8 a.m., with the rest of the general public allowed to start entering at 11 a.m. (All We Got the Beats' RSD logistics are clearly laid out on the store's website .)VP Records sells more than just reggae, and on RSD, the store will have plenty of releases in stock. Its website includes several coveted ones that you might want to stop by and take home. The store will be open starting at 9:30 a.m.Miami's oldest record store will celebrate RSD starting at 9 a.m. Owner Evan Chern says you can expect boxes and boxes of discounted records, vinyl giveaways, and complimentary beverages.