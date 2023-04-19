 Miami Record Store Day 2024 Events and Deals | Miami New Times
Where to Shop on Record Store Day 2024 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

On Saturday, April 20, independent record stores in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will celebrate Record Store Day with exclusive vinyl releases and deals.
April 15, 2024
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
According to music data-tracking firm Luminate, 2023 marked the third consecutive year in which vinyl records outsold CDs and the 18th consecutive year that vinyl album sales grew in the U.S. For all albums sold across digital and physical options in 2023, vinyl albums made up 47.1 percent — and when counting physical sales alone, vinyl makes up 57 percent.

This is all to say that vinyl records are popular again, and independent record stores have played a big part in their resurrection. Audiophiles will argue that vinyl records are the best way to listen to music, but beyond that, in the current digital landscape, there is something to be said about the tangible and tactical experience records provide.

While you can buy records at Target, Urban Outfitters, and, yes, Amazon, independent record stores continue to be the ideal places where you want to purchase your favorite albums. Beyond supporting small businesses, these record stores provide a vital link to their communities, acting as a gathering space for music fans. They host in-store appearances and listening parties and occasionally organize concerts around town. When was the last time Jeff Bezos did that?

On Saturday, April 20, Record Store Day (RSD) returns, reminding you to support your local record store. On this day, you can shop for exclusive RSD releases that are only available to purchase in person at participating stores. Highly coveted releases will include the Beatles' three-inch record package, a limited vinyl release of David Bowie's Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth), an LP picture disc of Fleetwood Mac's Rumors, the long-awaited physical release of Paramore's remix album Re: This is Why, and the Weeknd's live album Live at SoFi Stadium.

For a full list of releases, visit recordstoreday.com. Also, due to the limited amount of copies, stores will not carry every release. It's best to call ahead and confirm if they will be stocking it.
click to enlarge Handings holding a Pearl Jam vinyl, CDs, and cassette
Lucky Records will host DJs and a vintage market for RSD.
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Lucky Records

143 NW 23rd St., Miami
833-735-5929
luckyrecordsmiami.com
Attached to 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood, Lucky Records will be open starting at 10 a.m. It will feature a dollar-bin blowout sale — its largest to date — along with Ace Flea hosting a vintage market on the patio and 4/20 giveaways. There will also be DJ sets by Ahamed, Angelica Rose, Carozilla, DJ Pack-A-Day, DJ Ynot, Heisenlo, DJ Lucha, and Louiedeology.
click to enlarge The exterior of Radio-Active Records
Even at its new location, Radio-Active remains one of the best places to shop for vinyl in South Florida.
Radio-Active Records photo

Radio-Active Records

5975 N. Federal Hwy., Ste. 130, Fort Lauderdale
954-762-9488
radio-active-records.com
Fort Lauderdale record store Radio-Active moved to its current location in late 2022 but remains one of the best places to shop for vinyl in South Florida. During RSD, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. DJs Loveblendz, Well Fed Boy, Just Dimy, Florida Boy, and Muchamanifesta will be spinning throughout the day along with live art and vintage clothing from Thrift Sh!t. Radio-Active will also celebrate a special collaboration, which you'll find out about if you attend.

The Record Rack

207 S. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach
954-783-5004
instagram.com/therecordrackflorida
Located in northern Broward County, the Record Rack will kick off its RSD activations at 8 a.m. There will be 50-cent bins for you to browse through, as well as a ten percent discount on all new vinyl from 8 a.m. to noon and discounts on leftover RSD and Black Friday releases from previous years. Expect T-shirt and sticker giveaways as well.
click to enlarge Inside of Sweat Records
In addition to RSD releases, Sweat Records will offer free bites and beer.
Sweat Records photo

Sweat Records

5505 NE Second Ave., Miami
786-693-9309
sweatrecordsmiami.com
Sweat Records in Little Haiti has RSD down to a science. As always, those hoping to score any highly prized RSD released can start making the line at 9 a.m., with the store officially opening at 10. The store is open until 7 p.m. Enjoy DJ sets from Ale Campos, Got Now, Monica McGivern, Tony Pizzicato, and Lula Rios. There will also be frozen treats by Kimberly's, free empanadas from Milly's, and free Estrella Damm beer.
click to enlarge Rows of vinyl inside of Technique Records
Technique Records is bringing back its sidewalk sale for RSD.
Photo by Chris Hill for Technique Records

Technique Records

880 NE 79th St., Miami
786-717-6622
techniquerecords.com
If you're smart, you'll stop by both Technique and Sweat on the same day since they are relatively close. The 79th Street shop will be hosting its usual sidewalk sale and stocking up on new arrivals of used vinyl. You can also enjoy an open bar and DJ sets by Angelica Rose, Arri Purri, Gabo Wabo, Hiltronix, Rat Bastard, Romulo del Castillo, and Rum & Coke. Of course, that's not all. Battles drummer John Stanier and legendary producer Arthur Baker will also take turns behind the decks.
click to enlarge Overhead picture of customers inside the store
We Got the Beats' locations in Oakland Park and Lauderhill will be open for RSD.
We Got the Beats photo

We Got the Beats

840 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Ste. 118, Oakland Park
954-671-9482
4588 N. University Dr., Lauderhill
954-395-6520
wegotthebeatsrecordstore.com
Both the Oakland Park and Lauderhill locations will participate in RSD. The stores started distributing RSD wristbands on April 8, with the perk of enjoying exclusive deals ahead of April 20, including a ten percent discount on all new vinyl when you spend $50 or more. The wristband also allows you to enter the stores starting at 8 a.m., with the rest of the general public allowed to start entering at 11 a.m. (All We Got the Beats' RSD logistics are clearly laid out on the store's website.)

VP Records

6022 SW 21st St., Miramar
954-966-4744
vpreggae.com
VP Records sells more than just reggae, and on RSD, the store will have plenty of releases in stock. Its website includes several coveted ones that you might want to stop by and take home. The store will be open starting at 9:30 a.m.
click to enlarge The interior of Yesterday & Today Records
Yesterday & Today Records will be offering boxes of discounted records on RSD.
Yesterday & Today Records photo

Yesterday & Today Records

9274 Bird Rd., Miami
305-554-1020
vintagerecords.com
Miami's oldest record store will celebrate RSD starting at 9 a.m. Owner Evan Chern says you can expect boxes and boxes of discounted records, vinyl giveaways, and complimentary beverages.
