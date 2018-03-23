Brunch in the Sky Returns to Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina in Fort Lauderdale

It's not a high-end International buffet brunch if there isn't a tomahawk rib-eye at the meat carving station, a duck confit and fig tart, or lobster and chorizo strata on the menu. At least, not if you're considering partaking in Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina's new monthly Sunday brunch.

For the first time in more than three years, the Fort Lauderdale hotel's iconic Pier Top dining room will open to the public for brunch once a month through 2018. The Pier Top officially closed in 2007, and the hotel's luxury location has since been utilized exclusively for galas, weddings, and other special events.

One of the most decadent brunches in South Florida, a seat comes complete with an endless array of Internationally themed and seasonally rotating small plates, hot and cold stations, desserts, bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, live music, and panoramic views of the city's surrounding waterways.

"Brunch at Pier Top is one of the most unique experiences you'll have in Fort Lauderdale," Greg McGowan, executive chef for Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina, says. "With globally inspired signature tapas, my passion is to take guests on a gastronomic adventure by introducing them to new flavors and textures."

The chef promises that no two visits to Pier Top’s brunch will be alike. "We change the tapas stations to reflect seasonal flavors while keeping traditional brunch classics, including eggs Benedict and pancakes."

Try a tomahawk rib-eye at the carving station. Courtesy of Style Blueprint

A variety of high-end selections include a carving station featuring pricey cuts of meat, a fresh seafood station and raw bar, and a homemade pasta station.

According to McGowan, some of his favorite items on the inaugural brunch menu on Sunday, April 1, include the king salmon crudo, a chef-carved Tomahawk rib-eye, and sambal-spiced shrimp.

"The marbling and quality of the beef makes it superior to all other rib-eye cuts, the salmon is sushi grade and just melts in your mouth, and the bold flavor of the sambal spice makes the shrimp a unique item," McGowan says.

For $75 per person ($45 for children under the age of 12), Pier Top will offer two seatings for each selected Sunday, the first starting at 11:30 a.m. and a second at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are recommended, and confirmed dates include April 1, May 13, June 2, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9.

"We're very excited for the hotel's future. Tavistock is investing, significantly, in revitalization to return the property as a world-class location," Jim Zboril, president of Tavistock Development Company, says. "Re-opening the Pier Top is indicative of our long-term vision to return Pier Sixty-Six to its reputation as the social harbor in Fort Lauderdale."

Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina. 2301 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-678-3917; pier66hotelmarina.com. Brunch is $75 per adult, $45 per kid and is served monthly.

