Where to Dine in Miami on Mother's Day

Miami restaurants are dishing out curated menus to make the date more memorable.
Below, in alphabetical order, find a list of the ten best places to take mom for Mother's Day. Reservations are strongly recommended, and prices do not include tax or gratuity.
Abbalé Telavivian Kitchen864 Commerce St., Miami Beach
305-902-3477
abbaletlv.com Located in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, Abbalè will offer an all-day brunch on Mother’s Day. The special menu features Israeli froze with strawberries, sumac, and mint; smoked local fish dip with labneh, American caviar, and Jerusalem bagel chips; crunchy cauliflower with tamarind glaze; green shakshuka en croûte with creamed spinach, pasture-raised eggs, and feta; and tahini creme brulee with sesame tuile. Moms will be greeted with a complimentary welcome mimosa. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cote Miami3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com Order the Mother’s Day Feast to enjoy five selected cuts, including scallops and USDA prime, American Wagyu, and Japanese A5 Wagyu. Enjoy an array of Korean accompaniments, including pickled seasonal vegetables and salads, fresh red leaf lettuce with ssamjang, savory egg souffle, and rice, followed by soft-serve ice cream topped with soy sauce caramel for dessert. The restaurant’s staff will be on hand to take a Polaroid snap of mom and guests as part of a take-home keepsake with a picture frame. Brunch costs $125 and is served from noon to 3 p.m.
Fiola1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables
305-912-2639
fiolamiami.com This Mother’s Day, Fiola will serve a special three-course prix-fixe menu. Highlights include dishes of cobia ceviche; ricotta and lemon pancakes with Florida strawberry compote and whipped mascarpone; swordfish Milanese with Meyer lemon, capers, Jimmy Nardello peppers, cucumber, and fried egg; and Delmonico steak and eggs, served with pancetta, osso buco sauce, and wild ramps zabaglione. For desserts, guests can indulge in Florida key lime pie accompanied by coconut sorbet and lime zest or profiteroles and fior di latte gelato. Brunch costs $135 per person and is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Klaw3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
klawrestaurant.com Celebrate Mother’s Day at Klaw’s rooftop or dining room and enjoy a seven- to nine-course menu with a choice of a main entrée, a variety of a la carte options such as king crab scramble, grilled oysters, or grilled striped bass. Pair brunch with a bottle of champagne for the table. Brunch is priced from $95 per adult and $45 per child under the age of 12 and is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via severooms.com.
Lightkeepers455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne
305-365-4156
lightkeepersmiami.com Lightkeepers will celebrate Mother’s Day with a Sunday brunch featuring caviar, sushi, chilled seafood, carving stations, a children's buffet, and a selection of more than twelve desserts. Brunch costs $155 per adult and $49 per child and is served from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made via sevenrooms.com.
MaryGold’s Florida Brasserie2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami
786-522-6600
arlohotels.com This Mother's Day, chef Brad Kilgore's brasserie offers a four-course tasting menu. The meal will begin with fennel pollen Caesar and line-caught sashimi, followed by flounder or steak au poivre paired with Yukon mash and broken umami butter. Finish with a sweet ending of key lime pie or chocolate fondant. Dinner costs $65 and is served from 5 to 9 p.m.
RWSB2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-938-3112
rwsbmiami.com Head to this charming restaurant in the W South Beach and treat mom to a special al fresco three-course prix-fixe menu. Enjoy a feast of Tuscan-inspired dishes like Fiorentina crepes and pizza viziosa. The restaurant will serve a "Lady at Night" sponge cake with fresh strawberry and crémeux, vanilla crumble, and dark chocolate for dessert. Brunch costs $85 per person and is served from noon to 4 p.m. Reservations are available via opentable.com.
The Deck at Island Gardens888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami
786-627-4949
islandgardens.com Treat mom to a waterfront brunch at the Deck at Island Gardens, which features seafood specialties from the raw bar, live carving stations, healthy salads, breakfast favorites, and a dessert station. Brunch includes one drink of choice and costs $85; bottomless service is available for an additional charge. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vinya Table266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
305-203-4229
vinyawine.com On Sunday, May 14, chef Mariano Arya celebrates moms with a special three-course prix fixe menu. The appetizer choices include brie en croute, crispy pork belly, or corvina ceviche. followed by main entrees such as squash ricotta ravioli, corvina alla vongole, and braised short ribs. Top off with a dessert of tropical pavlova or Nutella creme brulee. A "make your own mimosas" drink special will be offered for $35. All mothers receive a complimentary glass of rosé. Brunch costs $75 per person and is served from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Zucca162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables
786-580-3731
zuccamiami.comZucca's Italian-inspired menu features breakfast options like avocado toast topped with smoked salmon ($20); toasted honey croissant filled with burrata, mortadella, and pistachio ($22); Ferrero Rocher and Nutella brioche French toast ($18); and eggs Benedict served with polenta, crab meat, and asparagus ($20). Guests can indulge in wine options by the bottle or glass from Zucca's award-winning list of more than 2,000 labels or opt for bottomless choices of prosecco. Brunch is offered from noon to 3 p.m.
If you're looking for a great gift for mom, why not treat her to New Times' Out to Brunch event?
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove Out to Brunch includes unlimited bites from some of Miami's favorite restaurants paired with endless brunch-themed beverages, music, and tons of fun.
General admission tickets cost $50 each, but take advantage of a special "Mom and Me" ticket two-pack and pay only $30 a ticket when you buy two. The offer runs from 7 a.m. May 7 through 10 p.m. May 10. Visit newtimesouttobrunch.com and use code MomE to get this deal.