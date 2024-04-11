Miami Restaurant Tâm Tâm Lands Michelin Bib Gourmand Honor

The Florida Michelin Guide has honored popular Vietnamese restaurant Tâm Tâm as a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant in 2024.
Founded by husband-and-husband team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer, the downtown Miami Vietnamese restaurant draws inspiration from traditional Vietnamese cuisine with a twist: they emphasize drinking and food together, an idea they have coined "drinking food."
"It's ambiguous. It gives me a lot of creative flexibility," Ramhofer told New Times in 2023. "I can just come up with something, and as long as it's delicious, pairs well with wine, and is fun to eat — that's drinking food."
Michelin's Bib Gourmand restaurants are restaurants that "offer a meal of good quality at good value," therefore, you can expect to get a great bang for your buck by dining at an establishment with this badge by the Michelin Guide.
Other Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant recipients in Miami include Jaguar Sun, Doya, Zak the Baker, Michael's Genuine, and Lung Yai Thai Tapas.
For a full list of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami and in the state of Florida, visit New Times' latest Michelin guide.