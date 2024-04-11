 Miami Restaurant Tâm Tâm Lands Michelin Bib Gourmand Honor | Miami New Times
Miami Restaurant Tâm Tâm Lands Michelin Bib Gourmand Honor

Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Miami Tâm Tâm is now a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant.
April 11, 2024
Tâm Tâm photo
The Florida Michelin Guide has honored popular Vietnamese restaurant Tâm Tâm as a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant in 2024.

Founded by husband-and-husband team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer, the downtown Miami Vietnamese restaurant draws inspiration from traditional Vietnamese cuisine with a twist: they emphasize drinking and food together, an idea they have coined "drinking food."

"It's ambiguous. It gives me a lot of creative flexibility," Ramhofer told New Times in 2023. "I can just come up with something, and as long as it's delicious, pairs well with wine, and is fun to eat — that's drinking food."

Michelin's Bib Gourmand restaurants are restaurants that "offer a meal of good quality at good value," therefore, you can expect to get a great bang for your buck by dining at an establishment with this badge by the Michelin Guide.
click to enlarge
Tâm Tâm is all about eating and drinking — and drinking some more.
Tâm Tâm photo
The anonymous inspectors of the Michelin Guide also noted two restaurants in Orlando, and one in Tampa. The four new Michelin Bib Gourmand recipients in Florida will be honored on stage at the Michelin Guide ceremony on Thursday, April 18, at the Tampa Edition hotel.

Other Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant recipients in Miami include Jaguar Sun, Doya, Zak the Baker, Michael's Genuine, and Lung Yai Thai Tapas.

For a full list of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami and in the state of Florida, visit New Times' latest Michelin guide.
